Open Road Acura of Wayne
Customer Reviews of Open Road Acura of Wayne
Open Road Acura of Wayne are Dishonest. Stay away!!!!
by 10/04/2021on
They renege on the terms of a deal at the last minute. Salesperson Josh Bailey totally uninterested. Didn't take me through any of the features of the car. Just sales manager was arrogant. I submitted proof of their agreement to split the cost of a spare to the Acura Client Service Group and they totally ignored the unethical behavior of Open Road and the written proof I provided. Go to Park Avenue Acura or DCH instead.
Most Dishonest salespeople
by 06/15/2021on
We had an extremely disappointing and frustrating experience with this place. Olivia in sales spoke to us on the phone and told us she had not one, not two but five vehicles in stock that we were interested in. We explained to her that we were very short of time since we were down 1 car and would appreciate if she can be upfront and honest about the numbers she quoted us and about the process. She told us to come to the dealership and assured us everything will be exactly what we discussed. We hired a sitter for the kids, drove 30 miles only to be handed over to a brand new salesperson Umberto who gave us a completely new estimates. When we told him about our discussion with Olivia he sounded shocked and told us he will get her, instead he got Olivia's manager. This new person told us that all 5 cars that were available a few hours ago are all sold *laughing outloud" and that the only one they had came with an upcharge! All I can say is their dishonesty shocked us the most, 12 years of us buying/leasing cars and we never had such a disappointing experience. Never again we will deal with this place.
Swimming with Sharks
by 12/21/2018on
We found a used car at Open Road via CarFax. $16,375. We were told the car was there and that our $17k budget (total) was no problem. Two days later it was still there so we stopped in. Our sales rep, Sabhir told us the car had “just arrived” and gave us an initial impression of a no-hassle deal. We sat down to go over details and suddenly felt like we were swimming with sharks. “Do you offer a warranty?” Sabhir assured me, "30 days. If anything happens during that time we just bring it back." Something major? "You just bring it back". What does that mean? "Bring it back and we look at it. 30 days, for ANYTHING." He also suggested we could return it if we weren’t happy with it. I didn’t buy any of it. The details sheet: Line 1, price, $16,375. Then a myriad of lines "Registration, Dealer Fees", etc., roughly $1,000. Then several lines like "NJ Registration $100" (two "Registration" fees?), Tags, etc. Then, a $980 line item, "Reconditioning Fee". Sabhir initially claimed they’d just gotten the car and only had time to wash and wax it. He said their service department charges them $300 just to look at the car. After more fees came a new Grand Total of more than $19,700, with still more to come. I had asked about using our own financing, but now we see we’re charged $500 if we do. Earlier Sabhir said the dealership doesn't make money on financing. Nonsense. Search “Finance Reserve”. If they don’t make money, why the $500 fee? Sabhir asked if we had any concerns. Yeah, we had concerns. The back and forth went on and on. We played the insulting Magic Manager game where he "pleads our case" to an unseen omnipotent being. The last debate was over our refusal to pay a $500 financing fee. During this Sabhir claimed, “Oh, I don't make money on used cars"... Yeah, and I'm the King of Egypt. So finally Sabhir returns with an old favorite: "The manager says we're already losing too much money on this car and you can take or leave this offer. He said it's a 'Gift from God'". Uh huh. So we considered these divine new numbers. Still over the listed price but a reasonable value for the number. We agreed to terms including a refundable $500 deposit. Four times Sabhir tried to get my son to sign a contract that included everything we’d negotiated away. He finally relented and we departed with a deal. The following day I anonymously called Open Road and asked to speak to a manager. What warranties did they offer on a used car? He said bluntly, "We guarantee it will pass inspection. Nothing more." I gave an example or two: "We guarantee it will pass inspection." Also, "There is no cooling off period in New Jersey." The call underscored the dishonesty of our experience. When a pre-purchase inspection showed it needed an alignment Sabhir said they'd do it only to later text me stating that, “We can’t do the alignment because we're losing so much money.” The staff is pleasant, and the inventory looks solid. Scott (Finance) was such a positive that it made us feel a bit better. The real problem is their business model. They price vehicles low to grab your eye and then plan to load it up with lots of "gotcha", small-print fees. It's an unsatisfactory experience that leaves you feeling dirty. The deal included another oddity. The price of the car was lowered so that the paperwork showed us paying all the fees we’d refused. It didn't impact our bottom line, so we agreed. The next day my son found paperwork in the glove compartment. It was a sales packet from the previous buyer including personal information. Quite concerning. We called the buyer to let them know about it and to ask about the history of the car. The details exposed not only more lies about our car, but also their own bad experience with Open Road. In the end I can't recommend any dealership that employs such antiquated, frankly dishonest tactics to sell a vehicle. If you're not equipped or drawn to go shark hunting I would avoid swimming anywhere near these murky waters.
Dependable
by 09/15/2014on
I recently bought an used Odyssey from Carl & Josh and they were very professional finding out ways in which we can get the deal done. Also Josh waited at the airport for me after his working hours to deliver the car that too on a Saturday. They treated me just as we as a new car buyer. The really care for customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Level Of Knowledge
by 02/20/2014on
I am a busy realtor but I needed to share an experience that really stood out. In 2006 I started the dreaded looking for a new car experience. I visited several dealerships and met some excellent people. But, one dealership really wowed me, Open Road Acura in Wayne, NJ. When I first walked into the showroom I had my defenses up which I was glad to find out wasn't really necessary. The showroom was bright and airy and the staff was friendly and not pushy. They actually made the leasing experience pleasant. No crazy gimmicks or come on just straight forward answers and excellent knowledge about there product. They really showed me the virtues of the Acura experience. Since that time I have leased several vehicles but I have stayed with Acura. It's a really good value in the entry luxury niche. But that isn't what keeps me returning to the same dealership for the past eight years. Its their service department which is the best I've ever seen.. Nothing pushy, hidden, and no add-ons just straight forward and courteous service. Their service is impeccable, from the staff that is willing to go that extra mile all the way to the fresh coffee. They even wash your car with your service appointment. I would like to acknowledge one of there service professionals Xenia and say thank you to their entire staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sweet Blue ILX!
by 09/04/2013on
Wonderful dealer. Didn't have the blue ILX on the lot that I wanted, so they called another dealer within Open Road and had it brought there. Great price, great service, great dealer group. Open Road from now on, regardless of which car I get.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience
by 05/23/2013on
I worked with Omar E. to purchase 2013 DMX w/ tech. Nice guy and fast response from internet quote. He was able to work out on pricing and got every ready when we picked up the car. I highly recommend this sales guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nauseating experience
by 09/29/2012on
I have been a long time Honda and Acura customer. Over 20 years I have bought a Civic, an Accord, an MDX and two Honda motorcycles. After visiting this dealer and talking to several of the [non-permissible content removed] salespersons/managers/consultants that work there, I will not only ever buy a car from them, but I will most likely never buy an Acura/Honda car again. I left with such a bad taste in my mouth. This is not the experience a luxury car buyer wants to have - ever... I felt like this was a show with many actors that all had a different angle on how to trip you and get you to buy things you either don't need nor want. I felt I had to negotiate down to an unreasonably high price. I felt that their cheap tricks to get more money out of me were nauseating. Don't they realize that things have changed and people these days have done their research and know what they want to buy and how much they want to spend? I am really sad about the whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great car buying experience
by 03/12/2012on
Open Road Acura did a good job. Good job by the salesman Maher, and a GREAT job by the sales manager Carl Taylor. Carl met and then greatly exceeded my expectations in every way. Dealt with me honestly and directly, set the right expectations for the availability of the car, and then gave me a great price quote. Spoke with me truthfully and respectfully, and never gave any sales pressure. Kept his word on call backs, follow ups, pricing, etc. My new Acura is great. Big props to Carl at open road Acura!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deal and Purchase Experience at Open Road, Wayne
by 03/23/2009on
I am a researcher and haggler. WeI usually don't buy cars more frequently that 5 years or more. After deciding on the Acura TL-SHAWD to replace our beloved 325i, I haggled on the phone and through email. I was treated very well over the nearly 2 month period by the internet sales staff at Open Road, enough to cause me to return to them for a 'final quote'. They did not disappoint, got us exactly the car we wanted, and my wife and I happily drove away in our new beauty today, and love the car. In particular, since I know this will be read by others, I would like to mention the fine treatment we received from Paul, Reuben, Armand, Dave and Jonathan. I highly recommend dealing with them, especially since the location is very easy to get to.
Do NOT Get Your Car Seviced at Open Road
by 11/13/2008on
I took my car in for a scheduled check up. They called me at work and said I needed new front and rear brakes. The car had 47,000 miles on it. They had a "special" going on for brakes so I told them to replace the front brakes. After 5,000 more miles I took the car to a local auto repair shop. I know the owner very well and trust his opinions, he has been a mechanic for 20+ years. He said the back brakes don't need to be replaced for another 50,000 miles and that they looked as good as the front brakes I just had replaced. When I went to pick up the car from Open Road they did not show me the brakes as proof that I needed new ones. I called the Open Road Acura dealership's Customer Service Manager, explained above, and he immediately asked if they showed me the brakes. I said no. He said he would dig into the problem and call me back. No surprise I never received a single call. Don't get your car serviced here. They are [violative content deleted] out for a buck... YOUR buck.
Do not service your vehicle at Open Road Acura of Wayne, NJ....
by 09/27/2008on
I strongly recommend not servicing your vehicle at Open Road Acura of Wayne, NJ unless you enjoy being ripped off. The only thing that they know is how to rip off the customer. They lack the skills needed to repair cars, and their customer service department does not know anything as well. The can not even complete simple tasks such as changing oil properly. I had to go there every week to correct the mistakes that they had made, and to top it off they still have not repaired the problem that I have been having with my Acura. They have no knowledge when it comes to repairing and servicing vehicles. They do not know how to fix the problem, their solution is to replace every part on your car at your expense and eventually one of those parts will do the trick. Plus they enjoy doing work that you did not agree to and of course they will charge you for that as well. And I am not the only one that feels this way, I would recommend you read other reviews on the service department of Open Road Acura of Wayne, NJ before you decide to bring your vehicle there. It may save you a lot of stress and grief. Bottom Line : DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND STAY AWAY FROM THEM.....
Purchase of 2008 Acura MDX from Open Road Acura
by 07/07/2008on
I very much enjoyed dealing the Open Road and have recommended them to my friends. The salesman (Michael) was friendly, helpful, and straighforward. A real gem. I had been planning to buy this car for a while, and had researched it extensively. I knew exactly what I wanted, a 2008 MDX Sport, black with black interior, with certain accessories. Another dealer told me that this configuration would be impossible to obtain without going on a waiting list. I called their number, got Michael, negotiated the price over the phone, and went in the same evening to sign the papers. There was no game-playing, no evasiveness, no effort to get me to come in before committing to a price, as I understand is a common tactic. They gave me the exact price I would pay, including tax, dealter prep, title and registration, and stuck to that price. My research tells me it was an excellent deal. I believe the other dealership was right--that it was a hard car to find--and Open Road did not have it in stock, even though they had a large inventory of MDX's (I had driven by the previous Sunday and saw a lot of MDXs there). But Open Road was able to commit to getting it from another dealer within an hour or so, and they had it in a couple of days. Delivery day was also a joy. There were no suprises, and no high pressure to buy extras, such as the extended warranty. I did, however, end up getting a warranty for a very good price. Michael gave my wife and me the grand tour of the vehicle. He knew its features well, and obviously had a great personal appreciation for the car. It was like a space-ship inside, with lots of features to learn about. Later that afternoon I had to give him a call to ask a dumb question about how to operate the key fob. After that I had occasion to call the service department with some minor questions, which were cheerfully and thoroughly answered. And by the way, after a month I am thoroughly delighted with the MDX. So in sum, Open Road is a very professional, service-oriented dealership that I cannot praise enough. They were all friendly and helpful, but if you go there I would still ask for Michael.
