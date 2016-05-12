Customer Reviews of Hoselton Toyota
Great Experience!
by 12/05/2016on
Our experience purchasing our Toyota Tacoma was great! All the staff was informative, friendly and extremely helpful, making our decision to purchase our truck easy. I even received a follow up call from my salesman to see how things were going.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership and sales team
by 05/29/2016on
We dealt with Brian and he was the best dealer we have every worked with. Very patient when we were trying to choose between a Tacoma and RAV4. We ended up with the RAV4 and it was the perfect choice I would highly recommend purchasing from Hoselton
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tacoma
by 04/28/2016on
Visited several Toyota dealers looking for a new Tacoma. I settled on Hoselton because the sales rep. seemed genuinely interested in getting me the vehicle I wanted. I was specific about color and options. They didn't have that in stock,but were able to locate one and install the options within a week or so. Every step of the process was explained both before and as we went along. Other dealerships seemed dismissive to my wishes. The facility is neat and well organized; the staff I dealt with friendly and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go Somewhere Else!
by 12/30/2015on
Awful experience. Spent hours at the dealership, finally coming to an agreed upon deal. Waited for the paperwork, signed and left a deposit. Told I would have the car in a couple of weeks (they had to get it from another dealership). Days past the agreed deadline I received a phone call from our sales person, Phil, who said, they couldn't get the car and they had no other car for us. We were basically out of luck. Phil and the dealership did nothing to help us or make us want to be their customer. They could have at least tried to help, but just couldn't be bothered. If you want to buy a car, go to a place that actually cares about selling them. This place is a joke and a waste of time!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Third time buyer
by 03/09/2014on
When looking for a gently used vehicle for my daughter, we went to a Ford dealership but ended up back at Hoselton's for our 3rd 2011 Toyota Camry. Love the car and love the dealership! It is not the closest dealership to our house but I don't care because they provide courteous and reliable sales and service - outstanding!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tundra
by 07/05/2013on
Sales staff friendly and knowledgeable. Ultimately offered lowest price on vehicle I purchased. I called ahead for test and had to wait when I arrived. When I picked up new vehicle, thye had not yet inspe cted the vehicle, had to wait for that to be done before accepting delivery. Sales person did take the time to go over the vehicle to be sure I was comfortable with operation and satisfied with work completed for add ons.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman seemed helpful but not much selection
by 10/09/2011on
The salesman that responded to my email was very helpful in providing info on prices and selection. He did mention that he works totally by appointment, which may explain the lack of response to walk-ins that other reviewers mentioned and that I had experienced here myself a few years ago. The reason I did not buy a car at this dealership is the limited color selection. Though they had at least 5 cars in the model I was looking for, Toyota Camry LE, all were the same color (silver). At least the salesman was honest about this via email/phone and I did not have to waste a trip going there. Another thing to keep in mind is that they do not keep their on-line stock list up-to-date, so it is essentially useless. This seemed to be true for other area Toyota dealers also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales person completely dismissive
by 03/07/2011on
I had a salesman in his mid 50's. I went in to specifically look at a RAV4. I was not interested in any other vehicle. First of all, no one bothered to come over to help me after being in the dealer for 20 minutes. Then the when I approached this salesmen, he seemed totally uninterested in helping me. He didn't seem to be taking me seriously at all. I explained to him that I was buying a new car and I wanted to drive a RAV4. I told I what model level I wanted as well. He tells me he has to move another vehicle first and to go with him. I am put off by this but I went. Well, what he was really trying to do was pitch me an FJ Cruiser. I guess he decided I fit the bill for the type of guy that would drive one. He it trying to keep me captive in this vehicle I am uninterested in. He is going on and on about the thing. I hated it. I thought it was ugly and it was a nightmare to see out of. Finally, I had to forcefully tell him I hated the vehicle and that I didn't come there to look at one. Then we wonder aimlessly through the lot while he wipes snow off of the RAV4's to find the model I want to drive. He kept trying to get me to just settle for whatever one we were standing next to. I refused and insisted on driving the model I was interested in. Finally he found one and got the keys. We went on the test drive and he is still going on and on about the FJ cruiser. I was so annoyed. Then he was pressuring me to stomp on the gas more to merge on to the expressway. It was super stressful. I told him I don't drive like that. He kept trying to insist I check out the acceleration more and such. Then when we are back off the highway, he is pushing me to check out the handling. He tells me to go quickly into a turn. The RAV4 was having none of and it nose plowed while it tires howled. I nearly went off the road. Needless to say, the drive was very quiet after that. We got back to the dealer and I promptly told him I thought he was rude and I would never buy a car from him.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Caveat Emptor
by 06/09/2010on
If you're considering Hoselton Auto Mall, do your homework!! I had my mechanic take a look at a vehicle which they had for sale listed above clean retail value. Come to find out there were significant problems and the repairs would have cost me between $1500-2000. I cannot recommend this dealership. Based on the condition of the vehicle I was interested in the price was grossly overinflated and the sales rep Mike Holbein, like many I'm sure, engages in the art of revealing as little as possible while he explains that he is a Christian and his kid goes to Christian schools.... blah blah blah. People like this astound me with their arrogance and deception. Will not do business with him or Hoselton ever again!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
