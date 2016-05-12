1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a salesman in his mid 50's. I went in to specifically look at a RAV4. I was not interested in any other vehicle. First of all, no one bothered to come over to help me after being in the dealer for 20 minutes. Then the when I approached this salesmen, he seemed totally uninterested in helping me. He didn't seem to be taking me seriously at all. I explained to him that I was buying a new car and I wanted to drive a RAV4. I told I what model level I wanted as well. He tells me he has to move another vehicle first and to go with him. I am put off by this but I went. Well, what he was really trying to do was pitch me an FJ Cruiser. I guess he decided I fit the bill for the type of guy that would drive one. He it trying to keep me captive in this vehicle I am uninterested in. He is going on and on about the thing. I hated it. I thought it was ugly and it was a nightmare to see out of. Finally, I had to forcefully tell him I hated the vehicle and that I didn't come there to look at one. Then we wonder aimlessly through the lot while he wipes snow off of the RAV4's to find the model I want to drive. He kept trying to get me to just settle for whatever one we were standing next to. I refused and insisted on driving the model I was interested in. Finally he found one and got the keys. We went on the test drive and he is still going on and on about the FJ cruiser. I was so annoyed. Then he was pressuring me to stomp on the gas more to merge on to the expressway. It was super stressful. I told him I don't drive like that. He kept trying to insist I check out the acceleration more and such. Then when we are back off the highway, he is pushing me to check out the handling. He tells me to go quickly into a turn. The RAV4 was having none of and it nose plowed while it tires howled. I nearly went off the road. Needless to say, the drive was very quiet after that. We got back to the dealer and I promptly told him I thought he was rude and I would never buy a car from him. Read more