I highly recommend Holman Toyota - the staff is fabulous! I thank them all for making my Prius purchase an absolute pleasure. Hugh Van Sciver, the Manager met me at the door and reviewed my pricing options he had emailed & discussed prior to my visit. He also reviewed other Prius models (alternate colors and options) at various dealerships since the trim model I was interested in was in short supply and the options were not that important. The second part of my "non-negotiation" was over the trade of my wife's car who is meticulous with every vehicle she has owned. Other dealerships noted the "ready for sale" condition, but Hugh, right out of the gate, hit the number I was looking to get (thanks to Edmunds Used car assessment tools). No insulting low-ball just an accurate fair assessment. I never had to reveal any other dealer prices to have him "beat it", because he already was there. With all the numbers in place Hugh handed me over to the very knowledgeable and capable hands of Ryan Polt, our sales and leasing rep. Even though I had driven the car at another dealership, Ryan took me out for a spin and actually told me a few things about the car I didn't know (I tend to ask questions that leave most salesmen silent or seeking the answers from a manager) or they flat-out "embellish". Not Ryan - answered every question I had and reviewed features in the car I didnt even know existed in the trim level we were interested in. At no point did I ever feel pressure to get something I didn't want nor made to feel like the trim level of choice was any lesser vehicle option than the highest trim level. The final member of the trio, Andrew Schiffer, was another surprise. Buying a car is an exhausting process - the research - the shopping - the negotiation - the deal - then the finance manager. Now there have been times that I actually left the dealership without the car, due to an over-zealous Finance manager who insisted on things I did not want or magically added things to the agreement assuming I was crazy for not getting them. Not Andrew. He was focused as most finance managers are,but he kept the process light, explained everything and it made sense. He gave my wife and I his office (and excused himself to get us refreshments) to discuss protection options privately. We elected an option we thought best fit our budget and lifestyle and that was it. Ryan delivered the perfectly prepared car and reviewed every function with my wife who would be the one driving the car and taking it on it's maiden voyage to our home. He offered to pair the bluetooth feature with her phone, and she declined (wish she hadn't done that). But that's ok, because he offered to do it if we had any difficulties. With regards to giving reviews, I tend to be labeled "a complainer", finding fault with sometimes very small things, but when I make a purchase, especially a large one like a new car, I feel I should get what I pay for - I AM the consumer! So when it comes to giving an "excellent" review, let's just say I rarely have an opportunity to write them. As for this Holman Toyota dealership, I just wanted to tell everyone how great the staff really is and I know they must get these traits from their leadership. Every employee we encountered, even individuals dusting the showroom cars, all looked genuinely happy, eager to assist other patrons, and proud to work for "the Holmans". The team that assisted me gets a Star (in fact 5 Stars) in creating a relationship, not just "selling a car". Thank you Hugh, Ryan, Andrew and the many other staff members who made this purchase excellent! Read more