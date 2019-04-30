service Rating

I’ve bought my last two Honda’s from this dealership and I honestly can’t say that I’ve ever had a great experience, but today’s experience was beyond the worst one of them all. I brought my vehicle in for an oil change at 8 AM and to repair my tire because there was a nail in it. Sean called me to discuss the vehicle & I missed his call. I called him right back and left a voicemail - didn’t hear from him for another two hours. In the mean time, I called for the status and spoke with Gail, who kept telling me everyone was too busy with customers and she would tell Sean to call me when he could. I heard from him eventually and he told me he would call me when my vehicle was ready. My appointment was on a Saturday, and I realize the dealership is very busy, so I was patient and waited four hours for my oil change & tire repair to be completed. I called back at 12 and spoke with Gail again who stated everyone is still too busy with customers to find out the status of my vehicle. I thought bringing my car in for service and buying my car there would make me a “customer” also, but I guess I wasn’t as important as all the others they were dealing with that day. No response from anyone for another two hours, so I call back at 2:00 to check the status. Of course I had the pleasure of speaking to Gail AGAIN who is still saying everyone is too busy to speak to me and she doesn’t know what the status of my vehicle is. I requested to speak to a manager at this point because 6 hours is a little excessive for a simple oil change if you ask me. She advised she cannot find a manager because they’re all too busy with other customers and disconnected on me. I called and spoke to the cashier, who was actually really nice, and she stayed my vehicle had been done and the paperwork was waiting for me. My vehicle had been done since 12:30. I received no phone call from anyone and was treated as if I was a burden for asking someone to check on my vehicle and I was waiting around with no car on a Saturday for 6 hours - as if I didn’t have things to do or errands to run. At that point, I spoke with the service manager who apologized about what had happened but offered no type of compensation or anything. No discount off of my service, nothing. Just an apology. When I got there to pick up my car, a group of men from the service department were standing in a circle & chatting/laughing, obviously way too busy to answer my phone calls or check on the vehicle I dropped off for an oil change 6 hours prior. The experience I had today was absolutely unacceptable and it was the worst one I’ve had at any establishment by far. I’ve given a lot of business to Honda, and was extremely disappointed with how I was treated today. I wasn’t even rude on the phone to Gail or anyone at that, and was treated as if was asking for too much for just wanting my car to resume my day. This was such an inconvenience and I can safely say that I will never return to this dealership again. Not for service or for anything else. Read more