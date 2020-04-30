sales Rating

Worst car experience and rudest car salesman ever! I would not go to this dealership if my life depended on it. Salesman Reid lied to us about where the car came from. Said it was a trade in when they actually received it from auction after a car accident. If you don't know where it came from that is fine but don't lie to us! Made an appointment to look at the car again (and to get my license back since he forgot to give it back to me from the start and and after an attempt to go back and get it and being told by another salesman that it wasn't his problem.) Was advised they found out the heater blower was not working so would add $500 to the selling price. Got to the dealership and advised that we decided the car was not going to work for our needs. Reid continued to argue with me and finally yelled 'I'm not very happy with you!' and stormed off like a 2 year old. Not only will I never go there again, I will advise everyone I come into contact with to not go there as well unless they want to be disrespected and belittled. Read more