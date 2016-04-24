1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went into the dealership looking for a certain car. We had talked to Brad originally (who later told us several times he was the owner), and looked for him when we got there. Apparently he was helping another customer when we got there so we had to wait for twenty minutes to a 1/2 hour or so. No one else was available to help us. When we finally met Brad he took us out to the car we were looking at, and showed us the vehicle. So far so good. We liked the car and it looked clean so we asked to do a test drive. Before he would allow us to test drive Brad started getting very pushy, explaining that they have a one price store, and that he wouldn't allow us to test drive unless we were "happy with the vehicle's price, and would agree not to haggle with him about price after the test drive. I kind of laughed it off, but he was insistent that we had to agree on the price, being very pushy. I told him we were serious about buying the car otherwise we wouldn't have driven 50 minutes to get there. He finally agreed to let us test drive. When we asked to test drive alone he wouldn't allow us to saying that they have a policy about not allowing solo test drives (only dealership we went to that had such a policy, he said it was for liability purposes), so he rode along with us. On the test drive Brad was talking the entire time so we couldn't hear the vehicle's engine noise, or really evaluate the car. Still, we thought the vehicle would be a good fit. As we were pulling back into the dealership my wife asked if it would be ok to get the vehicle inspected, indicating that we were very interested in the vehicle. This is where things started to go bad. Brad took exception to us wanting to get the car inspected. He started acting offended and saying how dare we question him, and his integrity, that he wouldn't have bought this car unless it was in tip top shape. We explained it wasn't that we didn't trust him, but when we're spending that much money we want to make sure there are NO problems, not just rely on his word. He then said that the dealership had a policy of never letting the car off the lot, even for a pre-sale inspection. He said we could bring out own mechanic to the dealership, but that we couldn't take the car to the local service station, even if he came with us. He then belittled us for even wanting to do an inspection, acting like we were stupid for wanting to get a car with less than 50,000 miles inspected. He then proceeded to go off on a rant in the parked car about how he sells 300 cars a year, how they've been there for 20+ years, and how he has never in his entire life had someone ask to inspect a used car with that few miles sold at his store. He went on and on, and we disagreed with him on a few points about how we were spending so much money and wanted to make sure, he just couldn't see the logic. We got out of the car and he continued talking, saying the same thing over and over about how he was offended and he had never heard such a thing and how we'd be wasting our money with an inspection. He went on about how he was the owner, and how they were a top tier Ford dealer, and how he sold 300 cars a year (again!) Finally he started talking about how maybe this wasn't going to work out, and how maybe we shouldn't work together. I think this was the first time I actually agreed with him. My blood was starting to boil, and I don't usually frazzle very easily. At this point I started walking away and told him we needed to talk about it. While we wanted the car at this dealership, and it fit our needs perfectly, this dealer was rude, arrogant, and talked himself out of a sale. He was the perfect anti-thesis of someone who values good customer service. And since he's the owner I would assume that this typifies the dealership. I would highly recommend avoiding this store if you value good customer service and someone who isn't going to talk down to you and try to make you feel stupid. Read more