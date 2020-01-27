Most bizarre review I’ll ever write!!!
I contacted Walser around 1/15/2020 and received an email back from Thomas Duffy. We emailed one or twice and he kind of disappeared. That Saturday I received a call from the sales manager, Emerson Shea, about a special they were running on the car I was interested in. I was like cool. Late Saturday evening he called for some info on my trade and I called back Monday morning and have him the info. Emerson vanished and in never heard from him until this past Saturday AFTER I sent a nasty message in to, what I hoped, may go to the GM. Not long after Emerson sends me another email blaming the lack of contact on not knowing my number. I was like dude, YOU called ME a week ago. What are you talking about?!? So I responded and he FINALLY got back to me (a week and a 1/2 later) with some numbers that I found fairly agreeable and asked that he send me all the information and “deal sheet”. Guess what.......Emerson has yet to respond 2 days later (yes I know one of those days is Sunday). Frankly, if this is the type of customer service you provide PRE-SALE, then no thanks!!!! Scarier still, this is a SALES MANAGER! At least Walser Mazda knows how to treat clients!!! My spouse bought a Mazda there and had an AMAZING experience. I’ll pay a little more and get better service. Thanks, but no thanks!
Craziest thing happened to me today, I drove over to buy a 2010 Corvette and the Sales Manager was paged to help me, everyone else was busy with customers. I told him I would like to look at the Black Corvette, he went and got the keys for the car and this is the crazy part....The battery was dead from sitting so he tells me that they will bring it in when it warms up(This is December in MN so I guess I have to wait until April) to charge the battery, I told him I drove a long ways to see this car but it seemed to me like he had zero interest in moving this car off the lot, he never got my name or phone # to see If I wanted to come back when the car was running. We had a brief and I mean brief discussion on a trade and all he could say it that we are a one price dealer and the price is not negotiable. I drove away wondering how many cars Walser could sell if the sales manager knew how to sell a car. I assume they made him a manager because of his sales background, ability to train and customer service but today must have been a bad day for the poor sap.
Purchased our fourth vehicle (2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited) from Walser in February. I noticed some annoying noises (but nothing alarming) from the heating/cooling system and called to report the issue and was told to come in when I could. I attempted to schedule several times over the next few weeks but kept getting put on hold and disconnected. I finally was able to get into the dealership this month to learn that there was a radiator leak which is not covered under warranty. They won't help cover the repair despite this being an existing issue but they did inform me that there was a $100 coupon I could use on the $1000 repair.
Really bad customer service all the way from sales man to the general manager. Plays games with customers. Really rude staff. Literally made me yell for half hour with no solution to the issue that was created by them.
Dont even want to give the 1 star. Beware. These guys will go to any level to create trouble for you. I recommend everyone to never ever go to this dealership.
Bottom line: if you are car shopping, go to Walser and make sure to ask for Max.
We just bought a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited from the Walser in Hopkins and the experience was top-notch. We narrowed down our desired vehicle to two models, and we started with the Jeep. Boy did we luck out! We went to Walser and met with Max Elliott. He was so knowledgeable about the Limited, as well as all other Jeep models. Max asked questions about our day-to-day lifestyle, listened to our wish list and was able to make recommendations based on what would suit us the best. I think the no-commission approach at Walser really allows the sales staff to advise each customer based on what suits him/her instead of based on money. Everyone at Walser was so nice and welcoming, genuinely interested in giving us the best experience possible. Even though we went on a Saturday and the place was buzzing, they made us feel like their most important customer. Max advised us to explore their website on Sunday to make sure we found a model that had everything we wanted, which turned out to be GREAT advice! I didn't even KNOW that I wanted a panoramic sunroof:) We found one at a nearby Walser, and texted Max. Even though it was Sunday, he responded right away and the Jeep of our dreams was at the Hopkins lot on Monday and we purchased it that night.
When we got home, we noticed 3 small dents (that had been called out with arrows by the first dealership). We called Max and even though WE had missed it during our shopping experience, HE apologized to US and they are fixing it right away for no additional charge.
We couldn't have asked for a better car shopping experience.
This is the worst service I have ever received, ANYWHERE! When I moved to the area in 2015 I began bringing my dodge dart here for service and oil changes and when it came time to buy out my lease I went to them and bought my car. Sales staff was nice but the service department guys and rude and have absolutely no idea about anything and refused to fix my car for over a year and half while it was still under warranty. I kept coming back with the same problem and they said they either cant look up my check engine light code because it was off now (that's a lie even if the code was on the turned off, unless it is reset it is stored in the system) or that it was a because of the recall on the car but for over a year told me they were unable to get the part (which I found to be a lie because out of curiosity I decided to call a dealership in North Dakota and ask about it since I was going to visit family for a few days and what do you know they could get the part and it WAS NOT on backorder like they told me here and the part was coming from Minneapolis). Then even after I got the recall fixed out of state because they refused to do the recall work (which is illegal) my car still had the same problems. I took it there again when my car did not start and I had a service transmission warning. and they said I have a bad battery, what about the transmission code. they had no good explanation for that so I paid for a new battery because apparently is was faulty. The final straw came when again when a few weeks after the new battery was installed buy them it did not start again with same transmission code on car. Took it there and demanded it be looked at. The pulled the codes this time because I got it there right away and there were 2 transmission codes this time. Left my car there and went to work, later that day I get a call from the service advisor and he suggests I take it to the dealership that fixed the recall part because they don't want to touch it, they have no idea what this "other" dealership did. That is when I lost it, the reason I got it done there is because they refused to in the first place and I told him that i am not driving over 400 miles for someone to fix it. He then said then based on what we can tell its electrical and my warranty had expired. I knew it was [non-permissible content removed], told them not to touch my car and have it outside and I would be picking it up right away. Walked in no one said anything and took my car and left. Have now contacted a lawyer and am suing Chrysler for breach of warranty. Good news I took it too the Dealership in Roseville which is not associated with them and they found the problem right away and gave me a rental that day and car is being fixed now and it was a transmission problem and its all covered under my powertrain warranty.
I've had 2 experiences with Walser. The 1st one, 6 months ago was great. Today, was a horrible experience! I brought my Jeep in for what I found out later was 6 different software issues and the paint on my tow package showing a lot of rust after 1 year of use. The first service rep tried to intimidate me and was absolutly condescending , using phrases like... did you NOT hear what I just told you?? After he walked away and told the other service reps, " I can't deal with this guy" another one came over and was much better and at my request, told me a manager would talk with me about the other rep. Which never happened even after asking a 2nd time. He was either in a meeting or too busy. Because there were 6 different software issues, they said it would take until 3pm but would not give me a loaner even though my lifetime bumper to bumper warranty that I purchased covers loaners. They ended up giving me a shuttle ride to my place. At 2:30, they called and told me my Jeep won't be ready until tomorrow but they will send a shuttle to pick me up and bring me back to get my Jeep and then I can come back tomorrow and have them finish it. I live 20 minutes from them, 30 minutes in rush hour. The rep that called me acted like making that round trip 3 times was no big deal in the middle of my work day! Very cocky, nonchelant with a "just deal with it attitude". I will never go there again and if Jeep doesn't step up and fix the rust on their trailer hitch frame (which, the 1st rep told me they won't do anything about because the paint just rusted off and wasn't pitted), I'll never buy a Jeep again either. OH, The service rep told me I had a 50/50 chance of the software fixes working so my Jeep may continue shifting hard.
If you want a good sales representative to help you with a purchase go see Ryan Smith at Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge. He is awesome. And has excellent managerial support as well. I recommend it to anyone!
Second time I've tried to buy a new Jeep from Walser. Same result, no deal. They did not have the Jeep they advertised on their Internet site, said they would go get it from off site storage, only take an hour. I asked them to appraise my older Jeep for a trade in. They refused, said I would be using the info to shop around. I said that's what customers do--shop around. They wanted a "commitment" before they would talk trade in. They were very withholding of information, did not seem to be that interested in selling me a car. I left, went to another dealer who appraised my old Jeep without hesitation and sold me a nice new Jeep Grand Cherroke.
Many years ago I was shopping for a new car and had visited several dealerships in the metro area. At that point I was disgusted with the manipulation and tricky sales tactics used by every dealer I had visited. Then I saw an ad in the paper for Walser, and the moment I walked in the aggravation was gone. I've purchased several vehicles over the years for myself, my wife, and my kids. They make it fun, like it's supposed to be. They truly do take the aggravation out of buying a car.
We recently dropped off a car for a service appointment the next day. The service manager called me the next morning to let me know they were working on it and when it was scheduled to be completed. It might seem like a small thing to be informed of the progress of your repair, but they get the small things right. That says something about their approach to customer service.
I'm impressed not just with Walser as a car dealership, but as a business in general. You'll find lots of customers in their dealership who have been buying cars there for years.
I have never been a huge fan of car dealerships and the high pressure and often condescending attitudes you can get from many car dealership sales personnel.
Well tonight that all changed for me with the sales team at Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!
From the very beginning I was greeted by a very friendly salesman by the name of Bryant.
Bryant treated me like a friend from the very beginning and helped me through the entire sales process with a professional demeanor, affable attitude, and knowledgeable expertise. You could sense he genuinely cared about my experience. He was patient and answered all my questions with an upbeat attitude as he guided me through my car purchase experience.
Partnering with Bryant was Michelle who was the team lead. Her guidance and thorough
explanation of the process was invaluable. She was fun, professional, and explained things to me in a way that a novice car buyer like myself could understand!
I walked out of Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram with a beautiful Lincoln SUV and the feeling that I got an outstanding deal and made two new friends in the process.
If you are in the market for a new vehicle and would like a no pressure (They don't work on commission), positive, customer oriented experience then you would be well served to look at Walser Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram. Not to mention their prices are hard to beat!
Ask for Bryant and Michelle to help you and you will be not be sorry!
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a business that continues to evolve and in a very positive direction.
It seems like every time I go there (and I go there a lot because, over time, I made the decision that this is where I will have all of my service done), there are some new and better ways to serve customers - more service advisers, a nicer waiting area, tearing down the wall between the waiting area and the cashier to open it up into a friendlier space and many other seemingly small things that other service providers simply don't do.
I always get an estimate before the work begins, I always get check-ins along the way, and I always get reports on what could be fixed better and cheaper now rather than later.
In other words, they always go beyond expectations.
Even if the news is not good news - unexpected problems or expenses - they always deliver it straight-up so I can make an informed decision.
I don't mess with the safety of my vehicles.
I carry my loved ones in those vehicles.
If I can avoid a developing problem, I will.
There's a trust level here that is hard to replace if it is once broken.
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has earned that level of trust from me.
Best experience I have had in any vehicle purchase from any brand or dealer.
Price for new vehicle was spot on with the data available from Edmunds.com & value for trade was very fair (and I am hard to please).
If you want to Purchase a Jeep-Dodge-Chrysler vehicle in the Metro Twin Cities of Minnesota, I highly recommend WALSER Jeep/Dodge/Chrysler, in Hopkins, MN
Ask for Tony Leovan [violative content deleted] & Jay Featherstone
This is a great dealership!
This was the poorest experience with auto service I have ever been through. First off, Walser charges $120.00 just to pull your car into the bay and begin diagnosis of a problem. I was told that I needed a new battery and was that it would cost $300. Three hundred dollars for a standard battery for a Jeep Cherokee? Do they think I am stupid? They also told me I would need a new fuel pump installed at $900. This is also an insanely expensive quote. I declined service. (I was quoted at a neighboring Jeep dealership $600 for both battery and Mopar fuel pump.) So I ended up paying $120 for the diagnosis. I felt ripped-off. But here's the kicker: when I went to pick my Jeep, the service advisor, Bruce W., told me that I owed $12 over the standard diagnosis fee for "taxes and silly stuff". He led me to the cashier who asked me for my $132 and asked me to sign a paper saying that all the charges had been explained to me. The page clearly listed taxes as $0. It lised the $12 under "Misc. charges". When I asked her about it she said it was for "shop supplies like windshield washer fluid". They didn't do anything to my car - certainly they did not add $12 worth of washer fluid. I told her that and she replied "it's just something we always put there". I told her that Bruce had said it was for "taxes and silly stuff" so she took it to him and he took the charges off because he could not explain them. Walser is one of those dealership service centers that does a great disservice to other mechanics by making customers feel ripped off. Shame on them. I highly urge you to find another service center in the area.
