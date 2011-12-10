Skip to main content
All Star Chevrolet

7240 Craft Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
Customer Reviews of All Star Chevrolet

Allstar Chevy Excellent Dealership

by cal3g on 10/12/2011

This has to have been one of the best buying experiences that I have had in 40 years from any dealership. They found the EXACT Truck I was looking for, and my Salesman went to pick it up and deliver it to me. Some of the most personable folks that I have met at any dealership. Absolutely NO pressure at all, they did not try to make me drive out of the lot with a new vehicle or present me with any type of pressure, like most dealerships do. They even threw in a Bedliner because they though I had to wait too long for the pick up and delivery of my new Silverado. At Allstar you are actually a name, not a number or a statistic for the dealership. EXCELLENCE! I have not dealt with service yet, but I am sure they are just as friendly.

