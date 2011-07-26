Wayne Ford
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Wayne Ford
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
salesman Seth was great
by 07/26/2011on
the whole process of the purchase of my new 2011 f150 was great.salesman Seth made it easy.truck was in stock cleaned up in hour and was driven home .great truck good deal good trade value on my 2004.great salem man and good financing. recommend wayne ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership