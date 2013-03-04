5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had been looking....had talked to Parker K,, went by the dealership one day, he was busy...he had emailed us a couple of times..apologized for not having time to help up...we spoke on the phone a couple of times...finally, the weather was good and we caught him not so busy...He let me drive a couple of Terrains...talked at length to myself(Kathy) and Mike. Parker even met me there on his day off...spent the rest of the afternoon helping us complete our deal! We appreciate the help and friendliness of everyone we dealt with at Baldwin Buick/GMC. Read more