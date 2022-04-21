Garber Chevrolet Saginaw
Customer Reviews of Garber Chevrolet Saginaw
New Blazer
by 04/21/2022on
We give Garber Chevrolet top ratings when it comes to customer satisfaction. Rudy Steinert was a great help with us in making the right decision buying our new Blazer. Very professional and very knowledgeable about his job. Top notch salesman!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Truck
by 04/21/2022on
Great customer service! Friendly and accommodating! Ask for Ann
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
stopped by with a question
by 10/23/2019on
Service adviser got a tech and took care of my question-- concern right then can't beat that...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments