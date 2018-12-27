Volvo Cars of Queens

207-22 Northern Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Volvo Cars of Queens

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Restored Faith

by Dachan3 on 12/27/2018

After experiencing a not so great service a few months ago, I was hesitant to return. However, after checking in my XC90 T8 with Tami, our service advisor, the past negative experience began to fade. Tami discussed the items that will be addressed with this visit and a timeframe of how long it would take. I asked Tami to look at the passenger side vent louvers, which wasn’t working and to provide me with an estimate. In addition, I wasn’t able to adjust the HUD. While my car was being serviced, Tami kept me informed of the status. As a matter of fact, she kept all her customers updated. I was genuinely surprised at the level of customer service. When it was ready to pick up my car, my car was beautifully washed as usual. I inquired about the vent and was informed it was covered under warranty and replaced. Tami also had the technician come to the car just to show where the adjustment for the HUD was. IMPRESSIVE SERVICE! I live in Brooklyn but will definitely continue to come here to service my Volvo. Apologies for being so long winded but great service should be highlighted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding customer service

by Bill on 12/19/2018

After an unfortunate collision - I brought my Volvo in to be repaired. Thanks to the excellent customer service of Tamara Fiorello, my car was completely repaired quickly and efficiently. They entire crew is professional, courteous and a pleasure to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
