A+ all the way!
by 07/20/2018on
The customer service was excellent from the salesman, Mr.Harrington to the various staff members that made the buying process stress free and expeditious. I will definitely be back for my next vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jonathan Echeandia
by 07/11/2018on
Very informative, had what I was looking for. Andrew Jones went out his way to get me the best possible deal and also help get car insurance. I would recommend Enterprise and tell them to see Andrew
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 07/04/2018on
Excellent! No pressure, informative, lots of options, sales lady very friendly and answered questions without hesitation, financing easy, overall simply perfect!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Minivan
by 06/14/2018on
I was in the market for a used Minivan. I worked with Andrew at first. He advised me of my options. I was clear about what I wanted to pay each month. When I returned with the title for the car I was turning in, I had a different salesperson. He encouraged me to try outa newer model car. I decided that this van cost more than I wanted to spend monthly. So, I returned it within the week window I was provided. I bought the first van that my original salesperson recommended. I appreciate the willingness of the staff to work with me and understand my goals in buying the van. I found Janelle very honest, helpful and conscientious. I trusted her guidance and how smoothly she helped make the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service and Vehicles
by 06/23/2014on
I was putting off getting a new vehicle until I learned of the great incentive offered by Enterprise (+$500 over the current Bluebook value of trade-in). They got me top dollar on a trade-in of a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan that I bought with 40k in 2007 and ran great. Michael W assisted in me in going over several vehicle options and made every effort to work within my budget. I settled on a 2011 Ford Escape with 70k and in top running condition. Both Michael and Angela were supportive, kind, and patient in helping me make the best decision for my wallet and my driving needs. A+++
