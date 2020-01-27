service Rating

This is the worst service I have ever received, ANYWHERE! When I moved to the area in 2015 I began bringing my dodge dart here for service and oil changes and when it came time to buy out my lease I went to them and bought my car. Sales staff was nice but the service department guys and rude and have absolutely no idea about anything and refused to fix my car for over a year and half while it was still under warranty. I kept coming back with the same problem and they said they either cant look up my check engine light code because it was off now (that's a lie even if the code was on the turned off, unless it is reset it is stored in the system) or that it was a because of the recall on the car but for over a year told me they were unable to get the part (which I found to be a lie because out of curiosity I decided to call a dealership in North Dakota and ask about it since I was going to visit family for a few days and what do you know they could get the part and it WAS NOT on backorder like they told me here and the part was coming from Minneapolis). Then even after I got the recall fixed out of state because they refused to do the recall work (which is illegal) my car still had the same problems. I took it there again when my car did not start and I had a service transmission warning. and they said I have a bad battery, what about the transmission code. they had no good explanation for that so I paid for a new battery because apparently is was faulty. The final straw came when again when a few weeks after the new battery was installed buy them it did not start again with same transmission code on car. Took it there and demanded it be looked at. The pulled the codes this time because I got it there right away and there were 2 transmission codes this time. Left my car there and went to work, later that day I get a call from the service advisor and he suggests I take it to the dealership that fixed the recall part because they don't want to touch it, they have no idea what this "other" dealership did. That is when I lost it, the reason I got it done there is because they refused to in the first place and I told him that i am not driving over 400 miles for someone to fix it. He then said then based on what we can tell its electrical and my warranty had expired. I knew it was [non-permissible content removed], told them not to touch my car and have it outside and I would be picking it up right away. Walked in no one said anything and took my car and left. Have now contacted a lawyer and am suing Chrysler for breach of warranty. Good news I took it too the Dealership in Roseville which is not associated with them and they found the problem right away and gave me a rental that day and car is being fixed now and it was a transmission problem and its all covered under my powertrain warranty. Read more