Grappone Ford
Customer Reviews of Grappone Ford
Ford Edge
by 04/27/2021on
Straight forward and all questions answered
Very positive experience.
by 04/30/2021on
Treated courtesy. Professional. Liked the reminders.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 04/27/2021on
Straight forward and all questions answered
Best Ford Dealership in NH
by 04/26/2021on
great Fast Service. Honest Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Friendly and Professional Service
by 04/25/2021on
Very friendly, no hassle, quick responses to all my questions, and essentially a really pleasant truck buying experience.
My new Ford Ranger: The Beast
by 04/25/2021on
How willing the entire staff was in helping me acquire a new Ford. 100%
Great service as always
by 04/20/2021on
I like the freedom to stretch my legs in the customer lounge and treat it like a second office during my wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Stars
by 04/17/2021on
Clinton at Grappone Ford was excellent. I could not be more satisfied with the service.
Exceptional Service
by 04/16/2021on
I was upset at my situation. They went out of their way to accommodate me even though I was not the most pleasant person to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience!
by 04/15/2021on
Fair price, friendly staff, relaxed atmosphere, no pressure.
Service review
by 04/15/2021on
Friendly courtesy of staff and comfort of waiting
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 04/14/2021on
Made appoinbtment easily on the phone for a seervice four days later. Everything was handled well from confirmation of the apptmt to check-in, time for service to be completed and checkout.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great to work with!
by 04/13/2021on
Joey was great to work with. He knew what I wanted but made a great suggestion that I loved even more! When my financing was causing issues he worked with the team to find a solution. The closing was sweet and short and both he and the woman with paperwork were great.
Best service and dealership in the Northeast.
by 04/13/2021on
Your service dept. is always friendly and informative. Never any hassles, they all go out of their way for the customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 04/08/2021on
Friendly and attentive staff. Please give Greg Turner a raise. He is unbelievable is customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchase of a car
by 04/07/2021on
The salesman Joe did an excellent job explaining the functions of the car to us both. He really listened well and answered all questions we had.
Super Duty Purchase at Grappone Ford
by 04/05/2021on
Our salesperson, Brandyn Boynton, was excellent! He made every step of the purhase very easy and kept us informed every step of the way.
Bronco sport
by 04/04/2021on
Professional and exceptional service. Felt safe in the dealership.
Graponne Excellent Customer Service Always
by 04/02/2021on
Excellent customer service. Seth service advisor was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job!!!
by 03/25/2021on
No arguing, no “let me go talk to my manager” 20 times, no this would be your payment why do do you need to know the price?
Excellent experience, super friendly staff.
by 03/23/2021on
Very good communication. Amanda was very professional and friendly at the counter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 03/23/2021on
Friendly folks, always positive & helpful. Quick service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes