5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the market for a used Minivan. I worked with Andrew at first. He advised me of my options. I was clear about what I wanted to pay each month. When I returned with the title for the car I was turning in, I had a different salesperson. He encouraged me to try outa newer model car. I decided that this van cost more than I wanted to spend monthly. So, I returned it within the week window I was provided. I bought the first van that my original salesperson recommended. I appreciate the willingness of the staff to work with me and understand my goals in buying the van. I found Janelle very honest, helpful and conscientious. I trusted her guidance and how smoothly she helped make the experience. Read more