The people who I dealt with at the dealership (service manager, counter attendants and those who repaired my vehicle) were knowledgeable and supportive and extremely helpful in dealing with the repair of my vehicle. Without hesitation, I would return to this dealership for my needs and would also recommend North Shore Honda to anyone who is looking for a responsible and caring place to have their car serviced.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great customer service, good value on cars. Clear communications with a very much a "can-do" attitude. Amy in the service dept was especially helpful as I was able to come in within an hour from when I called.
Daryl could not have done a better job in handling my purchase of the Civic EX-L. He was extremely polite and very knowledgeable. He did an excellent job in explaining and demonstrating everything in the car. In just a few hours from the time we entered the showroom we drove away with a new Honda Civic EX-L! Thank you Daryl!!!
A major factor in our decision to buy from North Shore Honda was the sales consultant, Andrew Perry. In our experience his professionalism and courtesy was exceptional. We had purchased from North Shore many years ago and were satisfied with the experience. This interaction exceeded our expectations.
Peter was the best salesmen. In fact we told him at Toyota the sales person would sell us the car and not ever explain anything about the new car. We would have to figure it out by ourselves. Very professional!
We believe that giving our customers the best value, service and price with no hassle or games is what sets us apart. We are a family run business and we treat you like family. Our employees and customers have been with us for over 20 years for a reason. Give us a try and you'll see why we call it The North Shore Honda Difference.
We are a family owned and operated Honda Dealership with over 40 years of experience, with most of our Employees with us for over 20 years. However, what we value the most is you, our customers.
