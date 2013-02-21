Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Carl Hogan Honda

Carl Hogan Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
3621 Hwy 45 N, Columbus, MS 39705
Today 8:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Carl Hogan Honda

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best

by abby3102 on 02/21/2013

This was possibly the best sales experience I can remember in my history of purchasing vehicles. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealership was friendly, courteous, and most helpful. The sales associate who assisted me in my purchase remained professional in every way from our first meeting to the conclusion of the sale. He made every effort to meet my needs and requests in the most considerate manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
23 cars in stock
0 new9 used14 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for