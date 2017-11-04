1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Here is a brief overview of my situation just to express my dissatisfaction with Jim Trenary. Overall my buying experience at Jim Trenary was very poor. On a Friday evening I drove over an hour to buy the car after finding it through an online search. There was damage to the car that had been undisclosed to me prior to my trip to pick up the car. I was also told that to receive the best rate possible from GMAC I would be required to purchase the "optional" gap insurance, which I discovered to be untrue a few weeks later. I realise that there are inherent risks to buying a car online, but I have purchased my two previous cars this way from other dealerships and had great experiences both times. They know that when you make a long trip to buy a car you feel an obligation to purchase it after expending all of the time and energy getting there, and Jim Trenary used this as a way to take advantage of the situation and stick it to me. Be sure to take extra precautions if buying a car from Jim Trenary and make sure you have ample time for renegotiations. Read more