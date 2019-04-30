Recently, I went car shopping at Davis Honda in Burlington County to look at a vehicle I noticed on line. I was greeted by Leo Morales, who made me feel comfortable at the dealership and then showed me the vehicle. I must say that this was the best car shopping experience ever. He was very informative and he answered every question I had. When making the final deal I must he say his objective was not to get the highest amount for the car but making sure that he helped me in getting the deal I was looking for without ever feeling rushed. Leo delivers an incredible service and gives a very pleasant experience. He even followed up to in a few days to make sure everything was good with the car and if I had other questions he was there to assist me. Everyone at the dealership was very pleasant and made my car shopping experience very easy. I would highly recommend shopping for a car at Honda Davis.
Dealership would not honor price they had listed online for a car
by Ben on 04/05/2019
Car was listed online one price, was told by the salesman the price was recently raised and would not honor the price that was online. Told me, very cocky, that I was actually going to walk away for $1500 and I told him that he was willing to lose a sale over $1500. Very unprofessional. I was amazed that the price I originally saw was not honored.
A wrecked rx8 was posted for 3k. After contacting them, I was emailed to be informed that the car is an excellent choice, car just passed the safety inspection, and should go for a test drive the same day. After driving an hour there, turns out the car was completely smashed and it arrived the location a day ago, on a truck and it won’t start.
My sales rep was nice & helpful... he did a good job... but the sales manager jacked the sticker price up $3000 right out of the gate
On Thursday 12/06/2018, My son, who just graduated from college (proud Dad) went in to buy a Honda HR-V EX, sticker price $24895... So after first making us drive the car... we were told it was mandatory... finally we sat down to get a price... their first offer (taxes tags rebates etc) was almost $280000... I immediately was upset... I already knew they where trying to to pull a fast one... my son (who just got his masters degree in accounting) was looking at the paper and doing the math in his head asked how they reached this number because when he added it up it came out to 24 thousand and change... at first our sales rep tried to show him how the numbers added up to the 28000... but quickly realized my son was right... that moment made all those student loans worth it... the sales rep goes away again and comes back with a corrected number that is still $1000 over sticker
So we got back to negotiation... I told him we needed to be at $22000 firm... he took my offer back to the sales manager and came back with the specs on the base model HR-V... I knew they were going to try & sell us the base model for $22000 (sticker $22895) finally the sales manager comes over in person and immediately tells us he cannot budge on the price... I thanked him and we promptly left
I cannot do business we people who are trying to rip off the “Average Joe”... thank god my son was and accountant
This review is for sales & leasing consultant Joe Troutman. I bought a 2015 Honda Accord Lxs and Joe was nothing but great in helping me with my purchase. After I explained which cars I was interested in looking at, he realized that those cars were at the other lot. He offered to drive us over or have us follow him over. He continued to show me the cars I was interested and was giving great information about the cars I was looking at. I’m extremely happy with my purchase and how fast the process was. Joe defintely helped expedite the process and make the sale a smooth easy going ordeal. He was very nice and I would recommend any of my friends or family to joe and to Davis Honda.
I rarely write reviews, but this one is necessary. I have owned 5 Honda cars over the years, purchased from 3 different local dealerships. I visited these same 3 dealers and was very dissatisfied during this round. So, I decided to give Davis Honda a try. I met with Salesperson George Trauger. Thanks to George, this car buying experience was UNBELIEVABLY hassle-free and unlike any other Iâve had before. George made the process fun, fast, fresh and friendly.
Additionally, in my travels I have found that meeting with dealership Finance Managers is one of the most stressful parts of the car buying process, where Finance Managers aggressively push overpriced products I didnât ask for. Bernadette Estelow changed my perception of this. I found the interaction stress-free, educational, and value added.
Iâve been a loyal Honda customer for years, and now I have finally found a dealership worthy of the Honda brand. I look forward to this relationship for years to come.
Positive Experience
On Halloween day, I went to Davis Honda to look at Honda CRV. I was met by Tom Bagley, the sales rep, who engaged and listened to me as I talked about what I wanted and what I didn't want. He listened and assured me that he had my best interest in his mind. This was only the second time in my long life that I had gone by myself to a dealership and was uneasy until I met Tom. Five hours later I drove off the lot in my new SUV. Tom took care of everything; I had a rental car- he called the company and had them pick up the car. He called the insurance company and had the new policy in place before I drove the car.
Tom turned a dreaded experience into a very positive one.
My car buying experience was such a pleasurable one under Tom’s guidance. He made sure to listen to my wants, needs, and concerns and ensured that the car buying process was as smooth as possible. He is extremely personable and makes you feel right at home at the Davis dealership. He went above and beyond to find me the right car, with no expections. I would highly recommend Tom and the Davis Honda family!
I had a very good experience dealing with Thomas Begley on the purchase of my new vehicle. Very knowledgeable and helpful in the decision making process. Look forward to working with Thomas B and Davis Honda in the future.
Back in 2017 I purchased a 2002 Honda odessey from Davis Honda. Larry was My salesman. I was very pleased with the customer service, not to mention the wonderful pre-owned van I purchased. Fast Forward a year later. Looking to upgrade to a newer Odessey, we tried dealers closer to our home. But the customer service we received was awful. I wanted a 2015/2016 Odessey EX-L . But we saw a 2013 Odessey Touring we couldn't resist. Called Larry, he was right on it...that night it became ours! It's a pleasure to actually have Customer Service that actually treats me like a customer!!! Thank you Larry and Davis Honda! Fran Mack/Fred DeOliveira
George Trauger was great to work with on choosing my car, friendly, courteous and answered any questions I had. George understood what I was looking for and didn't try to sell me on something different, the whole process was easy and comfortable. I got a good reliable car and a price in my budget without any issues. Thanks again for a great car buying experience, I recommend George to anyone.
I went to Davis Honda and bought a car. I received the best customer service from sales rep Mookie. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and what best would fit my needs. Thank You Davis Honda and Mookie!
Went to Davis Honda looking for a first car for our 18 old daughter. Larry helped us in finding a great used car for our daughter. We received exceptional service as well. Thank you Larry and Davis Honda.
Brian was one of the most knowledgeable, down-to-earth and thorough salesmen we have ever had the pleasure to work with. We have already highly recommended him to family and friends. Thank you for everything Brian!
I’ve bought my last two Honda’s from this dealership and I honestly can’t say that I’ve ever had a great experience, but today’s experience was beyond the worst one of them all. I brought my vehicle in for an oil change at 8 AM and to repair my tire because there was a nail in it. Sean called me to discuss the vehicle & I missed his call. I called him right back and left a voicemail - didn’t hear from him for another two hours. In the mean time, I called for the status and spoke with Gail, who kept telling me everyone was too busy with customers and she would tell Sean to call me when he could. I heard from him eventually and he told me he would call me when my vehicle was ready. My appointment was on a Saturday, and I realize the dealership is very busy, so I was patient and waited four hours for my oil change & tire repair to be completed. I called back at 12 and spoke with Gail again who stated everyone is still too busy with customers to find out the status of my vehicle. I thought bringing my car in for service and buying my car there would make me a “customer” also, but I guess I wasn’t as important as all the others they were dealing with that day. No response from anyone for another two hours, so I call back at 2:00 to check the status. Of course I had the pleasure of speaking to Gail AGAIN who is still saying everyone is too busy to speak to me and she doesn’t know what the status of my vehicle is. I requested to speak to a manager at this point because 6 hours is a little excessive for a simple oil change if you ask me. She advised she cannot find a manager because they’re all too busy with other customers and disconnected on me. I called and spoke to the cashier, who was actually really nice, and she stayed my vehicle had been done and the paperwork was waiting for me. My vehicle had been done since 12:30. I received no phone call from anyone and was treated as if I was a burden for asking someone to check on my vehicle and I was waiting around with no car on a Saturday for 6 hours - as if I didn’t have things to do or errands to run. At that point, I spoke with the service manager who apologized about what had happened but offered no type of compensation or anything. No discount off of my service, nothing. Just an apology. When I got there to pick up my car, a group of men from the service department were standing in a circle & chatting/laughing, obviously way too busy to answer my phone calls or check on the vehicle I dropped off for an oil change 6 hours prior. The experience I had today was absolutely unacceptable and it was the worst one I’ve had at any establishment by far. I’ve given a lot of business to Honda, and was extremely disappointed with how I was treated today. I wasn’t even rude on the phone to Gail or anyone at that, and was treated as if was asking for too much for just wanting my car to resume my day. This was such an inconvenience and I can safely say that I will never return to this dealership again. Not for service or for anything else.
We recently purchased a Honda CRV @ Davis Honda in Burlington. The staff @ Davis are very professional, friendly and really made us feel welcome. This location has a great selection of vehicles to choose from. Our salesman, Brian, was very knowledgeable about the CRV and answered all our questions. Before we left the lot, our salesman reviewed how to operate all the various features like GPS, key-less start and turn-off, syncing the cell phone, and the various sensing features. This was our second vehicle we bought @ Davis Honda and I am sure it won't be our last. This is definitely a five-star organization.
