1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do yourself a big favor. Stay away from this car dealer. I bought a used car from them and within 6 months the front bumper cover started to fall off! I came to find out that the car had been in a rear end collision, both sides of the cars had body & paint work as well as the front and that is why the bumper was falling off. None of this was told to me at the time of the purchase. I have heard form other people who bought used cars there that they had body paint & body repair issues that were not divulged at the time of the purchase. They are a dishonest dealer! From what I'm told, the owner buys cars at auction cheap especially those that have been repaired so he can sell them at a lower price than his competition. If you do look at a car at McLean Ford ask to see the Auction Condition Report as well as a CarFax report. But see them IN WRITING! I also had my car serviced there once. They got grease all over the carpet which would not come out. The dealership would not clean or replace the carpet. Never again! Read more