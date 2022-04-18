5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

You rarely hear "great experience" and "purchase of a new car" in the same sentence, but Maplecrest Ford of Mendham (and specifically Charles Countryman) changed that. Mustangs are my one guilty pleasure and I've purchased a new one every four years or so for most of my adult life, so trust me, I am a seasoned pro with dealerships and car sales! This is unlike any dealership I've ever dealt with " the environment is very personal and customer-oriented " and my sales rep Charles is the best I've ever dealt with. I got the car I wanted with a great trade-in, rebate and financing rate. The entire process was smooth and efficient and wait for this shocker: the final payment was $3 LESS than their quote. I have NEVER gotten a payment that matched the quote, much less a lower one. Normally it's a bait and switch that results in "an unexpected increase" from the quote once a dealership actually runs your credit (even though I come prepared with my trade-in quote and recent FICO score, which is really all they need to give an accurate quote). Then the tedious process begins of haggling back down closer to the number you wanted. By then, you've already let a dealership run your credit and wasted 3 hours there so you're less likely to walk away. It's a nifty trick and NONE of that happened here. I was there for 15 minutes and I explained that I only wanted a quote. Once a number was finalized, Charles gave me a printed quote (most dealerships avoid this at all costs btw) and asked me to just please give them a final chance to compete with offers I might get elsewhere and then wished me well on my search. This open honesty, lack of subterfuge and complete absence of "pushy"is what won them my business and will ensure my continued business and referrals. I was actually going to purchase from another dealership that my company has a personal relationship with - I was here only because they had one of the cars on my final choices list that I wanted to see in person and get a quote for. I was so impressed with the dealership, well really with Charles, that I gave them my business, even though I probably could have gotten an additional discount from the dealership I had the referral for. So listen up all you pushy, ruthless car salesmen out there - this is how it's done. And as for anyone looking to purchase a car, you are in good hands with Maplecrest Ford of Mendham (and I stress OF MENDHAM because I can tell you the other location in Union is the complete OPPOSITE of personal and customer-oriented since that was one of my stops too). Read more