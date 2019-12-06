service Rating

I'm leasing a 2018 4cyl, 1.6L Turbo, Automatic AWD Hyundai Tucson from Burns Hyundai in NJ. First things first: The dept. of energy states that his vehicle has an average of 24mpg in the city and 28mpg in the highway totaling in an average of 25mpg combined. Hyundaiusa.com has a similar mpg differentiating in 1 or 2 miles difference. Burns Hyundai (as well as other reputable online sources) have told me that this vehicel has a 16.4 gallon tank. So, if we take into the account the combined 25mpg stated at the dept. of energy and multiply that by the number of gallons in a tank we get the total amount of miles this vehicle should put out: 16 gallons (I'm rounding down) x 25mpg=400miles to the tank. With the above being said; for the first two months of driving the vehicle I started having concerns about the mileage the car was putting out. I was getting about 15 mpg in the city and barely 21 mpg on the highway; giving me a total of no more than 250 miles to the tank (as oppose to the 400 miles to the tank the Tucson should be putting out). Furthermore, the second issue I have with the vehicle is that filling up the tank from literally 0 miles left, on absolute Empty, running on vapor, coughing drops, almost pushing the car to the gas station empty..the tank would NOT fill up to more than 13 gallons and some change. I felt that maybe I was being too detailed and anal about the whole thing. So I decided to drive the car in different styles to see if I could accomplish the advertised mpg by Hyundai. I drove the car with barely any acceleration from a rested stop to a very slow acceleration, to fast acceleration to just below the speed limit (25mph) and cruised, to anywhere in between. I did this in variation with every other filled tank to get at least two different results. Nothing worked. I was still getting 250 miles to the tank and the average mpg increased by only a mile or two depending on the style of driving. Finally, when I brought this to the attention of Hyundai and brought the car in for it's first service, they supposedly ran some diagnostics and then told me that they couldn't figure out what the issue was and sent me on my way home. Even showing them my evidence that the car does not fill up more than 13 gallons from Empty and close to 0 miles left, they didn't want the headache to figure out why. So, as the issue continued, I annoyed them with emails and phone calls asking them bring this issue higher up their chain and see if Hyundai Corp. would do anything about it. NOTHING. The only thing they did was email me pdfs on "How to do a fuel consumption evaluation procedure". So here I am still stuck with a low-performing Hyundai Tucson from Burns Hyundai and an staff unwilling to help me further. Aside from my advice not to go to this dealership, I would also advice NOT to get a Hyundai at all!! Read more