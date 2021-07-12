1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased my vehicle from Lagers 4 years ago and have had issues with it from the beginning. It was the same issues each time I brought it in, but the service department could never solve the problem. I decided to bring it elsewhere when it acted up most recently based on the fact that they probably weren't going to give me any answers, as well as the fact that they wouldn't be able to get it in and even start looking at it for another 2 weeks. I was able to haul my car to my hometown mechanic, and he identified the problem within minutes. He ordered the part and it arrived the next day. Either the service department at Lagers are completely incompetent (they boasted how the mechanics had years and year of experience), or they were just dragging me along for 4 years to get more money out of me. On top of this, many of the employees, right down to the woman at the front desk of the car wash, are very rude. Their attitude was definitely not what I would expect from a business wanting to keep customers. After wasting 4 years trying to work with these people, I strongly do NOT recommend them.