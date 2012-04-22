1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought or leased about 5 vehicles from the old Randy Wise dealership during the previous 10 years without hassles. I came time for my wife to get a new one and I ordered a 2006 Fusion long before they hit the showrooms. It came in, we let them use it for the introduction days (it was the only one they had) but they were not good about taking care of a major paint defect on the hood. First they told my wife to get an estimate from our usual shop and they would work on getting it thru the warranty channel because they did not have their own paint shop. They dragged their heels over the months, failed to adequately respond to repeated phone calls, and finally said we had to take it to the new owner's non-Ford facility another 30 miles away. Instead, we took it to a different Ford dealer where they tried to fix it but did not. She gave up. Also, I wanted to order a new Mustang during the fall to get on the list for delivery after the first of the year but they wouldn't even discuss it. I asked if they wanted to sell me a car and they replied they did not in so many words. Instead, I ordered it from a different Ford dealership without any hassle. We will never return to Randy Wise Ford (now called Schotz) in Ortonville for anything under any circumstances. Read more