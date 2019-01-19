service Rating

I bought a new Impala in June of 2008. I have had several problems with the tires and alignments. Molle said the problem was fixed, when it obviously wasn't, they wouldn't stand behind their work. I feel I have been treated very unfairly and will fight them on this issue as long as I have to. I don't think that having 6 tires on a NEW vehicle is right. Now I need 4 NEW tires! In less than a year of owning the car! Seriously??? Read more