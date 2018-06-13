Audi Stratham
by 06/13/2018on
This was the best car buying experience Ive had in over 30 years of buying cars. Crispin Grant and Rich McNeil were extremely professional and helpful throughout this process. I highly recommend them and everyone at Audi Stratham.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tania is a rock star!
by 04/19/2018on
Tania did an outstanding job taking the time to show multiple vehicles, making the process actually enjoyable. There was no hard sell, but a fair and equitable negotiation, resulting in a deal. Xan was fabulous at creating a financing plan that matched what I had in place. The follow up has been excellent. Being a 10vehicle Volvo family for over 20 years, I am looking forward to developing a new and long term relationship with Audi of Stratton...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Dealer I have ever worked with
by 09/02/2017on
Amazed at how smooth the purchase of mu A6 went. Paid fair price and no bickering and going through the routine where sales guy has to check with the boss numerous times and no sob story about the dealer losing money on the deal etc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 05/11/2017on
Excellent purchase experience, the salesman was great, very knowledgeable and treated me with respect. The management support was also exceptional. No qualms buying an additional vehicle from the sport
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Expereince overall!
by 03/03/2017on
We had a great experience buying our Q7 there. We saw the car online and three days later it was ours. Collin took care of us and made the process fast and easy. Everyone was very friendly and we had a great experience overall!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/24/2016on
Our old Audi gave up the ghost on Rt 95 in NH. We had it towed to Audi Stratham for a diagnosis, and they kindly gave us a loaner to get back to MA. Our old car wasn't worth fixing so we bought a new Audi Q3 at Stratham. Our experience was good from beginning to end, and I'd like to thank Matt in the service department, and Cathy and Robert in Sales. I am very impressed with this employee-owned dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent people, excellent car
by 04/21/2016on
Overall terrific experience. Everyone was knowledgable and outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Audi A7
by 04/06/2016on
Great experience overall! Alek and the sales manager were very knowledgable, not aggressive, and made the process easy. Derek, the finance manager, also made financing a simplified process and was able to find a very competitive rate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
amazing experience!
by 01/07/2016on
My husband and I went to the showroom to look around. Everyone was so pleasant, helpful and knowledgeable. We went intimidated or pressured. Rather, we were informed by the sales, management, and financial team. I have never experienced anything like it. It is sometimes more difficult to grocery shop! My husband was ready to put off the process and play hard ball. However, even he could not see a reason not to purchase the car that day. We walked in at 11 and by12:30 we were buying a new Q5. I would recommend this dealership to everyone! I cannot say enough. I have been driving my SUV for over a month now. I absolutely love it. My family loves it also. Purchasing my Q5 from Audi of Stratham was one of the best decisions that I have ever made. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Like the Car
by 01/04/2016on
This is the second auto I have purchased from them. Both times it was a relatively simple affair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent in all areas
by 10/11/2013on
This place is responsive, professional and knowledgeable. The staff is honest, hard working people that love what they do and it shows. My family has bought multiple cars with Nigel R and are more than impressed with him. We also have brought all of our Audis here for servicing and have been equally as impressed with the service department's prompt replies to our requests, their ability to accommodate and service with quick turn around times. I travel from Boston to do business here. Top notch. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent purchasing experience
by 08/22/2013on
In May 2014 I visited this dealership inquiring about the purchase of a new RS5. I was told that it would need to be ordered. I thanked the sales associate and told him I would be in touch. I visited the only other dealer in the state and was told the same thing and I told them I would be in touch. When it came time to deciding on a dealership, I asked each sales associate why I should purchase from them. Audi of Stratham replied with a will worded and documented answer as to why I should purchase from them. The other dealer sent me an order sheet as a reply. I ordered the vehicle and waited patiently. My vehicle arrived two weeks early. I picked it up the following day. The closing process was very easy and efficient. The sales manager was extremely professional as was the sales associate. The sales associate delivered a wealth of information regarding the numerous features of the vehicle and patiently answered all of my questions. This was one of the best buying experiences I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 05/14/2011on
I received a price for a lease and the lease price switched twice and also did not receive a fair trade in value. As I was talking to them about the purchase after the test drive they also were talking to some one that came in after my test drive and started a side deal on the same vehicle.I believe in my heart that they looked at which one would be more profitable instead of being professional about the purchase and started to change the price and trade in value. I drove an hour to make the purchase only to have a walk in buy the vehicle from under me. Also while in the managers office I had three people come in and out of the room while making the purchase to chime in. Totally unprofessional . The internet sales manager made me a quote and when I came in they raised it( bait in switch) and breach of a verbal contract.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
