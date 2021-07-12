Lager's of Mankato
Customer Reviews of Lager's of Mankato
love my new jeep!
by 12/07/2021on
Had a great experience at Lagers in Mankato to get the exact jeep I wanted. Laurie, Shane, and Corey all helped me tremendously and would recommend them to help find your dream vehicle! If they don’t have it on the lot, they will find it for you! I know I can count on them for my current and future Jeeps! Glad I decided to shop local. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!
by 09/06/2017on
I must admit, Lagers has changed, and definitely for the better. Great car buying experience, respectful and honest. I honestly enjoyed the car buying experience from my hometown dealer. Ashley, Leah, and Michele made this honestly pleasant. To those who gave poor reviews, 1 simple suggestion: strong willed and driven people treat you like you treat them: show some respect, you'll get it back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not Recommending
by 09/09/2015on
I purchased my vehicle from Lagers 4 years ago and have had issues with it from the beginning. It was the same issues each time I brought it in, but the service department could never solve the problem. I decided to bring it elsewhere when it acted up most recently based on the fact that they probably weren't going to give me any answers, as well as the fact that they wouldn't be able to get it in and even start looking at it for another 2 weeks. I was able to haul my car to my hometown mechanic, and he identified the problem within minutes. He ordered the part and it arrived the next day. Either the service department at Lagers are completely incompetent (they boasted how the mechanics had years and year of experience), or they were just dragging me along for 4 years to get more money out of me. On top of this, many of the employees, right down to the woman at the front desk of the car wash, are very rude. Their attitude was definitely not what I would expect from a business wanting to keep customers. After wasting 4 years trying to work with these people, I strongly do NOT recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
