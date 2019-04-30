1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My sales rep was nice & helpful... he did a good job... but the sales manager jacked the sticker price up $3000 right out of the gate On Thursday 12/06/2018, My son, who just graduated from college (proud Dad) went in to buy a Honda HR-V EX, sticker price $24895... So after first making us drive the car... we were told it was mandatory... finally we sat down to get a price... their first offer (taxes tags rebates etc) was almost $280000... I immediately was upset... I already knew they where trying to to pull a fast one... my son (who just got his masters degree in accounting) was looking at the paper and doing the math in his head asked how they reached this number because when he added it up it came out to 24 thousand and change... at first our sales rep tried to show him how the numbers added up to the 28000... but quickly realized my son was right... that moment made all those student loans worth it... the sales rep goes away again and comes back with a corrected number that is still $1000 over sticker So we got back to negotiation... I told him we needed to be at $22000 firm... he took my offer back to the sales manager and came back with the specs on the base model HR-V... I knew they were going to try & sell us the base model for $22000 (sticker $22895) finally the sales manager comes over in person and immediately tells us he cannot budge on the price... I thanked him and we promptly left I cannot do business we people who are trying to rip off the “Average Joe”... thank god my son was and accountant Read more