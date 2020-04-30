Apple Valley Buick GMC

7500 145th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Apple Valley Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by rcw121! on 04/30/2020

Most pleasant experience I have had lately in purchasing a car. Friendly, courteous staff, did not always have the answer to our questions but quickly found the answer. The intro to the car was excellent given social distancing in the time of covid, some excellent tips on dealing with OnStar, and Buick rewards which saved me money on floor mats.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Mr.

by Leland knut on 03/25/2019

Had a good experience with the service time (on time). A comfortable waiting room with a cup of coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

AV GMC Buick

by Radslarson on 01/10/2019

Awesome Service as usual best place around people are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Getting service

by Jessica on 11/22/2018

I recently went in to get my oil change and get new rotors. I worked with Scott and he was honest and explained in detail what was happening with my car. I've serviced my car with Valley Buick GMC in Apple Valley for about 5 years and have time and time again gotten excellent service and worked with a group of people who show a great deal of integrity. Excellent experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE

by rickchenmpls on 03/06/2014

I feel it is my moral obligation to expose Valley GMC. Sold me Yukon that had nothing but problems the 1st 2 months, blamed it on the aftermarket wheels I put on, which 3 mechanics and my salesperson at Valley GMC said would be okay. They said they would take it back if I got it fixed (over $3000 in work that needs to be done). I was treated rudely there by everyone from service to management. I spent a whole day trying to purchase my Lexus back because the manager gave my credit union an insufficient purchase order. With taxes and all the repairs I am out over $5000.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
sales Rating

Worst Car Experience and Customer Service EVER

by thanson1983 on 04/03/2013

Worst car experience and rudest car salesman ever! I would not go to this dealership if my life depended on it. Salesman Reid lied to us about where the car came from. Said it was a trade in when they actually received it from auction after a car accident. If you don't know where it came from that is fine but don't lie to us! Made an appointment to look at the car again (and to get my license back since he forgot to give it back to me from the start and and after an attempt to go back and get it and being told by another salesman that it wasn't his problem.) Was advised they found out the heater blower was not working so would add $500 to the selling price. Got to the dealership and advised that we decided the car was not going to work for our needs. Reid continued to argue with me and finally yelled 'I'm not very happy with you!' and stormed off like a 2 year old. Not only will I never go there again, I will advise everyone I come into contact with to not go there as well unless they want to be disrespected and belittled.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
