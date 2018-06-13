5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In May 2014 I visited this dealership inquiring about the purchase of a new RS5. I was told that it would need to be ordered. I thanked the sales associate and told him I would be in touch. I visited the only other dealer in the state and was told the same thing and I told them I would be in touch. When it came time to deciding on a dealership, I asked each sales associate why I should purchase from them. Audi of Stratham replied with a will worded and documented answer as to why I should purchase from them. The other dealer sent me an order sheet as a reply. I ordered the vehicle and waited patiently. My vehicle arrived two weeks early. I picked it up the following day. The closing process was very easy and efficient. The sales manager was extremely professional as was the sales associate. The sales associate delivered a wealth of information regarding the numerous features of the vehicle and patiently answered all of my questions. This was one of the best buying experiences I have ever had. Read more