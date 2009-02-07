Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Team Blevins

Team Blevins

Visit dealer’s website 
1151 US-11, Gouverneur, NY 13642
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Team Blevins

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership Around

by thetruckwiz67 on 07/02/2009

I have been a loyal customer at there jeep dealership for over 20 years & for good reason. Great no preasure sales staff. Top notch service department, and excelent customer service. No other dealer can come close to these friendly, knowgeable, & trust worthy staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for