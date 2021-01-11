Hudson Honda
Customer Reviews of Hudson Honda
cheated
by 11/01/2021on
I have serious problems with this dealer, a year ago I got a certified 2018 CR-V, they convinced me that the vehicle only had 2 minor accidents and the result today is that it has had 5 accidents, one of them moderate.
Very poor Don’t deserve 1 star
by 10/14/2021on
I was customer for 10 years. I was emailed to upgrade. First employee hit my car didn’t even ask if I was Injured they made me test drive a car only to tell me that it would be $100 more month wasted a whole hour of my time they have the worst customer service ever they should have never sent me an email telling me I could upgrade for less money and then change their mind and then be smart about it. Brian salesperson said I guess you didn’t read the fine print. Then he said at least you got to test drive it shame on Hudson Honda They didn’t even offer to fix it They don’t deserve even 1 star
Deceptive - Not professional - Not ethical
by 07/17/2017on
My car was serviced in Hudson Honda on (7/15/2017) for regular maintenance (oil, filter, differential fluid,..etc) When service work was done and my car was given back to me I realized that the bumper was broken and fog light was fallen into the space behind bumper and right side of the bumper was not in place and hanging on one side. (When I brought my car to Hudson Honda, right side of the bumper was a little bit lose, however, there was no broken part on the bumper or fog light. After the service the loose part was totally broken and Fog light was broken and fell behind). I reported this immediately while I was there. Mr. Michael. A. (Dispatcher/shop foreman) told in a very rude manner that "You damaged your car yourself, it is not damaged here" . Then someone offered checking the pictures of the car. They looked for the pictures of my car taken when I first brought in the morning. After 10 minutes Mr. M.A. , showed me a dark picture of a car (not sure if it is mine or not) saying that "here it is" which nothing was clearly seen because we were outside under the sun and Ipad screen was shining, the picture was dark. I asked him to show me the picture inside the building because the screen was shining and I was not able to see anything under the sun. When we entered in the building the picture mysteriously disappeared. Mr. Michael asked the service staff to find the picture again. I watched them navigating through all my car's pictures and they did not find any picture showing the broken part. Mr. Michael offended me and he said that "You deleted the picture" . I didn't even touch the tablet and service staff was holding it, How can I delete remotely a picture from an iPad that someone else is holding? I was speechless and so upset against this deceptive behavior. Then I asked Mr. M.A. who is his manager. He said the manager is not in the office and will be in the office on Monday. Then the manager came(! I think his name was Victor, not sure. ). He proposed that, Hudson Honda and I should share the expense because neither me, nor service staff accepted breaking the part. Regardless of his instruction Mr. M.A. gave me an invoice quote and he shamelessly said that Hudson Honda will not be paying anything as he said before. I felt disgust and I left that place with a broken bumper because I have no trust in this dealer. I reported this issue to the Honda and waiting for a resolution.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great service
by 05/11/2017on
Yirko and Santiago were able to get me the Accord Sport Special Edition in the color I wanted. Santiago was very friendly and courteous. We were able to get the deal I was looking for at ease. I would recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying my Honda Pilot
by 05/11/2017on
Had such an incredible experience buying my Honda Pilot. All thanks to Vladamir Nastelon who made sure everything went nice and smooth from begining to end. From the sales person to finance to the Business manager. Thank you Weber Gonzalez for programing our phones and helping me figure out and explaining all the features in my new car!!! We truly love it and appreciate how it all went!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Leased a 2017 Honda Accord EX
by 05/03/2017on
I've never had a better car buying experience! Everyone at this dealership was beyond helpful especially Vladimir, Victor, Josh and Anthony! They helped me get into the car I really wanted for a great price and at no point did I ever feel pressured. The entire process was quick and easy and I left with so much knowledge about my new car. I'll definitely be coming back for my next car and referring all of my friends. Hudson Honda is the best Honda dealership in NJ hands down!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Accord EXL Sedan Nav/Sensing Purchas
by 05/01/2017on
Overall a very pleasant experience compared to 9 other Honda area dealers. I received the exact car I requested for a very good price. No gimmicks or hassle. Nate, Eric, Michelle, Ron and David all did a good job throughout the buying process. I would consider buying from Hudson Honda again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I am very satisfied because MS. YANET GARCIA
by 04/30/2017on
I am very satisfied because MS. YANET GARCIA took care of me yesterday and she was so kind,experienced and helpful. She answered all of my questions gladly and she helped me a lot to to clarify the cases that i was worrying about it. I have an amazing Honda Accord now and i will recommend her and Hudson Honda to anyone who wants to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
CARMEN MARROQUIN & CELINES CISNEROS
by 04/19/2017on
Both Carmen & Celines were very helpful and professional when purchasing my new 2017 CRV. They kept their word I would leave extremely happy when I left with my new car. I will recommend them to anyone else who is purchasing a new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Lucia (sales) was amazing!
by 04/12/2017on
I had a great experience getting my 2017 Accord. Lucia helped me through the entire process and got me exactly what I wanted. The rest of the staff was also great. I would definitely recommend Hudson Honda to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
JESUS!!!!
by 04/02/2017on
Today was my first time in Hudson Honda (west. New York, Nj) and I must say I am beyond pleased with the service provided. Not just by the team as a whole but especially Jesus! He went above and beyond to make sure we left happy! grear service, very detailed with each step of the process and made sure from start to finish we not only were helped, but were treated like family! I will refer Hudson Honda and jesus to everyone and anyone I know that is shopping for a car. Thank god for jesus!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 03/31/2017on
Ahmed was a great salesman and truly cared about helping me with getting a car. Even with horrible credit they still managed to get me a loan !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
hudson honda on west new nj
by 03/11/2017on
The Hudson Honda dealer at west new nj helped me find the best car and the perfect one for me the employees are really nice I feel very happy with the service and with my car crv2017
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best
by 01/23/2017on
Very good i will recommend this dealer to anyone else they are very helpful my sales manager was great nd my sale person too his name is jorge thanks guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 01/20/2017on
I came last week to purchase a vehicle from Cairo Lopez and he was very knowledgeable about the product and very patient. He make me feel very comfortable during the whole process. Defenetly coming back again. Thank you Cairo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and very happy
by 01/19/2017on
I recently came to the dealer with my freind that purchased a vehicle and i must say that our salesman: cairo lopez was incredible. He was very kind and knowledgeable. I will definitely recomend my freinds to come to hudson honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Unique Experience in Hudson Honda
by 01/01/2017on
I purchase new Honda Accord from Hudson Honda and it was a best experience in my life. In this dealership they dont play a silly games. I came in dealership and dont have to look for the sale person. Almost immediately was approached by Wanda Gonzalez who was very professional and was able to help me not only select the car which met my need but also my budget which was a really unique experience. I also met the general manager Vladimir who was a very nice to talked to and very experience. He helped me to select the right vehicle equipment and advice regarding the life time oil changes and VIP program. Thanks to these wonderful individuals now I have new car and the monthly payment I can afford. Vladimir and Wanda thank you very much for your help and I will recommend your dealership to all my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jesús Tarzona and his chain of command
by 11/24/2016on
From the get-go Nate and Jesús were there to facilitate our car experience. I walked in and was straight to the point. Jesus understood and ran with it. He got me exactly what I wanted. He did not give me a run around like most salesperson do. It was a straight forward and simple experience. I also appreciate how Jesus and his managers took the time to sit down with us and address any of our concerns. I give them a 5*+. Thanks Jesus, Eli's and Yirko.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Manny
by 09/29/2016on
We are really happy with our new purchase, thank you Manny For all your help we have a great experience, thank you for guiding us Step-by-step. wish all the sales person are like you, I will recommend anyone to go there and ask for Manny he will help you and make you feel like family, also thank you Anthony for helping us to.
Horrible experience
by 04/25/2016on
If I could rate under 1 star believe me I would. These guys are very quick in making you promises and taking your money but boy when it comes to answering calls & owning up to what they "said" on the deal they won't! You have to be careful they'll "say" they will give you the deal of a life time but they're just giving you a snake in a basket. About a year ago I leased my car from a gentleman last name Tejeda he promised me the ultimate sale by them keeping my old car and them paying off the previous company all fees and cost I had remaining, sure enough I walked out thinking I got it. A year later I get a civil lawsuit from the previous motor company I had a car with stating that I had not paid for what Mr. Tejeda said they would pay. I personally approached the dealer spoke to Mr. Torres one of the managers there he said he'll call me and I'm still sitting here waiting for this call (2 weeks later) nothing has been resolved yet! Already contacted corporate and will continue to escalate until I get a resolution! Please be careful where you get your car from. I'm from around the area and my family & friends have gotten a cars from here so I figured keep business local but no! Horrible experience!!!!! DO NOT LEASE FROM HERE. The BBB will hear about this, terrible representation of the name Honda Motors.
Can't wait to go back for my next car!
by 03/28/2016on
John is the best sales person I've ever worked with. He helped us for over five hours to find the right car, the right interest rate, and an affordable car insurance quote. He even stayed longer than he was supposed to make sure we had everything we needed, and then even drove our other car home so we were able to drive off the lot with our new car. I can't wait to come back next year and get a bigger car for our expanding family.
1 Comments