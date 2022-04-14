Skip to main content
Walser Nissan Wayzata

Walser Nissan Wayzata
15906 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Walser Nissan Wayzata

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brough a fusion from Mike - Great service!

by Garrett K on 04/14/2022

Worked with Mike B and he was very friendly and helpful with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesomeness at Walser

by MilwaukeeTeach on 02/26/2022

What I loved about Darius and Walser was the time taken to meet my needs in a vehicle. I was an out-of-town shopper, and despite living in another state, the experience was seamless and easy. I am very satisfied with my 2018 Nissan Sentra. I experienced far above service levels than what I have had in the Milwaukee market, and hope this dealership persists into the future. Way to go!! You guys are awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
210 cars in stock
59 new150 used1 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
11 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Pathfinder
18 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
8 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

At our dealership, you’ll find a solid selection of new Nissan for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. We also have a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts, who can help you get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.

Our commitment to our customers continues well beyond the date of purchase. We also have a professional team of Nissan technicians on hand with the skills and equipment to handle all manner of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.

Make your way to Walser Nissan Wayzata in Wayzata today for quality vehicles, a friendly team, and professional service at every step of the way. And if you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at 952-475-3939.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

