Oil change at Taylor Ford.
by 08/01/2016on
My leased 2015 Ford Flex was serviced at Taylor Ford last Monday, July 25. The service was great and the staff was excellent. My only problem with Taylor Ford is with your sales department. We had to get our Flex from Southgate Ford. Taylor Ford either didn't have a 2015 Flex in November, or they had no interest in finding one. I am also buying a 2013 Focus from Taylor Ford, that I'd like to trade in on something larger, perhaps an Escape. I still owe about $12,000 on my Focus, and your sales department will only give me $7,000 for a trade in. My wife and I have bought or leased 7 vehicles at Taylor Ford or Ray Whitfield Ford since 1983. Because I'm not a Ford employee, I can't get the A- plan. Doesn't customer loyalty or retention mean anything to Taylor Ford? I would appreciate an e-mail or a phone call to talk about this. I like Ford vehicles, but I won't hesitate to take my business to Southgate Ford, even though your business is closer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert
by 07/22/2016on
The purchase of a new Ford auto from Taylor Ford was a very pleasing and satisfying experience. Professionalism was exhibited by all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 07/20/2016on
Frank Succurro was fast, efficient and a pleasure to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/11/2016on
Got approved in less than 10 minutes. Great service, Nick is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They advertise great trade-in value, but....
by 06/15/2015on
Their advertisement promises great value for your trade-in, but I found that they were not only incorrect, but unwilling to even budge a little bit. No flexibility, at all. I walked away completely disappointed, as it took more than an hour out of my busy day, all for nothing. I purchased the next day from Holzer Ford.
Satisfied customer
by 10/02/2013on
It was a non stressful experience. My sales person Dan M was kind and patient. He answered all of my questions thoroughly. I was pleased with the amount I received for my trade-in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bad business
by 03/15/2011on
We were quoted on a specific vehicle and signed all of the paperwork and told that we would be able to pick it up the next day as it was coming from another dealer. Well, they hadn't gotten the okay from the other dealer and that dealer sold it. We had to call them several times the next day to find out that the truck was sold. Then, they just put us on the back burner and weren't very interested in helping us find the vehicle that we wanted since we had already signed and they figured they had the sale. We went to another dealer and got much better service and now have our vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
