Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls
Will not stand behind their service department inspection
by 10/06/2021on
I drove 4 hrs to this dealer after calling and confirming that they had 2 different trucks I had found online. I was informed that both trucks would be available to look at and test drive when I got there. After getting to the dealer, only one truck was available and the other was on a lift with no one available to get it off the lift for the remainder of the day. I did end up purchasing the other truck after confirming the truck had intact gone through a 101 point inspection which ( supposedly) found no issues and the rest of the sales process went smoothly. Less then a week later I brake down on the side of the highway and my truck will not start. I get it towed to a mechanic who found very low fuel pressure and the water separator was completely rusted over. I called Lithia later that day and was told that the manager would be in the following day. The next day the manager wasn’t in his office again and was proceeded by a weekend. Mid week the next week I finally get ahold of the manager who says that because I didn’t get the warranty they offered. They couldn’t do anything for me. I get that I didn’t get the warranty but less then a week later braking down and not starting is a bit much. All I wanted was for them to at least offer a small fraction of the bill since they had just completed the inspection. If you plan on purchasing a truck though then. Don’t trust their service department because they dropped the ball on me.
High Country
by 01/17/2020on
Bob Anderson made my experience great. I would recommend your dealership to anyone. Thank you for all the work you did for me.
Great service by the sales team!
by 11/13/2019on
The service by the team at Great Falls Lithia was wonderful, led by Jeremy the salesman. It started with the phone call conversation and continued through closing the deal and handing us the keys.
Great Buy
by 10/23/2019on
I would like to say that my sales rep was great to buy my dream truck from. David was very friendly and pleasant to buy from. Great sales rep...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 04/26/2019on
Great service and really kind people to work with. Lithia made the whole car buying experience easy and stress free.
Oil Change
by 04/18/2019on
Always a pleasure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 02/13/2019on
John at our local Lithia was thorough (patient) and lovely to work with. All the staff were understanding and genuinely wanted to help. They have always treated us like family. Love the vehicle.
repair work
by 02/12/2019on
My car was fixed the first time. The service department is professional, courteous and friendly. They knew I was in need of getting my car back and so they worked me into their schedule. Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
by 01/17/2019on
Very happy with Great Falls Jeep. Overall great experience
2017 Ram recall service
by 01/11/2019on
Recall on the 2017 Ram water pump and tailgate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Dodge Journey
by 12/19/2018on
Great customer service! Wasn't expecting to buy a car that day but staff helped make it happen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 star
by 12/05/2018on
They did an awesome job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Key
by 12/02/2018on
The salesman was up front with costs and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales person
by 10/30/2018on
Ryan was a great salesman to work with we told him what type of truck we were looking for and didn't here from him for couple weeks no annoying phone call trying to sell every truck that came on the lot when he thought he had the right one he gave us a call. Only issue I had was final papers they are pushy with their service agreement and lifetime oil changes and talked me into something I didn't want went back in a week later and they canceled contracts with no argument I do have to wait two weeks for check. Questions below do not all pertain to a car purchase so I answered no to service work questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Challenger Thank you John Streets!
by 10/03/2018on
Our positive experience with Lithia Dodge in Great Falls MT was because of our interactions with John Streets. He was instrumental in our purchase. I would definitely do business at Lithia again even though we've been Ford enthusiasts! John made all the difference!
Oil change, rotation, detail work
by 09/27/2018on
Devin did a great job with my truck. Great customer service overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 08/30/2018on
They delivered on all of their promises!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
used vehicle, usually new
by 08/04/2018on
Mike Kojetin, has been our go to guy for years, our family has bought many vehicles and we work with Mike and are very satisfied, he knows us and it works.
car service
by 07/18/2018on
My service was done in a timely matter and the staff was excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Wrangler oil change
by 07/17/2018on
Service was done within a timely manner and everything was completed. Price for oil change and tire rotation was more than I expected. Overcharging
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service!
by 06/06/2018on
Greeted with warm smiles every time I go to Lithia. They always provide excellent customer service! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes