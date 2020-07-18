North Shore Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
611 Glen Cove Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545
(888) 663-6654
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of North Shore Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(65)
Recommend: Yes (65) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Sasha on 07/18/2020

Our salesman Noel let us take our time, didn’t pressure us at all, was informative and work with us to make sure we got exactly what we wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
182 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Honda in glen head ny

by Nancy on 08/12/2020

Great people and very nice personalities. They respect you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

good service

by Matthew on 07/31/2020

helped me on the price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Sasha on 07/18/2020

Our salesman Noel let us take our time, didn’t pressure us at all, was informative and work with us to make sure we got exactly what we wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Civic 2020 Si Oil Change

by David on 07/14/2020

on time rapid service for oil change. Total time from in to out 35 minutes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Glen Cove Honda has always delivered accurate and professional service

by Francesco on 04/29/2020

Fast and efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Highly Recommended

by Anthony on 03/19/2020

The people who I dealt with at the dealership (service manager, counter attendants and those who repaired my vehicle) were knowledgeable and supportive and extremely helpful in dealing with the repair of my vehicle. Without hesitation, I would return to this dealership for my needs and would also recommend North Shore Honda to anyone who is looking for a responsible and caring place to have their car serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience at North Shore Honda

by J on 03/13/2020

Daryl and Dylan were absolute professionals. They helped me navigate the leasing process with ease. Both Daryl and Dylan are true professionals.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda CR-V oil change and tire rotation

by Brian on 03/08/2020

Service department staff was professional and service was done on a timely basis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

north shore honda

by Anthony on 03/06/2020

professionalism and great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great courteous service!!

by Richard on 02/29/2020

Courteous professional service, with the best care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quality, professional service

by Mark on 02/28/2020

Short wait time, thorough general check while in for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fantastic Dealership All Around

by Adam on 02/12/2020

Great customer service, good value on cars. Clear communications with a very much a "can-do" attitude. Amy in the service dept was especially helpful as I was able to come in within an hour from when I called.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Initial Service Appointment and Inspection

by Michael on 02/09/2020

Making the appointment was easy. The woman at the service counter was very helpful. The service was as quick as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of a 2020 Honda Civic EX-L.

by William on 02/07/2020

Daryl could not have done a better job in handling my purchase of the Civic EX-L. He was extremely polite and very knowledgeable. He did an excellent job in explaining and demonstrating everything in the car. In just a few hours from the time we entered the showroom we drove away with a new Honda Civic EX-L! Thank you Daryl!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sexy Red 2020 Civic Si Coupe

by Doc on 01/28/2020

Personable service. Good price point. Smooth delivery. Kick ass road demon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Could not have been better!

by Dorothy on 01/28/2020

A major factor in our decision to buy from North Shore Honda was the sales consultant, Andrew Perry. In our experience his professionalism and courtesy was exceptional. We had purchased from North Shore many years ago and were satisfied with the experience. This interaction exceeded our expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Recent buyer

by Denis on 01/27/2020

Salesman Henry Neil was very helpful and friendly. The type of guy you feel like you’ve know for years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Stephen on 01/23/2020

Everything was easy. From working with Cory on the price. Phil in securing the perfect car for us and then Andrew finishing up the process and delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

North Shore Honda

by Charles on 01/14/2020

I dealt with both Corey and Daryl and they were both very pleasant and professional. Just great overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great sales very professional

by Jude on 01/10/2020

Peter was the best salesmen. In fact we told him at Toyota the sales person would sell us the car and not ever explain anything about the new car. We would have to figure it out by ourselves. Very professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Easy

by TM on 01/05/2020

No hassles. Clear explanations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
258 cars in stock
170 new30 used58 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We believe that giving our customers the best value, service and price with no hassle or games is what sets us apart. We are a family run business and we treat you like family. Our employees and customers have been with us for over 20 years for a reason. Give us a try and you'll see why we call it The North Shore Honda Difference.

what sets us apart
We are a family owned and operated Honda Dealership with over 40 years of experience, with most of our Employees with us for over 20 years. However, what we value the most is you, our customers.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes