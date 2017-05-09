North East Ford
Customer Reviews of North East Ford
Run, don't walk away from this dealer
by 09/05/2017on
This dealer knowingly sold me a car with frame damage. I trusted them and they took advantage in a way that could have ended up with loss of life had I been in a collision. Would you buy a car with frame damage? Neither would I had I known. When I asked for redress, their response was to offer to take the car back in trade if I purchased a new one...as if I'd give them any of my money! By the way, this car was not old and beat up already. It only had 10,000 miles on it, a fact they used to their advantage when selling to me. They "forgot" to disclose the most important fact about the car, one that could have proven deadly.
Best price I have found after extensive online searches
by 03/08/2015on
I had a treasured 2010 Taurus SHO that I wanted to update to a 2014 SHO. Derek had a few 2014 SHO Ford program cars and we worked out a deal that was several thousand dollars under what my online searching had found. We negotiated by email and phone and completed the deal in one trip to my great satisfaction. I am a happy camper and will be back. Give McLean Ford a look and you wont be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dissatisfied Car Buyer
by 02/02/2013on
Do yourself a big favor. Stay away from this car dealer. I bought a used car from them and within 6 months the front bumper cover started to fall off! I came to find out that the car had been in a rear end collision, both sides of the cars had body & paint work as well as the front and that is why the bumper was falling off. None of this was told to me at the time of the purchase. I have heard form other people who bought used cars there that they had body paint & body repair issues that were not divulged at the time of the purchase. They are a dishonest dealer! From what I'm told, the owner buys cars at auction cheap especially those that have been repaired so he can sell them at a lower price than his competition. If you do look at a car at McLean Ford ask to see the Auction Condition Report as well as a CarFax report. But see them IN WRITING! I also had my car serviced there once. They got grease all over the carpet which would not come out. The dealership would not clean or replace the carpet. Never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honor Thy Word (and Advertisement)!
by 02/04/2009on
Responded to an add for a 2008 vehicle advertised in Poughkeepsie Journal. Spoke with Sales mgr in Millerton (Barry) and confirmed vehicle was still available before travelling to dealership (in Pine Plains). I arrive to the dealership in Pine Plains with the advertisement and listed price in hand only to be told they increased the sales price by $700 because they claim they put new tires on the vehicle (that only had 13k miles). You would have thought they would have honored the price in their advertisement and same price provided on phone by Sales Mgr. (Barry). Give me a break!! Wouldn't recommend doing business with this shady sales team at McLean. Got a better deal from [another dealership] and purchased my new vehicle there!.