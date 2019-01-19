Customer Reviews of Molle Chevrolet all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1)
service Rating Oil change, tire rotation, and fixed nail in tire
by Christopher 01/19/2019
Great quick service, good price! Couldn't have been any better
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating Buying experience excellent and service as promised
by diesel lover 08/20/2018
Friendly, fair, explained in a way we could understand!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating Molle Chevrolet is a superior dealership
by cterryberry 02/17/2018
Molle Chevrolet staff are accommodating, respectful and helpful in regards to all aspects of sales and service. The level of confidence I have in the service I receive and purchases I make is unsurpassed. I look forward to a long and continued relationship with Molle Chevrolet to meet all of my vehicle needs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating Great service as expected
by Razzoobob 02/13/2018
Went in for a lube oil and filter and was completed quicker than I thought it would take.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating Molle Doesn't stand behind their work!
by mandicoker19 05/13/2009
I bought a new Impala in June of 2008. I have had several problems with the tires and alignments. Molle said the problem was fixed, when it obviously wasn't, they wouldn't stand behind their work. I feel I have been treated very unfairly and will fight them on this issue as long as I have to. I don't think that having 6 tires on a NEW vehicle is right. Now I need 4 NEW tires! In less than a year of owning the car! Seriously???
