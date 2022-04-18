Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Maplecrest Ford

Maplecrest Ford

Maplecrest Ford
Visit dealer’s website 
102 E Main St, Mendham, NJ 07945
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Maplecrest Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(24)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 3rd Escape

by Lucyjane on 04/18/2022

I am a repeat customer at Maplecrest Ford in Mendham. Sales/finance/service and the owners are top notch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
24 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 3rd Escape

by Lucyjane on 04/18/2022

I am a repeat customer at Maplecrest Ford in Mendham. Sales/finance/service and the owners are top notch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, great deal

by MustangSuzi on 04/17/2018

You rarely hear "great experience" and "purchase of a new car" in the same sentence, but Maplecrest Ford of Mendham (and specifically Charles Countryman) changed that. Mustangs are my one guilty pleasure and I've purchased a new one every four years or so for most of my adult life, so trust me, I am a seasoned pro with dealerships and car sales! This is unlike any dealership I've ever dealt with " the environment is very personal and customer-oriented " and my sales rep Charles is the best I've ever dealt with. I got the car I wanted with a great trade-in, rebate and financing rate. The entire process was smooth and efficient and wait for this shocker: the final payment was $3 LESS than their quote. I have NEVER gotten a payment that matched the quote, much less a lower one. Normally it's a bait and switch that results in "an unexpected increase" from the quote once a dealership actually runs your credit (even though I come prepared with my trade-in quote and recent FICO score, which is really all they need to give an accurate quote). Then the tedious process begins of haggling back down closer to the number you wanted. By then, you've already let a dealership run your credit and wasted 3 hours there so you're less likely to walk away. It's a nifty trick and NONE of that happened here. I was there for 15 minutes and I explained that I only wanted a quote. Once a number was finalized, Charles gave me a printed quote (most dealerships avoid this at all costs btw) and asked me to just please give them a final chance to compete with offers I might get elsewhere and then wished me well on my search. This open honesty, lack of subterfuge and complete absence of "pushy"is what won them my business and will ensure my continued business and referrals. I was actually going to purchase from another dealership that my company has a personal relationship with - I was here only because they had one of the cars on my final choices list that I wanted to see in person and get a quote for. I was so impressed with the dealership, well really with Charles, that I gave them my business, even though I probably could have gotten an additional discount from the dealership I had the referral for. So listen up all you pushy, ruthless car salesmen out there - this is how it's done. And as for anyone looking to purchase a car, you are in good hands with Maplecrest Ford of Mendham (and I stress OF MENDHAM because I can tell you the other location in Union is the complete OPPOSITE of personal and customer-oriented since that was one of my stops too).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Customer Service

by SJames17 on 07/25/2017

Maplecrest Ford in Mendham NJ made my car purchase experience smooth & informative. Charles Countryman was very attentive and ensured I was comfortable with the entire process. I was pleased overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership !

by TONYROSE on 06/19/2017

We love the 2016 PRE-OWNED Ford Flex that we were able to purchase at your dealership Mendham Ford two months ago . We are thankful for your friendly,helpful and professional staff standing by their Warranty when some repair was needed later . We wish other ford dealerships around where we live in Bayport NY were like Mendham Ford . Thank You and God Bless , Tony and Rosemary Gianninoto

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 XLT Expedition

by Hdking05 on 06/05/2017

We are not a fan of car dealers. But MapleCrest Ford in Mendum was OUTSTANDING no pressure helpful and quick with no issues would use them again tomorrow if needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase 2011 BMW Convertible

by ddennhardt on 05/31/2017

I wanted to take a minute to rate my recent experience at Maplecrest Ford. My salesman was Chuck Countryman. As you can see, I rated him and my experience 5 stars!! This was a very smooth process from beginning to end. I would also like to give Chuck high praise. He was extremely genuine, as well as a true professional . His experience in auto sales was far superior than other salesmen that I've spoken with. At no time was he pushy or forceful. I felt relaxed and there was no undue pressure. Thank you Chuck, and MapleCrest Ford!!! We LOVE our car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying Experience at Maplecrest Ford

by daviscb858 on 05/28/2017

Experience was very professional and easy. Would definitely do it again at Maplecrest. Frank was great to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repeat Performance

by EagleBadger on 05/09/2017

Staff was courteous and competent, even when I had to bring the car back in two days after picking it up. In the epitome of customer relations, the staff looked at the problem and fixed it right away even though they hadn't caused the problem. It was simply a valve that finally wore out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Maplecrest Ford (best car buying experience I ever had)

by ECost1984 on 04/28/2017

I recently purchased an F-350 from Maplecrest Ford and it was honestly the best buying experience I ever had. I do not share my comments or complements easily however I would strongly recommend you make your next car purchase through them. Their sales staff was friendly and not pushy. Rich went out of his way to show me different models and options ensuring that in the end I was happy. I can sometimes have trouble making up my mind and even after changing it a few times they were always willing to accommodate my requests. When it came to pricing their General Sales Manager Dave went out of his way to offer me the most fair and affordable pricing. Buying or leasing a car can be a stressful experience however through the staff at Maplecrest I was able to walk away with the vehicle that I had wanted and a feeling of value for my purchase. I will be purchasing my future vehicles for my family through them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Loochcar on 04/25/2017

It was the greatest, simplest and most Sharon car purchase in my lifetime. David and Frank could not have been more amazing and helping me with all of my needs. I have and will continue to recommend them to many people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a Pleasure

by KellyHRealtor on 02/05/2017

I've been going to Maplecrest's service department for 5.5 years and have NEVER had any problem with them, but have ALWAYS had a great experience. They stay within the time frame they promise and are always accurate on their price quotes. The department is always friendly and know me by name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Roofer_07981 on 12/10/2016

This is a first class dealership. The staff is courteous, professional and knowledgeable. Micky, our salesman and Dave, the manager, take all unpleasantness out of purchasing a new car. They gave us a great deal on our trade in. They don't take any customer for granted. It was such a pleasure dealing with Maplecrest. No need to go elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Maplecrest Ford

by mikevi7 on 11/15/2016

I recently leased a Ford Explorer from Maplecrest Ford. This was hands down the best car buying experience I've ever had. They were honest and very accommodating. There were no hidden fees. Ask for James S. He was so easy to work with and didn't waste any of my time. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest, Not Pushy, Best Dealer Around

by dawnj529 on 10/10/2016

I would definitely recommend this dealership. From start to finish it was nothing but pleasant. They gave me a great deal on my trade in and a great deal on my new purchase. I couldn't be happier with my new Expedition. Thank you James Skuraton. They are not pushy sales people so you feel very comfortable. They are honest and I have nothing but good to say about them. If you're looking for a Ford go down to see them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very, very pleased!!!!!!

by Tinker58 on 09/25/2016

Our salesman Greg Mills at Maplecrest Ford in Mendham NJ was so very helpful. He was able to give us exactly what we wanted to have in our 2017 Ford Fusion. He was very customer focused. He was very thorough during our test drive. He made sure that both my husband and I were given a chance to drive the car. During the test drive, he answered the questions we had. He explained to us about the Sport mode, the paddle shifters, what engine oil was used in the car, as this is the first Turbo Charged car that we have ever owned. He also answered the question about whether or not we had to use Premium gasoline in the car, to which he told me I could use Regular gas. Overall, we had a very positive experience from the dealership. This is our second purchase from this dealer and look forward to a third purchase. We will be looking for Greg again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied

by JillSlate on 08/10/2016

The experience was terrific. The atmosphere was comfortable and staff was friendly. Derrick was an amazing help. He not only helped me find the exact vehicle I was looking for, he also made the purchasing process super easy and quick. I would definitely do buisness with this place in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest and Easy to Work With

by mghezzi on 09/28/2015

Maplecrest Ford in Mendham is amazing! After a horrible experience at a nearby Ford dealership, I was very close to giving up in my car search - but decided to give Maplecrest a try. I'm so happy that I did! My initial experience was over the phone/email with Marla, who sent me True Car certificates for several options of the model I wanted. Not only that, she had them printed and waiting for me at the dealership when I arrived. So helpful! I knew exactly what kind of models they had in their inventory and what price I would get before I even decided to go there. When I arrived at the dealership, I worked with Frank, who was clearly very knowledgeable, attentive, and helpful. He talked me through the entire process and gave me quotes for several different financing and leasing scenarios. He took the time to answer my questions and do things in an order that made me feel comfortable, not in the process that "is just how it's done" like I experienced at the other dealership. I came back the next day to sign the papers and pick up the car (the business manager came in early to accommodate my schedule!) Frank sat in the car with me for 20 minutes or so to show me how to work all of the features, set up my phone, settings, etc. and assured me that I could call him at any time with any questions. I did do some research on my own to ensure I was getting the best deal possible, and I assure you, I was. I ended up leasing a gorgeous, brand new, 2016 Ford Fusion that had all the right features and at the right price. I also got a great value for my trade-in. I believe that my fiance and I will be going to Maplecrest Ford for as long as we live in the area. I see no reason to go anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best Dealership

by Flora24 on 08/08/2015

My wife and I live in Ocean City NJ. Have lived here for 27+ years. There are many Ford dealers within the miles between. If you are looking for the best purchase or lease do not hesitate to visit Maplecrest Ford. You will be treated with honesty and integrity. My family and I are glad we found Maplecrest Ford. Simply the Best. Thankfully The Flora Family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Flawless process from all staff!

by mrsgriff on 07/31/2015

From Marla the Internet contact to Micky Hendrick who followed through on the exact details on the car we requested, we were very pleased. As mature buyers we felt comfortable dealing with Charles in finance who respected our decisions with professionalism. A minor trim adhesive issue was resolved by Will in the Service Department a week into our ownership of a beautiful new Edge. We highly recommend Maplecrest for the ease of the paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Give Maplecrest a Look

by lerouge on 10/30/2014

great people, great service, great price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our family's sixth car from Maplecrest

by imark2 on 07/31/2014

Maplecrest Ford is without peer. I've had experience with car dealers for over fifty years. In all that time I've never dealt with a dealership as fine as Maplecrest. This is the most ethical and honest dealership I've found. Whether it's sales or service we are always 100 percent satisfied at Maplecrest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
46 cars in stock
0 new46 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Mission Statement. Conduct our business and ourselves with integrity, honesty and attention to detail in order to gain the trust and loyalty of our customers, co-workers and community. We accomplish this by employing only those who understand the importance and value of delivering a superior experience to every customer, every day.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Portuguese
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for