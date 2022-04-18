Customer Reviews of Maplecrest Ford
My 3rd Escape
by 04/18/2022on
I am a repeat customer at Maplecrest Ford in Mendham. Sales/finance/service and the owners are top notch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, great deal
by 04/17/2018on
You rarely hear "great experience" and "purchase of a new car" in the same sentence, but Maplecrest Ford of Mendham (and specifically Charles Countryman) changed that. Mustangs are my one guilty pleasure and I've purchased a new one every four years or so for most of my adult life, so trust me, I am a seasoned pro with dealerships and car sales! This is unlike any dealership I've ever dealt with " the environment is very personal and customer-oriented " and my sales rep Charles is the best I've ever dealt with. I got the car I wanted with a great trade-in, rebate and financing rate. The entire process was smooth and efficient and wait for this shocker: the final payment was $3 LESS than their quote. I have NEVER gotten a payment that matched the quote, much less a lower one. Normally it's a bait and switch that results in "an unexpected increase" from the quote once a dealership actually runs your credit (even though I come prepared with my trade-in quote and recent FICO score, which is really all they need to give an accurate quote). Then the tedious process begins of haggling back down closer to the number you wanted. By then, you've already let a dealership run your credit and wasted 3 hours there so you're less likely to walk away. It's a nifty trick and NONE of that happened here. I was there for 15 minutes and I explained that I only wanted a quote. Once a number was finalized, Charles gave me a printed quote (most dealerships avoid this at all costs btw) and asked me to just please give them a final chance to compete with offers I might get elsewhere and then wished me well on my search. This open honesty, lack of subterfuge and complete absence of "pushy"is what won them my business and will ensure my continued business and referrals. I was actually going to purchase from another dealership that my company has a personal relationship with - I was here only because they had one of the cars on my final choices list that I wanted to see in person and get a quote for. I was so impressed with the dealership, well really with Charles, that I gave them my business, even though I probably could have gotten an additional discount from the dealership I had the referral for. So listen up all you pushy, ruthless car salesmen out there - this is how it's done. And as for anyone looking to purchase a car, you are in good hands with Maplecrest Ford of Mendham (and I stress OF MENDHAM because I can tell you the other location in Union is the complete OPPOSITE of personal and customer-oriented since that was one of my stops too).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Customer Service
by 07/25/2017on
Maplecrest Ford in Mendham NJ made my car purchase experience smooth & informative. Charles Countryman was very attentive and ensured I was comfortable with the entire process. I was pleased overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership !
by 06/19/2017on
We love the 2016 PRE-OWNED Ford Flex that we were able to purchase at your dealership Mendham Ford two months ago . We are thankful for your friendly,helpful and professional staff standing by their Warranty when some repair was needed later . We wish other ford dealerships around where we live in Bayport NY were like Mendham Ford . Thank You and God Bless , Tony and Rosemary Gianninoto
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 XLT Expedition
by 06/05/2017on
We are not a fan of car dealers. But MapleCrest Ford in Mendum was OUTSTANDING no pressure helpful and quick with no issues would use them again tomorrow if needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase 2011 BMW Convertible
by 05/31/2017on
I wanted to take a minute to rate my recent experience at Maplecrest Ford. My salesman was Chuck Countryman. As you can see, I rated him and my experience 5 stars!! This was a very smooth process from beginning to end. I would also like to give Chuck high praise. He was extremely genuine, as well as a true professional . His experience in auto sales was far superior than other salesmen that I've spoken with. At no time was he pushy or forceful. I felt relaxed and there was no undue pressure. Thank you Chuck, and MapleCrest Ford!!! We LOVE our car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying Experience at Maplecrest Ford
by 05/28/2017on
Experience was very professional and easy. Would definitely do it again at Maplecrest. Frank was great to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Performance
by 05/09/2017on
Staff was courteous and competent, even when I had to bring the car back in two days after picking it up. In the epitome of customer relations, the staff looked at the problem and fixed it right away even though they hadn't caused the problem. It was simply a valve that finally wore out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maplecrest Ford (best car buying experience I ever had)
by 04/28/2017on
I recently purchased an F-350 from Maplecrest Ford and it was honestly the best buying experience I ever had. I do not share my comments or complements easily however I would strongly recommend you make your next car purchase through them. Their sales staff was friendly and not pushy. Rich went out of his way to show me different models and options ensuring that in the end I was happy. I can sometimes have trouble making up my mind and even after changing it a few times they were always willing to accommodate my requests. When it came to pricing their General Sales Manager Dave went out of his way to offer me the most fair and affordable pricing. Buying or leasing a car can be a stressful experience however through the staff at Maplecrest I was able to walk away with the vehicle that I had wanted and a feeling of value for my purchase. I will be purchasing my future vehicles for my family through them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 04/25/2017on
It was the greatest, simplest and most Sharon car purchase in my lifetime. David and Frank could not have been more amazing and helping me with all of my needs. I have and will continue to recommend them to many people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a Pleasure
by 02/05/2017on
I've been going to Maplecrest's service department for 5.5 years and have NEVER had any problem with them, but have ALWAYS had a great experience. They stay within the time frame they promise and are always accurate on their price quotes. The department is always friendly and know me by name.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/10/2016on
This is a first class dealership. The staff is courteous, professional and knowledgeable. Micky, our salesman and Dave, the manager, take all unpleasantness out of purchasing a new car. They gave us a great deal on our trade in. They don't take any customer for granted. It was such a pleasure dealing with Maplecrest. No need to go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Maplecrest Ford
by 11/15/2016on
I recently leased a Ford Explorer from Maplecrest Ford. This was hands down the best car buying experience I've ever had. They were honest and very accommodating. There were no hidden fees. Ask for James S. He was so easy to work with and didn't waste any of my time. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honest, Not Pushy, Best Dealer Around
by 10/10/2016on
I would definitely recommend this dealership. From start to finish it was nothing but pleasant. They gave me a great deal on my trade in and a great deal on my new purchase. I couldn't be happier with my new Expedition. Thank you James Skuraton. They are not pushy sales people so you feel very comfortable. They are honest and I have nothing but good to say about them. If you're looking for a Ford go down to see them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very, very pleased!!!!!!
by 09/25/2016on
Our salesman Greg Mills at Maplecrest Ford in Mendham NJ was so very helpful. He was able to give us exactly what we wanted to have in our 2017 Ford Fusion. He was very customer focused. He was very thorough during our test drive. He made sure that both my husband and I were given a chance to drive the car. During the test drive, he answered the questions we had. He explained to us about the Sport mode, the paddle shifters, what engine oil was used in the car, as this is the first Turbo Charged car that we have ever owned. He also answered the question about whether or not we had to use Premium gasoline in the car, to which he told me I could use Regular gas. Overall, we had a very positive experience from the dealership. This is our second purchase from this dealer and look forward to a third purchase. We will be looking for Greg again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very satisfied
by 08/10/2016on
The experience was terrific. The atmosphere was comfortable and staff was friendly. Derrick was an amazing help. He not only helped me find the exact vehicle I was looking for, he also made the purchasing process super easy and quick. I would definitely do buisness with this place in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honest and Easy to Work With
by 09/28/2015on
Maplecrest Ford in Mendham is amazing! After a horrible experience at a nearby Ford dealership, I was very close to giving up in my car search - but decided to give Maplecrest a try. I'm so happy that I did! My initial experience was over the phone/email with Marla, who sent me True Car certificates for several options of the model I wanted. Not only that, she had them printed and waiting for me at the dealership when I arrived. So helpful! I knew exactly what kind of models they had in their inventory and what price I would get before I even decided to go there. When I arrived at the dealership, I worked with Frank, who was clearly very knowledgeable, attentive, and helpful. He talked me through the entire process and gave me quotes for several different financing and leasing scenarios. He took the time to answer my questions and do things in an order that made me feel comfortable, not in the process that "is just how it's done" like I experienced at the other dealership. I came back the next day to sign the papers and pick up the car (the business manager came in early to accommodate my schedule!) Frank sat in the car with me for 20 minutes or so to show me how to work all of the features, set up my phone, settings, etc. and assured me that I could call him at any time with any questions. I did do some research on my own to ensure I was getting the best deal possible, and I assure you, I was. I ended up leasing a gorgeous, brand new, 2016 Ford Fusion that had all the right features and at the right price. I also got a great value for my trade-in. I believe that my fiance and I will be going to Maplecrest Ford for as long as we live in the area. I see no reason to go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The Best Dealership
by 08/08/2015on
My wife and I live in Ocean City NJ. Have lived here for 27+ years. There are many Ford dealers within the miles between. If you are looking for the best purchase or lease do not hesitate to visit Maplecrest Ford. You will be treated with honesty and integrity. My family and I are glad we found Maplecrest Ford. Simply the Best. Thankfully The Flora Family
Flawless process from all staff!
by 07/31/2015on
From Marla the Internet contact to Micky Hendrick who followed through on the exact details on the car we requested, we were very pleased. As mature buyers we felt comfortable dealing with Charles in finance who respected our decisions with professionalism. A minor trim adhesive issue was resolved by Will in the Service Department a week into our ownership of a beautiful new Edge. We highly recommend Maplecrest for the ease of the paperwork.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Give Maplecrest a Look
by 10/30/2014on
great people, great service, great price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our family's sixth car from Maplecrest
by 07/31/2014on
Maplecrest Ford is without peer. I've had experience with car dealers for over fifty years. In all that time I've never dealt with a dealership as fine as Maplecrest. This is the most ethical and honest dealership I've found. Whether it's sales or service we are always 100 percent satisfied at Maplecrest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
