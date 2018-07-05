1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ed Koehn Ford of Wayland is by far the worst dealership I have ever stepped into. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME VISITING THIS DEALERSHIP! After confirming the car was there, and setting up an appointment to see it, they didnt have the car on the lot. They stated a sales person drives the car and he wasnt there that day. Then they tried to get me to purchase new, then offered me a different used vehicle that didnt have the options the car I enquired about did. The price on the car was not the advertised price. In fact they had 3 different prices advertised on their website. The person who I believe is the sales manager (he never introduced himself before becoming a giant tool) was rude and unprofessional. Standing over us arms crossed and talking to us in an aggressive tone, informed us he was unwilling to negotiate the cost of the car, never even tried to explain the confusion in the cost. Read more