service Rating

When I went in, I was very pleasantly surprised to get the service that I received. I was not happy walking in, due to an issue that happened previously. However, this time I am very happy. The GM of the dealership and the Service Manager both stepped in. They were great to work with and I am very comfortable bring my car to this dealership. I was made aware that the issue I have with wind noise is something that Mercedes is working on and changing the mirrors on their design. Looking forward to updates on the work around. Read more