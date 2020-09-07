Mercedes-Benz of Rochester Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Rochester all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (17)
Recommend: Yes (
17) No ( 0)
Shannon is professional and always on top of everything. The entire lease process was quick, flawless and an exciting experience. This is my third Mercedes lease with Shannon and she is the best.
sales Rating
service Rating
Service Improved A GREAT Deal
by
on feeling better about my MB 07/02/2020
When I went in, I was very pleasantly surprised to get the service that I received. I was not happy walking in, due to an issue that happened previously. However, this time I am very happy. The GM of the dealership and the Service Manager both stepped in. They were great to work with and I am very comfortable bring my car to this dealership.
I was made aware that the issue I have with wind noise is something that Mercedes is working on and changing the mirrors on their design. Looking forward to updates on the work around.
service Rating
Maria Vomvolakis was extremely helpful and adaptable to the amount of services needed,as a result of "recalls' e.t.c
Thank you Maria!
service Rating
I was in and out in no time. I really appreciate the ability to schedule appointments on-line.
service Rating
Warm feeling when greeted with smile by Maria who remembered me from a previous visit almost a year ago. She texted and called me when the car was ready. Hassle-free experience and truly satisfactory service.
service Rating
The team does a fantastic job servicing my wife’s car. Thanks Bud and Maria
service Rating
The work was completed in less time than estimated.
sales Rating
My purchase experience was fantastic. There was a delay with the secretary of state and getting a plate but this was not the fault of the dealership. They actually loaned me a plate to get me on the road. Marty Ostrowski did a great job and was very knowledgeable. I appreciate when a salesperson knows their product.
service Rating
ACCOMODATING AND EFFICIENT
by
on Mercedes-Benz 02/19/2019
I needed new tires put on my car during the cold snap we had here in Michigan. They were able to work me in without an appointment and made sure the job was done within a reasonable amount of time. Mercedes-Benz of Rochester is always my first choice when I need maintenance or when something unexpected happens.
service Rating
Service rating at Rochester Benz
I'm always very pleased with the service staff at Mercedes-Benz in Rochester, MI. Friendly, informing and quality job. Nice waiting area to hang out and work while I wait!
service Rating
Brought car for airbags recall.
Parts arrived as promised.
Friendly, professional staff. Clean and organized service area.
Work performed in timely manner.
service Rating
Very good service. Thanks to Steve and his team.
service Rating
Outstanding Service and Staff
Greatly appreciate the excellent work and service. Thank you to all
service Rating
Service Recall Experience
by
on Christopher 01/04/2019
From the phone call to inquire about a recall on my 2018 C 300 to the appointment (that same day) to the service to timeliness to the delivery, just an all-around great experience.
Thank you!
service Rating
Exceptional customer service
I brought my car in to check on my satellite radio. I initially spoke with Mel in the parts department. She provided exceptional service and went out of her way to answer my questions regarding issues with my car. I returned the next day for service and Maria took care of me. Again, exceptional customer service.
service Rating
The service repair to my rear view mirror was completed on time and without and issues.
service Rating
Mercedes- Benz of Rochester ( Mi )
I took my car in for service, I was very staffed with the service I received. I had a my oil changed and tires rotated along with other perks. I am so satisfied with dealership, always personal
service Rating
Great Job Thanks
service Rating
Excellent service and personnel
Great dealership. Prompt service and very polite staff.
service Rating
Bud in service is great to work with. Kept me informed via text. In and out promptly.
service Rating
Always Happy With MBRochester
by
on MsC300AMG 04/03/2018
Greeted promptly and work was completed before promised time. Always happy with this service department.
See less