Deml Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Deml Ford Lincoln
Top Notch Integrity
by 04/24/2016on
Unfortunately my truck that I bought did not work out as it had some severe problems from the minute I left the dealership. You bought the truck back from me without any problem and treated me like you very much cared about me as a customer! I cannot speak highly enough of everyone at Deml Ford. Your honesty, integrity and values are most appreciated! I will be highly recommending you to others and look forward to doing business with you in the future! Scott Sorenson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle purchase at Deml Ford
by 04/14/2016on
2013 Chev Silverado LT Crew Cab. Dealer service was great, and admin staff doing the paperwork was extremely knowledgeable, efficient and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/26/2016on
2014 mustang gt. Car is excellent, just as it was explained over phone. Staff was very professional and helpful. Deml Ford went over and above to ensure my buying experience was perfect. Price on vehicle was extremely fair, I feel I got a great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service
by 03/26/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Escape. When I arrived at the dealership the staff was excellent!The salesman gave me a full tutorial on the car and answered all of my questions.This was a great experience and I got the car that I love.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Staff was great to work with!
by 10/29/2015on
Bought a 2015 F150. Staff was very helpful and stayed late 2 nights to make sure we were taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 08/25/2015on
Service was great the knowledge of the staff was excellent very friendly very professional as I purchased my 2015 Ford Edge Sport
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shout out to Susan!
by 07/30/2015on
I bought a used 2013 F150 xlt Susan was absolutely excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the best I have every dealt with.
by 07/14/2015on
Brad was very easy to deal with over the phone. He was also very helpful when dealing with selling my car to a private party. I have always heard good things about them and now I can confirm they are very good to deal with. The price of the truck I purchased was very reasonably priced. It was one of the quickest transactions I have ever had in the many vehicle purchases I have had over the years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ruby Red 2015 f150 platinum
by 07/07/2015on
Mike is always very knowledgeable on all vehicles and makes sure you know how to operate all new gadgets in the new cars. F150 platinum...just drove this truck to northern Mn to our cabin...it got better gas mileage than our 2013 platinum. Husband was skeptical when Mike said it would...and he was right
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the Ninety-Minute Drive
by 07/02/2015on
I would heartily recommend Deml Ford Lincoln. I purchased a Ford C-Max after an extensive internet search; Deml had the best price in the region and best value. I received excellent, attentive, personal service from that staff at Deml. I live in Saint Paul, and it was well worth the ninety-minute drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 06/24/2015on
The staff was very friendly and helpful. I got a wonderful product demonstration on my new vehicle! Would recommend Deml Ford to everyone! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Definition of Customer Servive
by 04/27/2015on
We were looking for a car that Deml's did not have in stock but they found one and had it delivered to Waseca. Appreciate all the work they went through to find and make sure we had what we wanted. This dealership is the definition of Customer Service! When we took delivery of the vehicle, they have a separate area inside to go through the features of the vehicle - out of the weather. The showroom is just huge. Mike went through all the features of the vehicle and thanked us several times. Everyone we came in contact with were polite and made us feel that we counted. Best experience ever and just a first class dealership! Vehicle was spotless and the whole process was a delight. 5 Star Service! This was no surprise that we had this kind of experience - we have heard nothing but great comments from other people that have done business there. We will be back for our next vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 08/16/2013on
This is the second new car I purchased Deml Ford, I was very pleased with the sales person and the service I received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Decent Prices, But Poor Customer Service
by 08/23/2011on
We went into the dealership looking for a certain car. We had talked to Brad originally (who later told us several times he was the owner), and looked for him when we got there. Apparently he was helping another customer when we got there so we had to wait for twenty minutes to a 1/2 hour or so. No one else was available to help us. When we finally met Brad he took us out to the car we were looking at, and showed us the vehicle. So far so good. We liked the car and it looked clean so we asked to do a test drive. Before he would allow us to test drive Brad started getting very pushy, explaining that they have a one price store, and that he wouldn't allow us to test drive unless we were "happy with the vehicle's price, and would agree not to haggle with him about price after the test drive. I kind of laughed it off, but he was insistent that we had to agree on the price, being very pushy. I told him we were serious about buying the car otherwise we wouldn't have driven 50 minutes to get there. He finally agreed to let us test drive. When we asked to test drive alone he wouldn't allow us to saying that they have a policy about not allowing solo test drives (only dealership we went to that had such a policy, he said it was for liability purposes), so he rode along with us. On the test drive Brad was talking the entire time so we couldn't hear the vehicle's engine noise, or really evaluate the car. Still, we thought the vehicle would be a good fit. As we were pulling back into the dealership my wife asked if it would be ok to get the vehicle inspected, indicating that we were very interested in the vehicle. This is where things started to go bad. Brad took exception to us wanting to get the car inspected. He started acting offended and saying how dare we question him, and his integrity, that he wouldn't have bought this car unless it was in tip top shape. We explained it wasn't that we didn't trust him, but when we're spending that much money we want to make sure there are NO problems, not just rely on his word. He then said that the dealership had a policy of never letting the car off the lot, even for a pre-sale inspection. He said we could bring out own mechanic to the dealership, but that we couldn't take the car to the local service station, even if he came with us. He then belittled us for even wanting to do an inspection, acting like we were stupid for wanting to get a car with less than 50,000 miles inspected. He then proceeded to go off on a rant in the parked car about how he sells 300 cars a year, how they've been there for 20+ years, and how he has never in his entire life had someone ask to inspect a used car with that few miles sold at his store. He went on and on, and we disagreed with him on a few points about how we were spending so much money and wanted to make sure, he just couldn't see the logic. We got out of the car and he continued talking, saying the same thing over and over about how he was offended and he had never heard such a thing and how we'd be wasting our money with an inspection. He went on about how he was the owner, and how they were a top tier Ford dealer, and how he sold 300 cars a year (again!) Finally he started talking about how maybe this wasn't going to work out, and how maybe we shouldn't work together. I think this was the first time I actually agreed with him. My blood was starting to boil, and I don't usually frazzle very easily. At this point I started walking away and told him we needed to talk about it. While we wanted the car at this dealership, and it fit our needs perfectly, this dealer was rude, arrogant, and talked himself out of a sale. He was the perfect anti-thesis of someone who values good customer service. And since he's the owner I would assume that this typifies the dealership. I would highly recommend avoiding this store if you value good customer service and someone who isn't going to talk down to you and try to make you feel stupid.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable