Grappone Ford

530 Route 3A, Bow, NH 03304
Today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Grappone Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(643)
Recommend: Yes (117) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Edge

by Byron on 04/27/2021

Straight forward and all questions answered

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
643 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very positive experience.

by Bonnie on 04/30/2021

Treated courtesy. Professional. Liked the reminders.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Ford Dealership in NH

by Marc on 04/26/2021

great Fast Service. Honest Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Friendly and Professional Service

by Daniel on 04/25/2021

Very friendly, no hassle, quick responses to all my questions, and essentially a really pleasant truck buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Ford Ranger: The Beast

by Walter on 04/25/2021

How willing the entire staff was in helping me acquire a new Ford. 100%

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as always

by Kyle on 04/20/2021

I like the freedom to stretch my legs in the customer lounge and treat it like a second office during my wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Stars

by Michael on 04/17/2021

Clinton at Grappone Ford was excellent. I could not be more satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Service

by Scott on 04/16/2021

I was upset at my situation. They went out of their way to accommodate me even though I was not the most pleasant person to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience!

by Bethany on 04/15/2021

Fair price, friendly staff, relaxed atmosphere, no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Frank on 04/15/2021

Friendly courtesy of staff and comfort of waiting

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Well done

by Richard on 04/14/2021

Made appoinbtment easily on the phone for a seervice four days later. Everything was handled well from confirmation of the apptmt to check-in, time for service to be completed and checkout.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great to work with!

by Robin on 04/13/2021

Joey was great to work with. He knew what I wanted but made a great suggestion that I loved even more! When my financing was causing issues he worked with the team to find a solution. The closing was sweet and short and both he and the woman with paperwork were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service and dealership in the Northeast.

by Michael on 04/13/2021

Your service dept. is always friendly and informative. Never any hassles, they all go out of their way for the customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Well done

by Robert on 04/08/2021

Friendly and attentive staff. Please give Greg Turner a raise. He is unbelievable is customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of a car

by Timothy on 04/07/2021

The salesman Joe did an excellent job explaining the functions of the car to us both. He really listened well and answered all questions we had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Duty Purchase at Grappone Ford

by Richard on 04/05/2021

Our salesperson, Brandyn Boynton, was excellent! He made every step of the purhase very easy and kept us informed every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bronco sport

by Sandi on 04/04/2021

Professional and exceptional service. Felt safe in the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Graponne Excellent Customer Service Always

by Mark on 04/02/2021

Excellent customer service. Seth service advisor was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job!!!

by Robert on 03/25/2021

No arguing, no “let me go talk to my manager” 20 times, no this would be your payment why do do you need to know the price?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent experience, super friendly staff.

by Daniel on 03/23/2021

Very good communication. Amanda was very professional and friendly at the counter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey

by Michael on 03/23/2021

Friendly folks, always positive & helpful. Quick service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
32 cars in stock
0 new11 used21 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
