Customer Reviews of Walser Nissan Wayzata
Brough a fusion from Mike - Great service!
by 04/14/2022on
Worked with Mike B and he was very friendly and helpful with my purchase.
Awesomeness at Walser
by 02/26/2022on
What I loved about Darius and Walser was the time taken to meet my needs in a vehicle. I was an out-of-town shopper, and despite living in another state, the experience was seamless and easy. I am very satisfied with my 2018 Nissan Sentra. I experienced far above service levels than what I have had in the Milwaukee market, and hope this dealership persists into the future. Way to go!! You guys are awesome!
