Cornhusker Auto Center

700 E Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Cornhusker Auto Center

Manager and Salesman were beyond incompetent.

by carman1991 on 08/05/2011

The car we looked at was put up on craigslist for 13,900, and then when we get there they have a 15,900 price tag on it. After talking to the uneducated salesperson for a while he went and got his manager. His was the biggest [violative content deleted] I have probably ever met. He was arrogant and seemed more concerned about sounding tough than actually doing his job. Stay FAR FAR FAR AWAY from these [violative content deleted]. The car looked like it had never been washed and they didn't do a minute's worth of time to try to make it look decent.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
12 cars in stock
0 new0 used12 certified pre-owned
Dodge Durango
Dodge Durango
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

