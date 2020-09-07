Mercedes-Benz of Rochester

595 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Today closed*
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Rochester

5.0
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
sales Rating

Lease

by Deborah on 07/09/2020

Shannon is professional and always on top of everything. The entire lease process was quick, flawless and an exciting experience. This is my third Mercedes lease with Shannon and she is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
34 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service Improved A GREAT Deal

by feeling better about my MB on 07/02/2020

When I went in, I was very pleasantly surprised to get the service that I received. I was not happy walking in, due to an issue that happened previously. However, this time I am very happy. The GM of the dealership and the Service Manager both stepped in. They were great to work with and I am very comfortable bring my car to this dealership. I was made aware that the issue I have with wind noise is something that Mercedes is working on and changing the mirrors on their design. Looking forward to updates on the work around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

xxxxx

by xxxx on 02/21/2020

Maria Vomvolakis was extremely helpful and adaptable to the amount of services needed,as a result of "recalls' e.t.c Thank you Maria!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2,000 mile service

by Robert on 02/11/2020

I was in and out in no time. I really appreciate the ability to schedule appointments on-line.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Truly excellent service

by KaC on 01/23/2020

Warm feeling when greeted with smile by Maria who remembered me from a previous visit almost a year ago. She texted and called me when the car was ready. Hassle-free experience and truly satisfactory service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Patrick on 08/29/2019

The team does a fantastic job servicing my wife’s car. Thanks Bud and Maria

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Replaced Blower Moter

by Marty on 07/17/2019

The work was completed in less time than estimated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by 333 on 02/27/2019

My purchase experience was fantastic. There was a delay with the secretary of state and getting a plate but this was not the fault of the dealership. They actually loaned me a plate to get me on the road. Marty Ostrowski did a great job and was very knowledgeable. I appreciate when a salesperson knows their product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

ACCOMODATING AND EFFICIENT

by Mercedes-Benz on 02/19/2019

I needed new tires put on my car during the cold snap we had here in Michigan. They were able to work me in without an appointment and made sure the job was done within a reasonable amount of time. Mercedes-Benz of Rochester is always my first choice when I need maintenance or when something unexpected happens.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service rating at Rochester Benz

by MikeK on 02/18/2019

I'm always very pleased with the service staff at Mercedes-Benz in Rochester, MI. Friendly, informing and quality job. Nice waiting area to hang out and work while I wait!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Airbags recall

by MilanL on 01/17/2019

Brought car for airbags recall. Parts arrived as promised. Friendly, professional staff. Clean and organized service area. Work performed in timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

-

by Rene on 01/15/2019

Very good service. Thanks to Steve and his team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service and Staff

by Gl550 on 01/06/2019

Greatly appreciate the excellent work and service. Thank you to all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Recall Experience

by Christopher on 01/04/2019

From the phone call to inquire about a recall on my 2018 C 300 to the appointment (that same day) to the service to timeliness to the delivery, just an all-around great experience. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional customer service

by lah on 12/16/2018

I brought my car in to check on my satellite radio. I initially spoke with Mel in the parts department. She provided exceptional service and went out of her way to answer my questions regarding issues with my car. I returned the next day for service and Maria took care of me. Again, exceptional customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Broken rear view mirror

by SP on 09/23/2018

The service repair to my rear view mirror was completed on time and without and issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mercedes- Benz of Rochester ( Mi )

by Edmunds on 09/19/2018

I took my car in for service, I was very staffed with the service I received. I had a my oil changed and tires rotated along with other perks. I am so satisfied with dealership, always personal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

B Service

by Service on 08/09/2018

Great Job Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service and personnel

by Hannah on 07/25/2018

Great dealership. Prompt service and very polite staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Work

by MMiller on 07/24/2018

Bud in service is great to work with. Kept me informed via text. In and out promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Happy With MBRochester

by MsC300AMG on 04/03/2018

Greeted promptly and work was completed before promised time. Always happy with this service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
