Great buying experience
by 04/30/2020on
Most pleasant experience I have had lately in purchasing a car. Friendly, courteous staff, did not always have the answer to our questions but quickly found the answer. The intro to the car was excellent given social distancing in the time of covid, some excellent tips on dealing with OnStar, and Buick rewards which saved me money on floor mats.
Mr.
by 03/25/2019on
Had a good experience with the service time (on time). A comfortable waiting room with a cup of coffee.
AV GMC Buick
by 01/10/2019on
Awesome Service as usual best place around people are great.
Getting service
by 11/22/2018on
I recently went in to get my oil change and get new rotors. I worked with Scott and he was honest and explained in detail what was happening with my car. I've serviced my car with Valley Buick GMC in Apple Valley for about 5 years and have time and time again gotten excellent service and worked with a group of people who show a great deal of integrity. Excellent experience!
BUYER BEWARE
by 03/06/2014on
I feel it is my moral obligation to expose Valley GMC. Sold me Yukon that had nothing but problems the 1st 2 months, blamed it on the aftermarket wheels I put on, which 3 mechanics and my salesperson at Valley GMC said would be okay. They said they would take it back if I got it fixed (over $3000 in work that needs to be done). I was treated rudely there by everyone from service to management. I spent a whole day trying to purchase my Lexus back because the manager gave my credit union an insufficient purchase order. With taxes and all the repairs I am out over $5000.
Worst Car Experience and Customer Service EVER
by 04/03/2013on
Worst car experience and rudest car salesman ever! I would not go to this dealership if my life depended on it. Salesman Reid lied to us about where the car came from. Said it was a trade in when they actually received it from auction after a car accident. If you don't know where it came from that is fine but don't lie to us! Made an appointment to look at the car again (and to get my license back since he forgot to give it back to me from the start and and after an attempt to go back and get it and being told by another salesman that it wasn't his problem.) Was advised they found out the heater blower was not working so would add $500 to the selling price. Got to the dealership and advised that we decided the car was not going to work for our needs. Reid continued to argue with me and finally yelled 'I'm not very happy with you!' and stormed off like a 2 year old. Not only will I never go there again, I will advise everyone I come into contact with to not go there as well unless they want to be disrespected and belittled.