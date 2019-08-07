Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Pennsauken

3011 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Pennsauken

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Stacey on 07/08/2019

My sister had purchase car from Enterprise and was please with the car and the price. After reviewing the website decide to check out car in person. Greeted by professional Sales Agent offering his help and to test drive the car. Car was in good condition with low mileage. After test driving the car we were pleased and with in an hour we were in New Ford Fusion Hybrid

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Grateful

by Enterprise on 02/08/2019

A huge thank you to James and to Patrick Certo for our recent car buying experience. We came because of Patrick but returned because of the kindness and courtesy extended to us by James. You both made my son and I feel valued and appreciated. We thank you both and Enterprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chantelle and James are excellent!

by CF on 01/19/2019

Wonderful people, great selection of cars. They make every step of the process as easy as possible. I checked many other web sites to compare prices, and Enterprise's used car selection was the most competitive (and had low mileage). I highly recommend this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

