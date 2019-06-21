Outstanding Experience!!
by 06/21/2019on
From start to finish, our experience was by far the best I've ever had at a car dealership. Highly recommend Winner Ford - Cherry Hill!!!
Great experience at Winner Ford
by 04/05/2019on
From the time we stepped on the property until the time we left we felt very comfortable. Essi made the entire buying experience painless, and actually quite enjoyable. The dealership personnel were professional and knowledgeable. For us Essi really sealed the deal, he was great to work with! I could see us returning to purchase again with Essi and Winner Ford!
Linda
by 03/21/2019on
This is my third Ford Escape lease with Winner Ford. I worked with Jeremy Robinson and he was very helpful and friendly. He set up Ford Pass for me and explained all of its features. He made sure I understood all the new features of my 2019 Escape before I left the lot. Sales Manager Lavern Ford was also very pleasant and helpful. I have always had a positive experience at Winner Ford.
Love my "CPO" 2017 Fusion Sport (read the review)
by 03/06/2019on
This is my third Ford Fusion, I have owned a 2012 and a 2016, bought this 2017 last week. My 2012 still lives on with my oldest son as his second car. The 2016 was an SE with many options such as leather, sunroof, 1.5 turbo 4 cylinder and the technology package, loved it, unfortunately it was totaled in the snow by another driver in a full-size pickup that fishtailed right in front of me. The performance of that car in the crash, especially considering what I hit, led me right back to another Fusion. I went for the Sport, the power, no need for premium fuel (my company will not pay for it), ride and handling were all huge factors in my decision. That said, when you look at a two-year old Ford at a Ford dealership, you expect it to be Certified Pre-Owned (the other two Fusions I owned were). I now realize that none of the cars on Winner's lot (which is immense) are CPO. So we haggled over that, I paid extra for the certification, but with the complexity of a twin-turbo motor, having a 100,000 mile warranty on the engine and transmission was non-negotiable on my end. So I paid more than the asking price, which meant at the end of the day, I would up paying a few hundred dollars below the Edmunds CPO market value...so got a fair deal but certainly not a flaming one. Mark Grelle was a competent salesman and pleasant to work with. And Winner did go to bat with Ford Credit and got me an APR that was about two points lower than first quoted. That was what got me to pay a few bucks for the warranty, it all worked out. It's a good dealership, just when you shop there get the CPO issue resolved from the start. I think it offers true peace of mind and makes Fords an excellent deal when a year or two old...someone else pays for the depreciation!
Just Delighted
by 12/31/2018on
I've been praying that I could get my husband to follow my lead when it comes to car buying, trading, financing, etc. I'm truly a lady who loves my cars and I only build long term dealer relationships; however, my hubby's situation is quite new for him and he's a bit old school so I have to grab him by the collar at times to get him up to speed. Well, at first I went online and just googled for info, according to his specific needs, but Winner Ford was the winner and they were our very first onsite stop. To my SURPRISE, the staff and setting couldn't have been better for what I needed to have my husband's trust. God was with us all! Truly a Blessing and sorry I can't remember the names of others that took the time to just come over to say hello but Branden and Doug were miracle workers with our selection and deal package. Kindness and understanding goes a long way and can build a path for future investments. The coffee was delicious too! Thank you Branden and Doug and the entire Winner Ford Family. You gave our incoming New Year a great start! Happy New Year!
2014 Chevy Cruze
by 10/04/2018on
I purchased a vehicle from Winner Ford from Paul Chatzidakis on 10/3. An hour after leaving the lot the car broke down. I purchased it As-Is and the dealer had no obligation to help me. However every single member their team went above and beyond to resolve the problem and repair the car for me the next day free of cost. I would reccommend this dealership to anyone, you will not get the premier service anywhere else. I have had horrible experiences in the past with other dealers, I won't buy a vehicle from another dealer again. Thank you to Paul, Dino, Jamie, & Austin. The entire team was unbelievable and genuinely concerned about resolving the issue.
Shopping for Work Truck
by 08/09/2018on
Paul was a great help when we were shopping for our work van! Paul was very pleasant, patient and knowledgeable and helped us with financing!
Friendly people and no pressure
by 07/30/2018on
Gene Duffy sold me my newest Ford Escape with no pressure! I also met Jim and Ken (warranty) and they were very personable. The Sales Mgr Vern Ford was funny and helpful to interact with. This is my second Escape from Winner. Also, I negotiated for a free remote start but when I realized the Ford Pass app allowed that feature already, I called back for WeatherTech mats instead and they obliged...good customer service!
Awesome dealership !!
by 07/08/2017on
I bought a Ford Escape at this location today. Great deal great team. I worked with Rick who was awesome as well as the finance team. This was such a pleasant experience and this group is great to work with. Awesome Dealerahip awesome people. They run a right ship around there also. Which was also great to see.. keep up the great work. I don't know why haven't shopped here before. Thanks for a great experience.
Wow - Great Dealer
by 05/09/2017on
We just bought a new 2017 CMAX Energi SE at this dealership. Buying a new car has been one of our least favorite things to do and we dreaded it before setting out shopping for a new car. This experience was so enjoyable and the process was fast. Our salesman, Emillio was terrific, He is a friendly down to earth guy and made sure our expeience was a good one with a deal that met our budget. He is a true professional and gentleman. Everyone we met at the dealership was terrific and friendly. Gino, the sales manager stopped by to chat with us and Doug the finance specialist made the process of financing run smoothly and quickly. I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you for making our new car purchase what it should be -- fun and exciting. This is a top notch dealershop that we will recommend to all our family and firends.
Beyond Expectations
by 03/06/2017on
My husband and I had spent several weekends going from dealership to dealership with our two young kids in tow. We were exhausted. When we arrived at Winner Ford, I was pleasantly surprised. The entire staff was welcoming and attentive. Our salesman, Eric, was a lifesaver when it came to entertaining our two year-old- he even colored with her! I'm grateful for Eric, Gino, Patrick and Doug who all went out their way to help us get into a new car. We live more than an hour and a half away from this dealership but I will definitely make the trip again when the time comes to buy another car.
wow bad
by 03/31/2013on
My experience with Winner Ford. This is my experience that I wanted to share, (Disclaimer) and in no way am I telling anyone not to conduct business with Winner Ford . I currently lease a 2010 Ford Fusion Sport with 14300 miles. My plans were to purchase my vehicle at the end of the lease, turn around and sell it back to a car dealership to make a profit of the vehicle. I mean the dealerships is going to make money when they sell my vehicle. I could see that because they were stickering vehicle comparable to mine for more then $4000.00 and sometimes up to $7000.00. However, I was not prepared for just how much Winner ford thought they were going to make off of me. So here we go. The trade in value of my vehicle, as per KBB, is $17754 and in a private sale its $20744. My lease is up in June and the buy-out of my vehicle is $16800. I went to Winner Ford to see what they would purchase my vehicle for. I noticed a 2011 Ford Fusion SE (the lowest model fusion you can buy) on their lot. The vehicle had 25000 miles on it and it was stickered for $19800. I have seen other 2010-2011 Fusions, both SEL and Sports models, on their lot in recent months. Those vehicles had an average mileage of approximately 22000 miles. Those vehicles where stickered form $21000 to $24000. One of the managers, I believe it was the used car manager, comes out and inspects my vehicle. He then tells me he is going to give me the best deal possible. He sends one of the salesmen back to me and offers me $16500 for my vehicle. That is $300 less the buy-out of my vehicle, and $4000 to $7000 dollars less then what i have seen on their lot with vehicle comparable to mine. Now, I know that car dealships have to make money, but that much one one car sale. Oh and i would have then leased another vehicle and they would have made money off that deal too. I wonder how much? I also wonder how many other people they have done this to? WOW!!!! Thats all I can say. WOW!!!! Needless to say I will not be purchasing any vehicles or doing any type of business with Winner Ford. WOW!!! 2010 Ford Fusion Sport ----- Kelly Blue Book -- Trade in value ---------- $17754.00 Private Sale ----------------$ 20744.00 My end of lease buy-out------$ 16800.00 Winner ford Offer----------$ 16500.00 2010-2011 Fusion Sports and SELs models on Winner Fords lot in the past few months--- $20000.00 to 24000.00
Avoid the Headache
by 07/13/2011on
I came to Winner Ford to buy a new car. I negotiated a price and put a down payment on the car through a debit card. Based on the features i wanted, there was some trouble finding it. After the 4th time a car was located for me at another dealership and then sold off to a higher bidder after there were reserves placed on them for me (which I discovered is common practice), I decided to take my business elsewhere and requested a refund. I was told there were no other cars in the area matching my specifications. I searched online that same day and found 3 cars matching my specifications at Echelon Ford not 5 miles away, so I went there and bought a car. I had discovered the two dealers do not trade nor work with each other because of many previous issues. I was advised that my down payment could be refunded instantly with my debit card by Echelon Ford as well as from a manager at Winner Ford and I verified this claim with other dealers and my bank. Winner Ford has now openly lied to me about the process of refunding down payments, stating they credited my account but it takes my bank 10 days to process it. My bank specifically informed me Winner Ford may have finished processing the payment, but not released the funds and upon releasing, the funds would instantly show on my account. I retorted Ford with this fact and they told me the bank was not correct. This dealership also argued with me about discussing these matters with their accounting department. Apparently the accounting department told them they spoke with me about these issues, which is incorrect. Since dealing with this issue I have been shown severe disrespect, degradation of customer service, lack of business ethics/integrity, and insults to my intelligence. The sales person I dealt with was upfront and honest with me but all the managers as well as the accounting department are where i've had these issues. I've had to take a personal day off from my work due to the lack of delivered promised transportation and have also been informed of persons with similar issues when attempting to obtain refunds from Winner Ford whom had to obtain legal recourse. Do not put yourself in a predicament like this one nor any of the multitude of issues described in reviews when doing a simple Google search for Winner Ford Reviews