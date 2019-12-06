Absolutely Awful
by 06/12/2019on
I'm leasing a 2018 4cyl, 1.6L Turbo, Automatic AWD Hyundai Tucson from Burns Hyundai in NJ. First things first: The dept. of energy states that his vehicle has an average of 24mpg in the city and 28mpg in the highway totaling in an average of 25mpg combined. Hyundaiusa.com has a similar mpg differentiating in 1 or 2 miles difference. Burns Hyundai (as well as other reputable online sources) have told me that this vehicel has a 16.4 gallon tank. So, if we take into the account the combined 25mpg stated at the dept. of energy and multiply that by the number of gallons in a tank we get the total amount of miles this vehicle should put out: 16 gallons (I'm rounding down) x 25mpg=400miles to the tank. With the above being said; for the first two months of driving the vehicle I started having concerns about the mileage the car was putting out. I was getting about 15 mpg in the city and barely 21 mpg on the highway; giving me a total of no more than 250 miles to the tank (as oppose to the 400 miles to the tank the Tucson should be putting out). Furthermore, the second issue I have with the vehicle is that filling up the tank from literally 0 miles left, on absolute Empty, running on vapor, coughing drops, almost pushing the car to the gas station empty..the tank would NOT fill up to more than 13 gallons and some change. I felt that maybe I was being too detailed and anal about the whole thing. So I decided to drive the car in different styles to see if I could accomplish the advertised mpg by Hyundai. I drove the car with barely any acceleration from a rested stop to a very slow acceleration, to fast acceleration to just below the speed limit (25mph) and cruised, to anywhere in between. I did this in variation with every other filled tank to get at least two different results. Nothing worked. I was still getting 250 miles to the tank and the average mpg increased by only a mile or two depending on the style of driving. Finally, when I brought this to the attention of Hyundai and brought the car in for it's first service, they supposedly ran some diagnostics and then told me that they couldn't figure out what the issue was and sent me on my way home. Even showing them my evidence that the car does not fill up more than 13 gallons from Empty and close to 0 miles left, they didn't want the headache to figure out why. So, as the issue continued, I annoyed them with emails and phone calls asking them bring this issue higher up their chain and see if Hyundai Corp. would do anything about it. NOTHING. The only thing they did was email me pdfs on "How to do a fuel consumption evaluation procedure". So here I am still stuck with a low-performing Hyundai Tucson from Burns Hyundai and an staff unwilling to help me further. Aside from my advice not to go to this dealership, I would also advice NOT to get a Hyundai at all!!
GREAT SALES DEPARTMENT
by 01/31/2018on
! have just recently purchased my ninth car from the Burns Buick\ GMC dealership.Our salesman Don Harrison is one of the hardest working salesman I have ever had. When Im looking for a car I call him and tell him what Im looking for and when I get there he has two or three ready to show. I dont like spending hours at the dealership. So when I make my choice I leave. When I return the car and paperwork are ready and waiting. 15 minutes and I'm out of there. Burns service department is also top notch with great communication between them and the sales department. Every department works together with the concerns of the customer. Unfortunately' this past month we also had to deal with the collision r department. Mike in that department is fantastic to keeping the customer informed of the daily progress of the repair. with text and phone calls you know exactly when your repair will be finished. I would recommend Burns Buick\ GMC to anyone. We look forward to our next purchase.
Thank you
by 10/19/2017on
I was in a major car accident two weeks prior to my purchase. I previously leased the totaled car from Burns Hynday and thought i would look into a new one. As you can imagine, i was very distraught over the accident (2016 elantra) and now having to begin the whole car buying process over again. Ryan, our sales manager, was a welcomed addition to an otherwise stressful situation. He made my daughter and myself feel like a valued customer, not just a sale. We highly recommend Ryan. I have had bad experiences with dealership salespeople in the past, and I am so grateful to say this was not one of those. We could not have been treated better. We are now in 2018 elantra and couldn't be happier with our new vehicle. So, thank you Hyundai for your awesome staff and customer care experience.
BEST Hyundai dealership in So. Jersey!
by 10/19/2017on
My first Hyundai was bought sometime in 2010. It was a CPO 2007 SanteFe purchased at turnersville hyundai. When it came time to trade up in early 2014, I went back there for a CPO 2013 SantaFe. A few months later the same sales rep helped me out of my money pit BMW and into a 2014 Veloster R-Spec. A few months before this survey, I went back there as a loyal owner of multiple Hyundai's to trade up my veloster for a newer model. They "couldn't help me" because THEY had no veloster turbo's, which is specifically what I wanted. After being upset I couldn't get a newer veloster turbo, I took it upon myself to put in Zip codes for neighboring states on hyundaiusa.com's inventory search and found EXACTLY the car I wanted in Long Island City, NY - about 100mi away. I decided not to go to turnersville and instead go to Burns, who had been the dealership I had most of my service done at (and way WAY friendlier than turnersville). Well, I went there basically to just find out if they could possibly help me with my situation and within 48hrs I got to drive home in my new Veloster Turbo! They went out of their way to get me what I wanted, all the way from NY. The sales rep that worked with me actually picked up the car himself for me! Everyone I spoke with there, especially my sales rep never said NO. They were always positive, friendly, and very willing to go out of their way to make me happy. As someone who will be buying only hyundai's in the future, I know now to always go to Burns Hyundai for the best possible treatment and assistance where no request I made was considered unreasonable or too much bother.
Continue to be impressed!
by 07/13/2017on
I am happy to have found a dealership service department that consistently delivers outstanding service. The same each time, professional, polite and on-time. Can't ask for anything more!
A Little Long...but Worth The Wait!!
by 07/31/2016on
We ended up buying a Hyundai Accent. The salesman worked with us trying different approaches to get the best financing deal. We were there almost 8 hours but they provided us with water and crackers and it really did help. We had Ed Diamonte (something like that) and he was very friendly and helpful. He was new and he had to have a fellow employee come over a couple times, but we understand what it's like and had no problems. We are very happy with the car and the service.
Time and money well spent!!
by 12/01/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata from Doug George. He and the entire Burns staff has been wonderful through the entire experience. It is not the first time I've purchased a vehicle from Burns, and obviously, it's not the last!! I recommend anyone who dreads purchasing a car, to stop by and see the staff at Burns, it may change your outlook!!
Overpriced
by 09/27/2012on
Burns was the highest quote of all the online quotes I received. They subsequently refused to come off their inflated online price quote.
Great customer service at Burns Hyundai
by 05/27/2012on
Service staff is always very professional and customer service is a top priority. We had a couple of items to be repaired under warranty, and everything was fixed efficiently and in a timely manner. Staff definitely is committed to fixing any issues and we are satisfied customers. Thanks for the excellent service! Jim Woods, [Email address removed]
Service of my 2009 Genesis
by 05/23/2012on
I travel from the Atlantic City area, about 50 miles from Burns for my regular 3500 mile service because of the excellent service they provide. Burns service is excellent and always are courteous. They provide extras such as a car wash and a tank fill up of gas. It is worth the trip.
Good Service Experence
by 05/21/2012on
The Burns service team provided a relaxed and informed experence during the complete process. I was always kept informed on the progress of the repair and the car was ready well within the estimated time frame given when the car was brought in.
Great buying experence
by 05/21/2012on
the buying experence at Burns Hyundai the best I have ever had at any dealership. The sales people are very knowledgeable about all the models offered. No pressure during the whole time spent in the buyng process. I would recommend Burns to anyone.
Great Service Great People
by 05/20/2012on
Christopher Lemon I bought my Sonata here in 07 and always come back to get new cars and maintenance done. The people are great always helpful and courteous. I tell my family and friends all about this dealership.
MichaelR Veloster
by 05/20/2012on
The whole experience at Burns Hyundai was great. No pressure and salesperson (Jimmy) always got back to me really fast. They explained everything about the car before I left the lot. I love my new car and will surely buy from them next time.
Burns Service - great service dept. - when it's hard to find
by 05/20/2012on
It's always find it hard to find a good service department after you purchase a car. What a great surprise at Burns Hyundai - they have stepped up their game with their remodel! I was greeted as I pulled up and everything from that point forward was great. Everyone was pleasant and everyone was so nice. The service was quick which was great given it was a weekend. I have been to other service departments in the area and this one is the best!
Great place
by 05/07/2012on
I purchased a Hyundai Sonata at Burns. It was a nice easy experience. I got a terrific price, the salesman Andrew Chinichi was frendly and professional. I would recommend Burns Hyundai and Andrew to everyone who is looking for a new Hyundai
Great shopping and buying experience!
by 01/11/2012on
My sister bought a new Santa Fe from this dealership, so I contacted them about a new Tucson. Got contacted by their internet department right away. I was able to get a price quote and a trade-in estimate within an hour...the girl I worked with was awesome! When I went to the dealership, I was introduced to Andrew...this guy really knew all about the product and answered every question. I'm on a tight budget and didn't think I'd be able to get a new Tucson, but the whole team was amazing...Bill, the Finance guy explained different ways to keep my payment low and it all worked! This dealership is amazing...looks brand new! There must have been 10 people in there buying cars the night I was there. PS...they seem to have alot of women salespeople, too...a really nice place!
nasty magmt.
by 12/19/2011on
burns hyundai plays every car dealer trick in the book ... and then some .
Exellent internet department
by 10/10/2009on
I did an extensive search for a veracruz throughout the tristate/new england region. I found that the internet department (particularly Penny- manager) was the most helpful and patient of the 15+ dealerships I worked with. She took time searching other states/regions for the particular trim model and options I was looking for while not wasting my time insisting on me visiting the showroom for further details and price negotiations. I reside ~1.5 hrs from their dealership and work 80+ hrs/wk. She understood that I would make the trip if she could provide the car and price that I wanted. While most dealership internet departments tell you they will get back to you with inventory/pricing information shortly- and then not hear from them for two days or not at all- she actually came through, responding to many requests in a very timely manner- almost immediately. She was ultmately able to offer an extremely competitive price with the details I requested in a fourth amount of the time. I also received phone calls from two different sales managers ensuring that everything that could be done during this process was being done. I would recommend her and this dealership to anyone local and even those who do their research and are willing to travel.
1 Comments