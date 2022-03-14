2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to the dealership several times with a male relative and was treated extremely well. All of the staff was respectful and helpful therefore I was excited to purchase my first new car through them. When I went alone for the sale, after speaking with them multiple times in person and over the phone, the price of the car was increased. They did not inform me of this until I had already transferred all of my belongings and paperwork from my old car, therefore if I did not complete the purchase I was stranded at their dealership with no transportation. The manager was dismissive and did not take the time to shake my hand or explain the change. He even laughed when I attempted to speak with him. I love my car and enjoyed all of my interactions with Crown Ford until the final sale. Read more