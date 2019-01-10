Enterprise Car Sales St. Charles
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales St. Charles
Wouldn't buy anywhere else
by 10/01/2019on
Top notch customer service, unprofessionalism, quick, relaxed. No hassles. No BS. Thank you Frank!
2017 Buick Encore
by 11/09/2018on
Melissa and Bryan at the St. Charles location were beyond helpful! Melissa was able to get a car transferred closer to me within the same day and Bryan helped close out the deal finding me exactly what I wanted. Both of them made the experience fun and relaxing. I appreciate all their help and would definitely recommend using them when purchasing a new vehicle.
Amazing Experience!
by 07/09/2018on
I am more than pleased with the customer service I received. Cayla and Ron helped get me into a car that was safer for my family and perfect for my budget. I will absolutely be buying all future vehicles from here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at Enterprise!
by 06/17/2018on
My experience of buying a car at Enterprise in St. Charles was overall amazing. Bryan, was friendly and helpful throughout the entire process! I was in and out with a new car within a few hours. This was my first car I have purchased on my own and I could not have asked for a better guy and place to get my car from! I would highly recommend you taking your business here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The best car purchase experience of my life
by 10/30/2017on
I was driving through the Enterprise lot looking for a car, and Juve introduced himself and told me he'd find the Toyota Camry I was looking for. A few days later, he called to tell me he located what I was looking for. I wasn't looking for a car, but Juve took the time to find what I wanted and was so exceptional, I felt like it was the right move. The whole process was superb, from start to finish. Tom handled the financing and guided me through the process, which didn't take long at all. If I could give Enterprise, and Juve and Tom 6 out of 5 stars, I would. Best car buying experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
RAMhappy
by 10/12/2017on
I was in need of a truck. Not having purchased one before, I had very little experience in selecting a truck. After spending two solid days dealing with the various dealers in the area including some used car lots, a friend recommended that I search out the Enterprise Car Sales location. I went to the one is St. Charles and was immediately impressed with the variety of vehicles in the lot, as well as each of the vehicles had their doors unlocked which allowed a closer inspection as well as having the price right on the window. This allowed me to search for a vehicle that was within my price range without having to navigate through the usual salesmen games. I was approach by Mr. Juve Raguini and he seemed very pleasant. We chatted a bit and he discovered that I was looking for a truck but the price was a VERY big concern. He took me to his office and started to search the enterprise web site. Within a few minutes, he found a truck that was within my budget but unfortunately it was at a different location. He offered to have the vehicle brought to his location the next day. I agreed and we spent a few minutes chatting about by profession and the car that I was currently driving. I agreed to come back on Monday (this all took place on a Saturday). to see the truck that was being brought over. On Monday, I returned to the store and was greeted by Juve as if we were old friends, The truck was brought out and I was handed the keys for a test drive. The truck was beautiful - and was in my target price. I agreed to the purchase and at that time, Juve introduced me to Richard Graney who was the finance guy. We went over the paperwork and I was VERY surprised, The cost of the truck was EXACTLY what was quoted on the web site! I was delighted. No haggling, no mysterious markups, no fees for services that are an industry secret, nothing. The bottom line price was exactly what was spelled out on the web site. It is now Wed and I just took my truck home. I couldn't be happier. I have already told 3 friends that knew I was looking for a truck and was growing very frustrated with the various ploys that the truck dealers around town play. To sum up the VERY long review, I must say that dealing with the people at Enterprise car sales was a very refreshing experience and I would highly recommend talking to them if you are looking for a used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Chrysler 200 Sale
by 05/30/2017on
I worked with J.R. (Juvenal Raquini) and he was amazing down to helping me choose the right car to being so friendly and that he wanted to take me and my husband to sushi! The whole process was painless since there is the no haggle pricing we were able to finish the sale fast and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 01/04/2017on
Friendly, Fast, and easiest car buying process I've ever experienced. They have the best (handsdown) no haggle pricing and really take the time to find the best financing options and APR available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase Enterprise Car Sales
by 01/03/2017on
I am very pleased with my experience and with my salesperson at Enterprise Car Sales in St. Charles, MO.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A little over priced and under serviced
by 10/06/2016on
In retrospect I feel I was a little over charged but I kind of had my hands tied needing a vehicle. Salesman got me a car with the options I requested. Very happy with car. Was told by salesman he would get me floor mats for my vehicle but never got them for me and I got no help from anyone else there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/15/2016on
After driving the same mini-van for 12 years & a change in my job that would mean a further commute to work, I could no longer put off buying a new car. My husband & I had done a lot of online looking and research to target what type of car or SUV would best suit our needs & budget. We did stop into a few dealerships that have the "haggle free" pricing but found out all that means is the buyer cannot talk them down from their outrageous mark ups. We found a great selection of vehicles online with Enterprise Car Sales & had to check it out. Melissa Northcutt greeted us with a friendly, no pressure attitude & she turned out to be the most informative & helpful Sales Associate we have ever had the pleasure to work with. After test driving some SUVs that I was certain would be perfect for us, surprisingly turned out to not be the perfect fit after all. Melissa took her time with us & made a list of all our wants & needs. Always keeping our budget the priority. Long story short; I love our 2015 Buick Encore! It has everything we needed, wanted & even a few extras that are just simply fun! Melissa & Enterprise Car Sales were a God sent! Thanks Melissa, we will start with you the next time we have to car shop (we won't put it off for 12 years either) :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Straightforward Experience
by 03/03/2015on
I went in not really sure of what I was looking for. My salesman Bryan could not have been any more helpful. Not once did he try to convince me of anything. He merely asked me what features I was looking for in the vehicle, then showed me a few options based on my criteria. We then went down the list until I found the one I was interested in. Took her out for a test drive and then filled out the paper work. Experience couldn't have been more straightforward or pleasant. Well maybe if I'd picked a warmer day. I really appreciated that while looking at the first few vehicles Bryan just pointed out the features and answered questions. When I'd say lets keep looking or that car wasn't for me that was the end of it. We moved along. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments