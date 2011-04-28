Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Burdick Ford

Burdick Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
3004 East Ave, Central Square, NY 13036
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Burdick Ford

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not the whole truth

by al_syracuse on 04/28/2011

I was very disapointed that the sales staff knew of the "hoot" problem with the Escapes but did not inform me. I certainly would not have purchased this vehicle had I known. - Probably will not purchase another vehicle from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
36 cars in stock
0 new36 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for