Molle Chevrolet

411 NW Mock Ave, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Molle Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Oil change, tire rotation, and fixed nail in tire

by Christopher on 01/19/2019

Great quick service, good price! Couldn't have been any better

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Buying experience excellent and service as promised

by diesel lover on 08/20/2018

Friendly, fair, explained in a way we could understand!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Molle Chevrolet is a superior dealership

by cterryberry on 02/17/2018

Molle Chevrolet staff are accommodating, respectful and helpful in regards to all aspects of sales and service. The level of confidence I have in the service I receive and purchases I make is unsurpassed. I look forward to a long and continued relationship with Molle Chevrolet to meet all of my vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service as expected

by Razzoobob on 02/13/2018

Went in for a lube oil and filter and was completed quicker than I thought it would take.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Molle Doesn't stand behind their work!

by mandicoker19 on 05/13/2009

I bought a new Impala in June of 2008. I have had several problems with the tires and alignments. Molle said the problem was fixed, when it obviously wasn't, they wouldn't stand behind their work. I feel I have been treated very unfairly and will fight them on this issue as long as I have to. I don't think that having 6 tires on a NEW vehicle is right. Now I need 4 NEW tires! In less than a year of owning the car! Seriously???

  • Recommend this dealer? No
