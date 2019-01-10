5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in need of a truck. Not having purchased one before, I had very little experience in selecting a truck. After spending two solid days dealing with the various dealers in the area including some used car lots, a friend recommended that I search out the Enterprise Car Sales location. I went to the one is St. Charles and was immediately impressed with the variety of vehicles in the lot, as well as each of the vehicles had their doors unlocked which allowed a closer inspection as well as having the price right on the window. This allowed me to search for a vehicle that was within my price range without having to navigate through the usual salesmen games. I was approach by Mr. Juve Raguini and he seemed very pleasant. We chatted a bit and he discovered that I was looking for a truck but the price was a VERY big concern. He took me to his office and started to search the enterprise web site. Within a few minutes, he found a truck that was within my budget but unfortunately it was at a different location. He offered to have the vehicle brought to his location the next day. I agreed and we spent a few minutes chatting about by profession and the car that I was currently driving. I agreed to come back on Monday (this all took place on a Saturday). to see the truck that was being brought over. On Monday, I returned to the store and was greeted by Juve as if we were old friends, The truck was brought out and I was handed the keys for a test drive. The truck was beautiful - and was in my target price. I agreed to the purchase and at that time, Juve introduced me to Richard Graney who was the finance guy. We went over the paperwork and I was VERY surprised, The cost of the truck was EXACTLY what was quoted on the web site! I was delighted. No haggling, no mysterious markups, no fees for services that are an industry secret, nothing. The bottom line price was exactly what was spelled out on the web site. It is now Wed and I just took my truck home. I couldn't be happier. I have already told 3 friends that knew I was looking for a truck and was growing very frustrated with the various ploys that the truck dealers around town play. To sum up the VERY long review, I must say that dealing with the people at Enterprise car sales was a very refreshing experience and I would highly recommend talking to them if you are looking for a used vehicle. Read more