Luther Burnsville Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Luther Burnsville Volkswagen
Superb Customer Service
by 08/16/2014on
Linda R. delivers superb customer service! We couldn't be more pleased with our new Jetta and that's thanks in large measure to Linda's competency in listening, then finding, just the vehicle we wanted. She is fair, witty, and professional. Superb job Linda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a new Beetle
by 07/08/2014on
We sold our 11 year old Beetle to purchase a new one. We were treated like family and had the BEST sales lady EVER! Her name is Linda R.! From the start of the process to the driving away in the new car we were serviced in the most kind and caring way. Not only is there no pressure, but she provides so many great options for funding the process. WE have purchase MANY cars in our marriage and this dealership and Linda specifically are the cream of the crop. All of the other people working there were friendly and we just felt so welcome. The facility is beautiful and they show how much they truly care beyond their job! We even were introduced to other clients who were picking up their cars at the same time as we were! She is an amazing lady! Smart to make an appointment as she is worth making sure you get her! (Linda R.)
New Lease and Very Positive Experience
by 07/08/2014on
I purchased a VW Passat a couple years ago from another dealership and had a horrible experience. I have been taking that car for service to Burnsville VW and they have always done an amazing job. They are honest, up front and willing to go the extra mile. When I decided to trade in that car for an upgrade, I considered leaving the VW family altogether, but my service consultant, Sandie, convinced me to talk to Linda R. The entire experience was very positive. Linda was friendly, knowledgeable and honest. Linda listened and cared about making this a positive experience for me and never pressured me to do something I wasn't comfortable doing. I drove multiple cars from multiple dealerships throughout the process, but I kept coming back to Burnsville VW. I ended up leasing a 2014 VW Passat and they even brought in a vehicle from Rochester in the color I wanted. I don't regret my choice in vehicle and would go back to work with Linda again in a heartbeat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Linda is your person
by 06/30/2014on
Linda very helpful Linda was very friendly and wanted our business. She did a great job. Would recommend you see her for a deal.
Great People. Great Cars.
by 06/27/2014on
We had the best buying experience we've ever had thanks to Linda R. at Luther Volkswagen. She's as good as it gets. The entire process was fun! The only problem now is my husband and I keep fighting about who gets to drive the new car. :)
Excellent Dealership and Staff
by 06/23/2014on
Excellent Experience We went to look at a 2013 Volkswagen CC and had a trade in. Everyone that we spoke with was knowledgeable and so very willing to help. Linda is one of the warmest salespeople that I have met. We had 2 of our children with us and they were also treated with respect. Too often, people seem to care only about the ones signing for the car - not so here. In fact, my daughter got a sliver in her finger and Linda helped to get it out! (above and beyond the call of duty!). When we worked with Jackie on our financing, she again was very friendly and knowledgeable about the different options and the ramifications of the different payment schedules. There was a small fix to be made to the vehicle and they made a excellent effort to get it done so that we could take the car with us that day (and it was on a Saturday afternoon), instead of driving back to get it (we live on the opposite side of the Twin Cities). It was a very pleasant experience and I have already told friends and relatives how pleased we were with Luther. What was also very nice is that Linda wasn't pushy about the sale and she took a lot of time with us. We will definitely recommend Luther and Linda to anyone we know who is looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Going Wow Factor!
by 06/18/2014on
Easy Going Wow Factor! I was talked into test driving a Tiguan by my son, who has been a VW fan for many years. I was receptive but certainly not convinced as I am a Subaru for life person! We were warmly & professionally greeted by Jim who asked just the right questions and set me up in a test drive of two vehicles that fit my needs. We spent quite a while going over VW's surprise features, and Jim answered all of my questions. I felt no pressure at all when I left the showroom with out purchasing the Tiguan that night. The very next day I went to my local Subaru dealer, who had a vehicle that would have suited my needs very well. But... I could not get the Tiguan, or Jim's warm professionalism out of my head. For me, the respect and time that Jim offered was superior to the other Sales staffs. I walked out of that dealer, jumped in my van, and drove down to Burnsville. I was greeted warmly right from the get go by the Receptionist. Jim was with another customer when I arrived so I was directed by the receptionist to the lounge. Jim stopped in within the first 5 or so minutes to let me know he knew I was there. The entire process was short and sweet. He and Jacque worked to get me the perfect price point and the perfect loan rate. When a sales person can make you feel they have your best interest in mind, that sales person has exceeded expectations. I will continue to rave about my experience with Jim G and the staff of Burnsville VW! I look forward to upgrading in a few short years and really hope to be able to work with Jim and Jacque again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Friendly & Sincere Highly Recommended!!!!!
by 06/02/2014on
Super Friendly & Sincere Highly Recommended!!!!! Bought a Beetle Convertible for my wife last week from Linda (great car by the way- VW did a nice job on the re-design). What a refreshing sales style! No pressure at all, and not in a fake way either- these are genuinely nice people who want to be helpful. I did visit another dealership and price shopped online, but I did so knowing that I would return to Burnsville for the purchase because Linda and Jay are so likeable. I would not hesitate to recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 04/25/2014on
I am a repeat customer of this dealership. I just purchased my third Jetta and worked with my favorite sales rep Linda. Once again, she showed how devoted she is to please her customers. I am very happy with my purchase and experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A wonderful used car purchasing experience!
by 04/03/2014on
After driving our daughter's Eos (that she purchased new from Luther Burnsville VW in 2010) my wife and I knew we wanted a VW Eos of our own. We started keeping tabs on the approximate amount we would need to spend for a slightly used Eos. The moment we found a 2011 Eos in excellent shape, with low mileage, at the price we were anticipating spending, with the colors (exterior and interior) that we really wanted, complete with a VW certified pre-owned warrenty at our nearby Luther Burnsville Volkswagen dealership, we were sold. Our sales consultant, Linda R., was very professional and yet relaxed, informative but not pushy, always willing to answer any question in a manor that built trust and relationship. The hand-off to Chris M., a finance specialist, was seamless and done in a very timely manner. The maintenance perks offered by this dealership will have us bringing our Eos to their service department for years to come...that is if their service department treats us as well as we were treated by their sales and finance team...and at this point we have no reason to anticipate anything different. We have been impressed...this was a fantastic used car buying experience...and a week later, we really enjoy the car. We are looking forward to the up-coming late spring, summer, and early fall top-down days and nights.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Burnsville Volkswagen- Use Salesperson Grant C.
by 10/29/2012on
We are so pleased with the service we received and love our new car. We bought our daughter, who is just getting her license, her first car. Grant C. was a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend using him and Burnsville Volkswagen. Thank you for a wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
new Jetta S
by 11/27/2011on
all in all a quick transaction. It probably took 3 hours from beginning to end. I am 45 minutes from dealer; did most of my transactions by phone w/Wayne D....Liked the freedom of test-driving the car w/o the salesman in the car, which may not always be the practice, but was appreciated. Did the sign, then drive lease and having never owned a VW b4 this was appealing, because my preconceived notion was that most German cars are not as reliable as Japanese made cars...As is usually the case, we as consumers think we will get much more than we actually do for our trade-in value on our existing car. In general, I am happy with the car and the service; too new to rate service to fix or repair issues with the car if and when they arise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman response great, Financing could be faster.
by 05/02/2011on
Salesman was very responsive through the whole process and agreed to deal worth our trip from Iowa. They got the car much quicker than we were ready for. We were actually in the area when it was delivered. It would have saved us a trip if they would have called. Most details of the deal were followed through at pick up. Financing could have gone quicker. 2 hours is too much when it really wasn't a busy day. Very happy with the car so far. Overall would recommend. Our salesman was not pushy and did not drop the ball.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The 6th VW we have bought here.
by 09/25/2010on
Has 4 New Beetles and 1 Passat from Burnsville VW at their old store. Designed my VW Jetta TDI on line and asked them for a quote. They called and e-mailed that they had found one exactly as I wanted and then quoted a price under sticker and under Edmunds TMV. Getting it and financing it took very little time. Linda spent a lot of time explaining the details of the car: how to set up the bluetooth, how to use the touchscreen radio and I-pod adapter. She left nothing to chance. No problems at all here in the purchase process. When we buy a car we know exactly what we want, thanks to the internet and being able to design one. As stated before, they found the exact model, color, interior color, accessories etc. that I wanted. If they couldn't I would have gone elsewhere. No need. No pressure to buy.
Poor service and attitude of the salesman and manager
by 03/27/2010on
I am myself a owner of a 2008 Jetta and love the baby very much. I recommend it to my friend who finally found one at Burnsville VW in Burnsville, MN It took us about 2 hrs to do the paperwork and then wait for another 1.5 hrs so that they could put the splash guards on the car. This happened in spite of telling them 2 days in advance that we want to buy splash guards with the car. When we got the car it had shabby looking significant amount of rust on the wheels. Its difficult to tell the location but its inside the alloy wheel spokes but NOT quite on the brake disc. When we told them about it he chuckled at it and said its normal. We are all engineers and understand that corrosion in that part of the car is common, but believe me - it was very conspicuous on a spanking new car. This definitely turns down a customer of a new car. I expected the dealership to clean it before handing over the keys. The attitude of the salesman and the manager was as if they do not care about us anymore since they have received the money. It was a disappointing experience for me and I would not recommend Burnsville VW to anyone. I purchased my [another dealership] and I have good memories of that place.
Happy to find this place...
by 11/30/2009on
Shopping online and over the phone was more difficult than I expected it to be. I finally stumbled across Burnsville VW and got the deal I was asking for. They said that because of their "low overhead" they are able to beat other prices and when I went there the first time I was surprised by how old the place was. It seems to me that they bend over backwards trying to overcompensate for the poor facility but the extra effort showed me that they wanted my business. My salesperson was low pressure, upfront and was willing to give up some commission to meet my budget. If they can improve there location and selection while continuing the cheap deals then they will have the total package.
Burnsville VW - VERY BAD
by 03/19/2008on
I went there on a Saturday, looked at a Volvo S60. Really liked it. Looked at the price and it was $15995. It stated KKB at $18000. Of course that is for excellent condition. I asked about a trade on mine, this is after walking the lot to see what they are asking for same/similar SUV's. I have a 2000 Durango, 84000 on it. Pretty good shape. This sales guy says he can GET ME $3,500. Hmmm, I see a SUV out there with 15000 more miles on it and you are asking $9,000. I leave and then go a do more research. I get all my info together and send an email back to them, $14,500, $5,000 for my SUV and $1,500 cash. I get no response, then at 6:00 pm this John guys calls me and tells me they have a co-worker who wants this car, you know after it sitting on the lot for over 30 days, and he will call me on Monday. I NEVER got a call, NEVER even got a screw off from these guys. I buy a car, new or used every two years. I can promise you one thing, Luther will NEVER get my business. VERY VERY VERY unprofessional staff. I would guess the big bosses are pretty cool and get what the customer service thing is all about, shoot even if it is a no, you should call them back and tell them (or email them). Oh and as you can see Luther, I can use the internet. How's the saying go, piss off a customer in person and they will tell 10 people, piss one off using the internet and they will tell 10,000 people. Have a great day all, Frank
0 certified pre-owned