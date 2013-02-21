Carl Hogan Honda
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
The best
by 02/21/2013on
This was possibly the best sales experience I can remember in my history of purchasing vehicles. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealership was friendly, courteous, and most helpful. The sales associate who assisted me in my purchase remained professional in every way from our first meeting to the conclusion of the sale. He made every effort to meet my needs and requests in the most considerate manner.
