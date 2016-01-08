5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My leased 2015 Ford Flex was serviced at Taylor Ford last Monday, July 25. The service was great and the staff was excellent. My only problem with Taylor Ford is with your sales department. We had to get our Flex from Southgate Ford. Taylor Ford either didn't have a 2015 Flex in November, or they had no interest in finding one. I am also buying a 2013 Focus from Taylor Ford, that I'd like to trade in on something larger, perhaps an Escape. I still owe about $12,000 on my Focus, and your sales department will only give me $7,000 for a trade in. My wife and I have bought or leased 7 vehicles at Taylor Ford or Ray Whitfield Ford since 1983. Because I'm not a Ford employee, I can't get the A- plan. Doesn't customer loyalty or retention mean anything to Taylor Ford? I would appreciate an e-mail or a phone call to talk about this. I like Ford vehicles, but I won't hesitate to take my business to Southgate Ford, even though your business is closer. Read more