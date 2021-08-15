3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mixed review. From the Sales aspect, my husband and I had a wonderful experience at Rt. 22 Honda. After visiting and haggling back and forth with two other dealerships, we made a deal with this one. These folks went above and beyond to assist us. We showed up a half hour before closing, not even sure if they'd have time to accommodate us. The salesperson Markell Milstrey was patient, thorough, and listened MORE than he spoke. He gave my husband and I the time we needed to make a decision. He worked with us til the very end (we didn't leave until 11:30pm). He was personable and professional, as was his Supervisor Gio Rangel. At the end of it, we signed our first lease, and got a very reasonable deal...with some extras that we weren't expecting. I drove away from the dealership feeling GREAT about our decision. Thank you Markell & Gio. Here is where the review went from 5 stars to 3: The finance aspect of the deal was sour. The finance manager (Rimela) sold me optional service contracts, which she told me I had to buy then and there if I wanted to purchase them. I elected to purchase, since I already knew from previous experience that I could cancel later on. After examining the cost and weighing my options, I opted to cancel. Her description of the services were misleading, and the overall cost for them were minimized. I was told that I could cancel anytime, BUT my payments would remain the same and a credit would be applied to my balance resulting in a shorter lease term. While this may be fine for some, I would have appreciated knowing this up front. Monthly payment is extremely important for most people I know. In any case, BUYER BEWARE. Do yourself a favor and do your homework regarding optional service contracts ahead of time. It was also not explained to me that the purchase of an optional service contract CAN BE purchased separately at 0%. I am still attempting to resolve my issue with the dealership, but as it stands, I will be paying extra up front for the majority of my 3-year lease. Otherwise, good experience.