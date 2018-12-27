service Rating

After experiencing a not so great service a few months ago, I was hesitant to return. However, after checking in my XC90 T8 with Tami, our service advisor, the past negative experience began to fade. Tami discussed the items that will be addressed with this visit and a timeframe of how long it would take. I asked Tami to look at the passenger side vent louvers, which wasn't working and to provide me with an estimate. In addition, I wasn't able to adjust the HUD. While my car was being serviced, Tami kept me informed of the status. As a matter of fact, she kept all her customers updated. I was genuinely surprised at the level of customer service. When it was ready to pick up my car, my car was beautifully washed as usual. I inquired about the vent and was informed it was covered under warranty and replaced. Tami also had the technician come to the car just to show where the adjustment for the HUD was. IMPRESSIVE SERVICE! I live in Brooklyn but will definitely continue to come here to service my Volvo. Apologies for being so long winded but great service should be highlighted.