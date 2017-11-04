Customer Reviews of Jim Trenary Chevrolet of Troy
Great customer service
by 04/11/2017on
Our salesman at Jim Trenary was willing to anything he could to find us the exact car we were looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Another Great Experience at the Jim Trenary Dealership
by 01/22/2015on
My sales guy Calvin Shaw is the reason I have a new truck! He worked extremely hard and for countless hours helping me to get the best deal possible. I have bought vehicles from him in the past and knew he would be able to help me again! Big thanks to Calvin Shaw!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service & Style
by 01/08/2015on
Kirk Kozma met my wife and me on the Jim Trenary dealership lot in Troy, MO in November, 2014. We liked his approach to us.....We actually drove 3 hours from our residence late in December to a different dealership thinking we had found the car we wanted, but were disappointed in its condition. On the drive home we remembered Kirk and called him. We had a great and honest conversation over the phone and wound up buying our 2015 Traverse with his assistance on December 31, 2014. Now we only have to drive a little under an hour for any service, and it is on our way to our occasional trips to St. Louis, MO. Thanks, Kirk.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellant dealerhsip and salesman @ jim ternary of troy
by 09/30/2014on
we had a bad experience at another dealership. my husband called Jim Ternary of troy. spoke with a salesman and my husband was so impressed with the salesman over the phone we had purchased a new vehicle the next day
2014 equinox
by 09/25/2014on
I couldn't be more pleased with my expire render all around, my sales person (Kirk) was great, Jim was great as well and Jamie in finance was great!! I never felt pushed into a purchase and they were wonderful to work with. I will definitely b back and will refer anyone who is looking for a new car to your dealership. Thank you for great service!!
Jim Trenary is a typical shifty dealership.
by 02/18/2010on
Here is a brief overview of my situation just to express my dissatisfaction with Jim Trenary. Overall my buying experience at Jim Trenary was very poor. On a Friday evening I drove over an hour to buy the car after finding it through an online search. There was damage to the car that had been undisclosed to me prior to my trip to pick up the car. I was also told that to receive the best rate possible from GMAC I would be required to purchase the "optional" gap insurance, which I discovered to be untrue a few weeks later. I realise that there are inherent risks to buying a car online, but I have purchased my two previous cars this way from other dealerships and had great experiences both times. They know that when you make a long trip to buy a car you feel an obligation to purchase it after expending all of the time and energy getting there, and Jim Trenary used this as a way to take advantage of the situation and stick it to me. Be sure to take extra precautions if buying a car from Jim Trenary and make sure you have ample time for renegotiations.
We are your hometown Troy Chevrolet dealer and offer GM certified used cars. We also offer an incredible inventory of new cars and trucks to all Wentzville Chevrolet customers.
At Jim Trenary, it is "real people and real prices". We are proud to be your Wentzville and Warrenton Chevrolet dealer alternative in Troy, MO. We are located on Professional Pkwy, only a few minutes south of Lincoln County Medical Center. If you don't know where we're located, please view our business hours and directions to get specific driving instructions. Just call or email us if you have any questions regarding our site information. Jim Trenary Chevrolet of Troy is here to make your shopping experience fun and easy. We proudly serve Warrenton customers. We are your premier Wentzville Chevrolet dealer alternative.