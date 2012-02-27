Gregg Smith Ford Lincoln
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gregg Smith Ford Lincoln
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Oil in the transmission
by 02/27/2012on
Three days after purchase I found water in the transmission. I returned the car but they refused to make any changes or compensation. They said that as soon as the car left the lot I was on my own and if I didn't find it before then the problem was mine.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
0 new, 52 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership