Holman Toyota Purchase Experience
by 07/29/2020on
consistent, courteous and a commitment to excellent !
Great Experience!
by 06/26/2020on
Fantastic experience! Ended up showing up to the showroom unplanned and Chad D. who I was originally planning to work with was tied up with another customer. Kim D. jumped right in to help me out and even while busy Chad continued to check on me through out my shopping experience to see if I need anything or had any questions. Definitely very happy with my experience and happy to have had such a great experience with another part of the Holman family! Can't recommend Holman Toyota, Chad, or Kim enough!
Oil Change
by 05/21/2020on
The ease of service was awesome despite the pandemic and all its measures right now!
Holman Toyota's Salesman Blake C.
by 03/02/2014on
Blake want fantastic and exceeded our expectations. He understood the wants and needs of us as buyers, understood and demonstrated the car and features with care and knowledge and provided just the right level of persuasion to complete the sale. We have purchase many vehicles over the years and must say Blake is the best car salesman we've ever met. Thanks!
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 02/22/2014on
The best experience I've ever had buying a car. Shawn R. is an excellent salesman. He was very straight forward and extremely knowledgeable which I appreciated immensely. Ryan G. excels as a finance manager. He skillfully explained all of the extended care options for our Corolla without pressuring. The weather made me wish that I waited until this week to take delivery (I'm running over to the car wash today), but other than that, the process was spectacular. If the service people treat me as well, you'll have a very loyal customer here.
Excellent Experience!
by 01/07/2014on
I traded a FJ Cruiser for a 2014 Highlinder. Mike M. was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, was able to work around my schedule and answered all of my 1000 questions. This is my second car buying experience from Holman Toyota, Mike and Joe have done their best to make me a customer for life! Thanks for changing the car buying experience!
Happy customer
by 12/01/2013on
Went to Holman because they had more Scion FR-S models in stock then any other local dealers and offered $1,000 off the list price on a 2014 in-stock. Jesse helped us find just the car we were looking for and we picked it up yesterday.
Holman Toyota Scion is customer friendly
by 10/04/2013on
This is the review that I wrote for the dealership's survey. For me and my husband, the Salesman Michael M. is trust worth and it appears to be true of the culture of the dealership. I bought a new car so off to the service department next. My internet research had lead me to consider a Scion FR-S along with a new Mazda MX-5 to replace my 14-year old Mazda Miata. Because of the price and both cars being a "driver's car", the decision of which to buy came down to which local dealership would be better to work with. Michael M. made that decision super easy! Holman Toyota-Scion is truly a customer friendly dealership. Michael M. took good care of us. We truly appreciated his professionalism in person and email etiquette. He was thoughtful of our time and the way that we wanted to shop for a car. I'd also like to thank David Z. the Service Manager for reserving a time slot for the first scheduled maintenance on the car. This is our first buying experience with Holman. Our take away is that Holman will be our first choice when buying the next car. I love my new Scion FR-S and so does my husband. We now negotiate with defensive jealousy on who gets to drive it. We may be back to buy a second one, especially if the FR-S ever comes out in a convertible.
Great Car Buying Experience!
by 06/05/2013on
The staff at Holman Toyota made the purchase of my 2013 Tundra an enjoyable experience. Besides the great deal, I appreciated the honest and respectful manner each member of the Holman Team displayed as we worked through the details of the purchase. I definitely would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a "zero pressure" car buying experience.
Ask for Don F.
by 02/20/2013on
My first visit to Holman was a great experience. My husband used to be in the new car business so we know our way around a dealership. They were busy, but still perfectly attentive, had the test drive car in a jiffy, and the rest of the process was smooth, including the negotiation. My salesman, Don F., was friendly and professional, perfect balance in my opinion. I was buying a Toyota for the first time so I needed his 17? years experience. His follow up is also a perfect balance of not too much/not too little. Ask for him, he'll take care of you just right. I'll try to remember to comment again when I use the service dept.
Love Holman!!!!
by 01/16/2013on
As a truly satisfied customer of Holman Toyota I want let anyone considering purchasing a car from them rest assured when you go to Holman you will be so happy and you will never go anywhere else! I have had a wonderful experience with this dealership and will not consider any other dealership. For 5 years I drove BMWs (all purchased from Mt. Laurel BMW- which is now Holman) and have always been happy. We ultimately decided to trade in my BMW for a Toyota and when we went to Holman. We had such a wonderful experience that we ended up leasing a car for me and buying a car for my husband. The sales person (Greg B) was a pleasure to deal with, answered all of our questions, helped us find the right cars for us and ultimately made sure we were taken care of. He truly looked out for what we needed and did not push any extras that we werent interested in. Buying 2 cars was a pleasurable experience. We both walked out happy and continue to be happy with the cars we are driving. Our experience with service has been just as good. They couldnt be friendlier, easy to make appointments with, knowledgeable and efficient when bringing your car in for service. Most recently - I went in to drop my car off the night before for scheduled maintenance and I was so excited when they told me they could do it right then. Within an hour- I was on my way home with the service completed. It is these types of gestures that really resonate with me - as it is nice to have businesses respect and value your time. We are coming to the last year of my lease and I already have the Highlander in my sights. As mentioned, we wouldnt consider any other Toyota dealership. I should add- based on our experience and rave reviews my Mother-in-Law purchased from Holman last year and is also extremely happy. I consider myself a tough customer and my experience makes it very easy to recommend them.
Holman Toyota-Scion? ZERO STARS...Stay away
by 03/22/2012on
Holman Toyota-Scion? ZERO STARS...Stay away Awful service, dishonest, ignorant, and rude service advisors. Went for an oil change on my 2000 Camry and told the service person to check a louder than normal sound from under car front. I suspected a small hole in exhaust pipe some where there. They told me, the whole exhaust system needs to be replaced from manifold to tail tip, because its all rusted through and falling apart. They wanted to charge me an additional $60 on top of the oil change charge for just telling me what needed to be replaced. I refused to pay that extra charge, since car was on the lift already for oil change. They gave me a quote of over $2000 for just the parts to replace, not the whole job. Went to an outside exhaust specialists, they checked exhaust system for free, told me exhaust system is fine and I can still get at least 5 years out of it. They only replaced a small segment that had a small hole making sound, total charge $120 installed !!!! Yes, just $120 and car runs better than before. What a rip off, never again. Where did all the good people from Cherry Hill Toyota go? They were way better by miles in every aspect, and I stayed with them for service since 1998, for over 12 years never had a problem. These guys are just ignorant, and yet they want to steel your hard earned dollars for un-necessary service or for some not really needed parts they want replaced. Think twice before going there to get any type of service, and if you go and get any recommended service, first go and get a second opinion from another honest place. Dont become a victim of Holman Toyota.
Great experience
by 12/31/2011on
I recently bought my RAV 4 from Blake who was great to work with and Joe the Finance Manager answered all my questions. Overall great experience.
Love my Camry from Holman
by 05/17/2011on
Holman Toyota was a pleasure to deal with. I bought my car from Amy, she was great and Joe, the Finance Manager was so nice and answered all my questions! Thank you Holman.
Excellent Staff and Buying Experience at Holman Toyota
by 02/13/2011on
I highly recommend Holman Toyota - the staff is fabulous! I thank them all for making my Prius purchase an absolute pleasure. Hugh Van Sciver, the Manager met me at the door and reviewed my pricing options he had emailed & discussed prior to my visit. He also reviewed other Prius models (alternate colors and options) at various dealerships since the trim model I was interested in was in short supply and the options were not that important. The second part of my "non-negotiation" was over the trade of my wife's car who is meticulous with every vehicle she has owned. Other dealerships noted the "ready for sale" condition, but Hugh, right out of the gate, hit the number I was looking to get (thanks to Edmunds Used car assessment tools). No insulting low-ball just an accurate fair assessment. I never had to reveal any other dealer prices to have him "beat it", because he already was there. With all the numbers in place Hugh handed me over to the very knowledgeable and capable hands of Ryan Polt, our sales and leasing rep. Even though I had driven the car at another dealership, Ryan took me out for a spin and actually told me a few things about the car I didn't know (I tend to ask questions that leave most salesmen silent or seeking the answers from a manager) or they flat-out "embellish". Not Ryan - answered every question I had and reviewed features in the car I didnt even know existed in the trim level we were interested in. At no point did I ever feel pressure to get something I didn't want nor made to feel like the trim level of choice was any lesser vehicle option than the highest trim level. The final member of the trio, Andrew Schiffer, was another surprise. Buying a car is an exhausting process - the research - the shopping - the negotiation - the deal - then the finance manager. Now there have been times that I actually left the dealership without the car, due to an over-zealous Finance manager who insisted on things I did not want or magically added things to the agreement assuming I was crazy for not getting them. Not Andrew. He was focused as most finance managers are,but he kept the process light, explained everything and it made sense. He gave my wife and I his office (and excused himself to get us refreshments) to discuss protection options privately. We elected an option we thought best fit our budget and lifestyle and that was it. Ryan delivered the perfectly prepared car and reviewed every function with my wife who would be the one driving the car and taking it on it's maiden voyage to our home. He offered to pair the bluetooth feature with her phone, and she declined (wish she hadn't done that). But that's ok, because he offered to do it if we had any difficulties. With regards to giving reviews, I tend to be labeled "a complainer", finding fault with sometimes very small things, but when I make a purchase, especially a large one like a new car, I feel I should get what I pay for - I AM the consumer! So when it comes to giving an "excellent" review, let's just say I rarely have an opportunity to write them. As for this Holman Toyota dealership, I just wanted to tell everyone how great the staff really is and I know they must get these traits from their leadership. Every employee we encountered, even individuals dusting the showroom cars, all looked genuinely happy, eager to assist other patrons, and proud to work for "the Holmans". The team that assisted me gets a Star (in fact 5 Stars) in creating a relationship, not just "selling a car". Thank you Hugh, Ryan, Andrew and the many other staff members who made this purchase excellent!
Don't Buy from Holman Toyota!
by 07/26/2010on
I was totally cheated. Don Wilhelm from Holman Toyota sold me a 2011 camry telling me false information about the bluetooth system. 3 days later when I spoke to Hugh, the manager, and told him that Don had given me false information, he said (after 3 hours of waiting) that they would buy back my 3-day old 2011 camry with about 100 miles on it for $3000 less than I paid then sell me a 2011 camry with the proper bluetooth system for the same price I paid for the first car. In other words, I was told I had to pay $3000 for their mistake. I will never again go to Holman Toyota. I feel robbed. I don't recommend anyone to buy a car from Holman Toyota. They clearly have no knowledge of the cars they are selling.
Purchsaing My First Toyota
by 07/08/2010on
My Toyota buying experience was A+ from the minute I walked into the dealership. I was greeted immediately by a sales consultant who actually spent time "listening" to all of my wants and needs regarding my new Toyota. The computers at each work station speeds up the process of finding exactly what you are searching for. Within 10 minutes she had found 4 or 5 choices of vehicles that had met all of my specifications and more. I found and purchased my first Toyota within 1 1/2 hours. Everyone I came in contact with that evening from the Sales Consultant, Sales Manager, and Finance Manger were extremly professional and took the time to listen to my wants and needs. I felt no pressure or intimidation from anyone. I actually felt as if I had met these people before. My delivery the next day went very smoothly and all of the equipment in my new Rav 4 was demonstrated with much knowledge about the car that was sold to me. My entire buying experience at Holman Toyota-Scion was a pleasure and I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone who is interested in purchasing a Toyota or Scion!!!!
