The irony of the Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda name did not escape us. I saw that BBB had an A+ rating for Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda and there were no customer complaints or reviews at Edmonds for two years. That is about to change. Almost a month ago, we leased a 2011 Honda CRV from Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda and did not haggle price, although we could have. Arlene, the Salesperson, was efficient, effective and friendly, although Reggie, the New F&I guy, kept us there until late into the night trying to sell us things we did not need. We asked for seat covers and a car cover to protect the car, were quoted $150 for the Honda CRV Car Cover by the Auto Parts Counter Person Chuck by phone, and ordered it. After several telephone calls both ways, I drove a total of 90 miles and two hours on a work day to pick up the cover and find out where to send the first due lease payment. The dealership was busy. No one greeted me and I could not find Arlene or Reggie, so I looked around for a person who was free. I found one in an office who was not on the phone or doing anything. He did not identify himself, greet me or offer help. I asked him where to send the lease payments due and he said, The bank. I told him the car was leased from Honda Finance, and asked him again where to send the payments, and where to pick up the car cover, since his body language and curt comments indicated he had no desire to be helpful. He motioned toward the back of the dealership and turned away. I went there and wandered around until I found the Parts desk. Chuck was on the phone and asked how he could help as soon as he was free. He brought out the Car Cover box and an invoice for $192 instead of the $150 quoted. When I objected, he denied he had quoted $150. I had a check without ID from the lessee and told the Cashier so. The busy Cashier did not want to take the check and mark the invoice as paid. She indicated she was not pleased at an exception to her routine. She called the Front Office. After some time, during which I asked Chuck where to pay the Honda lease, a Front office woman came to okay the check. Then Chuck paged Dana in Finance and Dana did not come. Chuck went to the front of the Dealership. He returned with the same useless answer: Pay the Bank. I reminded him it was a Honda Finance Lease and he said he did not know. By this time I was vexed and went back to the first person, asking him his name. He said Dana. I told him Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda was about to lose their Five Stars from us due to the runaround. His response? There was no runaround! I reminded him I had repeatedly asked where to send the lease payment and he denied I had asked. He then spun around without comment and left me standing there like I was a fool for asking him for service. Stunned, I was about to follow him into his office for satisfaction when he came back with Reggies card and an 800 number. Apparently Dana at Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda did not care or know to help a first-time customer at least twice his age. That will not happen again. Dana was not willing to find out how to/where to make the lease payments, preferring to pass the buck for a fourth and final time with an 800 Number and voice menu asking for information I did not have. We are wondering if it is Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda policy or training to insult the customer or argue with them? We will not give BPCH Five Stars, further business or referrals until this is cleared up with an apology from Dana and $42 refund from the Parts Department. I worked for Chevy and Ford Dealerships, and my brother owned a GM dealership and served on the GM Dealership Council for a number of years. We both weeded out employees who ruined customer loyalty referral relationships. When the business slowed down, my brother put his best salespeople on salary with year-end bonus so they could pay their bills and support their families. Dana deserves neither, even if he is the owner. We are writing this as feedback for Bill Pearce Courtesy owners and for prospective Bill Pearce Courtesy Customers as a warning. BPCH might want to let customers know how and where to make their payments up front at the time of the sale or within the first month. Buyer beware. They loved us until they got the car off the lot with a big down payment. We liked the car but not the service Read more