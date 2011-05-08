Cornhusker Auto Center
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Cornhusker Auto Center
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Manager and Salesman were beyond incompetent.
by 08/05/2011on
The car we looked at was put up on craigslist for 13,900, and then when we get there they have a 15,900 price tag on it. After talking to the uneducated salesperson for a while he went and got his manager. His was the biggest [violative content deleted] I have probably ever met. He was arrogant and seemed more concerned about sounding tough than actually doing his job. Stay FAR FAR FAR AWAY from these [violative content deleted]. The car looked like it had never been washed and they didn't do a minute's worth of time to try to make it look decent.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
0 new, 0 used, 12 certified pre-owned
about our dealership