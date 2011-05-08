1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The car we looked at was put up on craigslist for 13,900, and then when we get there they have a 15,900 price tag on it. After talking to the uneducated salesperson for a while he went and got his manager. His was the biggest [violative content deleted] I have probably ever met. He was arrogant and seemed more concerned about sounding tough than actually doing his job. Stay FAR FAR FAR AWAY from these [violative content deleted]. The car looked like it had never been washed and they didn't do a minute's worth of time to try to make it look decent. Read more