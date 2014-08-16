5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Easy Going Wow Factor! I was talked into test driving a Tiguan by my son, who has been a VW fan for many years. I was receptive but certainly not convinced as I am a Subaru for life person! We were warmly & professionally greeted by Jim who asked just the right questions and set me up in a test drive of two vehicles that fit my needs. We spent quite a while going over VW's surprise features, and Jim answered all of my questions. I felt no pressure at all when I left the showroom with out purchasing the Tiguan that night. The very next day I went to my local Subaru dealer, who had a vehicle that would have suited my needs very well. But... I could not get the Tiguan, or Jim's warm professionalism out of my head. For me, the respect and time that Jim offered was superior to the other Sales staffs. I walked out of that dealer, jumped in my van, and drove down to Burnsville. I was greeted warmly right from the get go by the Receptionist. Jim was with another customer when I arrived so I was directed by the receptionist to the lounge. Jim stopped in within the first 5 or so minutes to let me know he knew I was there. The entire process was short and sweet. He and Jacque worked to get me the perfect price point and the perfect loan rate. When a sales person can make you feel they have your best interest in mind, that sales person has exceeded expectations. I will continue to rave about my experience with Jim G and the staff of Burnsville VW! I look forward to upgrading in a few short years and really hope to be able to work with Jim and Jacque again! Read more