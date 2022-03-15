Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda
Customer Reviews of Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda
WORST Service EVER!
by 03/15/2022on
I have never been fond of Bill Pearce Honda but due to the fact they're the only ones in town, I don't have much choice. I drove to Scottsdale, AZ to buy my 2022 Pilot Elite rather than deal with Bill Pearce. Unfortunately, 2 months after purchase, a rock flew up and broke my windshield. I had it repaired at my favorite shop, Fast Glass, however, for some reason they were unable to recalibrate the windshield. That forced me to go to Bill Pearce and be rudely insulted by RICH GOMEZ, [non-permissible content removed] I had the unfortunate encounter with. Never, ever, will I deal with [non-permissible content removed] again! Bill Pearce has a knack for hiring rude, condescending men in their service department and it's only getting worse. I will do everything in my power to avoid that dealership in the future. All women should avoid them!
Awesome sales staff. I was not high pressured
by 02/20/2018on
Friendly staff and very helpful. Once we agreed to terms I was out of the dealership 30 minutes later. My salesperson Arlene called me a few days later and asked if I wanted to come back in to go over the car again. I attended the customer appreciation night and it was also awesome.
Stay in Reno...
by 03/03/2014on
and you will be treated fairly. No worries of pressure to "make a deal today".. you know what I mean! The finance dept. is outstanding and Tom will treat you right! Stop by and see Arleen, or Dudley and see what they can do for you. You will not be disappointed! Enjoy your new Honda!
Broken AC
by 08/30/2013on
I went here to get my ancient honda civic checked up, to make sure everything was in good working order. The car has never had any major issues, and I've always kept it well maintained. They recommended a lot of work, and I said sure. When I got the car back, the air conditioning had stopped working. It had worked great up until they kept the car. So I sent it back to them, they claimed all the freon had leaked out. Now what's more likely, that it was running on the last drop of freon and I never noticed, or that they punctured the AC while doing other work? But whatever. I got them to put in an adapter so the AC would work again. They did so, over the course of about a week. Within a week of bringing the car home, the AC was broken again. Took the car back. They claimed it was an unrelated problem, so I paid again for them to fix the AC. And now, 2 weeks later the AC is definitely broken again. In the whole time I've probably driven the car less than 10 times.
high charges for basic oil change service request
by 08/08/2011on
I went in for an oil change on my 10 year old Odyssey with 109000 miles. I found a coupon for $10 off on the internet. I was quoted $62 for an oil change. I questioned the amount based on paying @ $39 at several other dealers for this basic maintenance service. I question the service writer about the amount and I was told that it was because they used synthetic oil exclusively for their oil change service. I asked what the discount would be to use regular Honda factory oil. He went to the parts department to find out what the price difference per quart would be and returned with a $ 4 total discount for the 5 quarts of oil required to do the service. I gave him a difficult time about it because I am well aware that the cost difference between the 2 types of oil is substantially more than 80 cents a quart. Then he gave me another excuse/ reason for the high charge for their oil change service, it also includes tire rotation. I asked what the discount would be to remove the tire rotaion because I had just had my tires balanced and rotated. The service writer told me they will not do an oil change without a tire rotation. I was extremely frustrated with the entire process by this point, and confronted the service writer one last time. I asked him if he was going to let me walk away from his dealership without the service because I was unwilling to pay for a tire rotation and synethic oil that wasn't required by Honda factory service specifications. The service writer told me in no uncertain terms that these were the charges for their oil change service. I demanded to speak with the service manager about the issue and it turns out he was the person sitting directly next to the desk this entire hassle/debate took place. The service manager overheard this entire transaction without saying a word until I demanded his input. He confirmed everything the service writer presented to me was correct, got up from his chair and walked away. I told the service writer that we had 3 other Honda cars in the family, and that we had never paid these high fees for an oil change expecially in California where the cost of doing business is much higher than Nevada. I asked for my key back and left the dealership without any work being performed. Do yourself a favor and go down the street to the Acura dealer who actually did my oil change a half hour later that same day for $39 without an appointment. They also washed and vacuumed the van for free. They also had a free internet cafe with breakfast waiting for me with a free manicure available.
Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda Wake Up Call
by 06/01/2011on
The irony of the Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda name did not escape us. I saw that BBB had an A+ rating for Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda and there were no customer complaints or reviews at Edmonds for two years. That is about to change. Almost a month ago, we leased a 2011 Honda CRV from Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda and did not haggle price, although we could have. Arlene, the Salesperson, was efficient, effective and friendly, although Reggie, the New F&I guy, kept us there until late into the night trying to sell us things we did not need. We asked for seat covers and a car cover to protect the car, were quoted $150 for the Honda CRV Car Cover by the Auto Parts Counter Person Chuck by phone, and ordered it. After several telephone calls both ways, I drove a total of 90 miles and two hours on a work day to pick up the cover and find out where to send the first due lease payment. The dealership was busy. No one greeted me and I could not find Arlene or Reggie, so I looked around for a person who was free. I found one in an office who was not on the phone or doing anything. He did not identify himself, greet me or offer help. I asked him where to send the lease payments due and he said, The bank. I told him the car was leased from Honda Finance, and asked him again where to send the payments, and where to pick up the car cover, since his body language and curt comments indicated he had no desire to be helpful. He motioned toward the back of the dealership and turned away. I went there and wandered around until I found the Parts desk. Chuck was on the phone and asked how he could help as soon as he was free. He brought out the Car Cover box and an invoice for $192 instead of the $150 quoted. When I objected, he denied he had quoted $150. I had a check without ID from the lessee and told the Cashier so. The busy Cashier did not want to take the check and mark the invoice as paid. She indicated she was not pleased at an exception to her routine. She called the Front Office. After some time, during which I asked Chuck where to pay the Honda lease, a Front office woman came to okay the check. Then Chuck paged Dana in Finance and Dana did not come. Chuck went to the front of the Dealership. He returned with the same useless answer: Pay the Bank. I reminded him it was a Honda Finance Lease and he said he did not know. By this time I was vexed and went back to the first person, asking him his name. He said Dana. I told him Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda was about to lose their Five Stars from us due to the runaround. His response? There was no runaround! I reminded him I had repeatedly asked where to send the lease payment and he denied I had asked. He then spun around without comment and left me standing there like I was a fool for asking him for service. Stunned, I was about to follow him into his office for satisfaction when he came back with Reggies card and an 800 number. Apparently Dana at Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda did not care or know to help a first-time customer at least twice his age. That will not happen again. Dana was not willing to find out how to/where to make the lease payments, preferring to pass the buck for a fourth and final time with an 800 Number and voice menu asking for information I did not have. We are wondering if it is Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda policy or training to insult the customer or argue with them? We will not give BPCH Five Stars, further business or referrals until this is cleared up with an apology from Dana and $42 refund from the Parts Department. I worked for Chevy and Ford Dealerships, and my brother owned a GM dealership and served on the GM Dealership Council for a number of years. We both weeded out employees who ruined customer loyalty referral relationships. When the business slowed down, my brother put his best salespeople on salary with year-end bonus so they could pay their bills and support their families. Dana deserves neither, even if he is the owner. We are writing this as feedback for Bill Pearce Courtesy owners and for prospective Bill Pearce Courtesy Customers as a warning. BPCH might want to let customers know how and where to make their payments up front at the time of the sale or within the first month. Buyer beware. They loved us until they got the car off the lot with a big down payment. We liked the car but not the service
Beware of oil change scam
by 01/31/2009on
I took my 07 civic to this dealer while in vacationing is Reno. Normally I due my own maintenance work. To make a long story short I received my vehicle back and went on my way. When I read the invoice an hour later I noticed that I had been charged for 5 quarts of oil. I have done several oil changes on this vehicle myself and was sure it didn't take that amount of oil. Checking my owners manual indeed confirmed that the 07 civic requires 3.9 U.S. quarts of oil with a filter change. Now that extra quart is only a $5.15 difference however the principal of the matter is what concerns me. Five dollars multiplied by the number of oil changes that dealer does in a given year. A nice tidy profit. We would expect a person caught shop lifting a five dollar item from the big box store to be dealt with by the police but when a large business steals a small amount we shrug our shoulders. I did return to the dealership and was returned my $5.15. I was also told by the service/parts manager that that is what they put in all of them?? Since my dip stick shows just below full I'm not sure where this extra quart ended up. It's a petty crime and it disgusts me to be treated like that.
HORRIBLE SERVICE AND WASTE OF MY TIME
by 01/07/2009on
I scheduled an appointment to get my 45k service on my Civic and there was also a recent recall on the year of my civic so I also tied that into my appointment. The receptionist was hard to understand and couldn't get my name right to save her life. After making my appointment I get a call back that it needed to be re-scheduled to a later date because the warranty people have to ok the recall work and need at least 3 days to do so. I have no problem with that and can completely understand that. Well, after showing up to my appointment and dropping my car off I was instructed to talk to the service advisor and confirm the work being performed on my car and the total amount. After he reviewed the recall and looked it up he states "wow, I have never seen this and no one has brought their car in yet to have this recall performed." He then goes and says "well, you learn something new everyday, oh yeah, and since we are replacing hoses, we have to order them and they won't be in until tomorrow, so your car won't be ready until then." Why in the heck would they re-schedule my appointment for a later date for the recall purposes and not order the hoses. So I said "ok, whatever," and went my way. My car was dropped off at 8:15 a.m. and I never recieved a call back from the service department, so I called them and to my suprise, my car won't be ready until tomoorow afternoon. So much for quick service and looking out for the customer. I am without a car for over 24 hours and they could care less and didn't even apologize or anything!
Buy from anyone else BUT Bill Pearce Honda!
by 01/07/2009on
I bought a used Honda Civic from Bill Pearce with my family who has been going to them and buying cars since 1988 and I have never been so frustrated. To start things off, when I bought my Civic they wasted my time and gave us the run around even though we are long time customers. After the paperwork and everything went through I recieved my Civic with an EMPTY gas tank right around the time of $4.00 a gallon gas. I also never recieved a spare key and was told I could purchase one if I would like.