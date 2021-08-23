5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Having been the third dealership that I had been too in 3 days i did not expect the treatment that I would receive upon entering the facility. With in a second, an employees had called for someone to help me and had offered me something to drink or eat. I was then met by my sales person and finance manager who immediately began working on my requests. With in 2 minutes we were outside looking at some options within my budge and wants. They did not waste my time by showing me options that I did not want or could not afford. Once we found the cart hat was right for me. We outlined a budget that we could not go over and both Eugene and Jim where amazing in making that budget work. I have never experienced this level of expertise in a large dealership. The employees here all go out of there way to make you feel special. I am so happy with my interactions here I will be coming back to buy a second car in the future. Thank you for the professionalism and respect. THIS IS HOW ALL DEALERSHIPS SHOULD OPERATE.