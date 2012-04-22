Skip to main content
Randy Wise Ford

968 S Ortonville Rd, Ortonville, MI 48462
Customer Reviews of Randy Wise Ford

1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

call & verify all warranties

by ttaj on 04/22/2012

I purchased gap & life insurance. for 5 mounths, i didnt receive any documents about the purchase. I called the company to verify, I was informed that no warranties was purchase on my behalf. the dealer never completed the purchase and kept the $$. I did get my full refund from Randy Wise when I threaned. later I found out there was 12 other warranties purchases never made it of Randy Wise office.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Randy Wise has changed ownership and things are not the same!

by eeezee on 05/21/2009

I bought or leased about 5 vehicles from the old Randy Wise dealership during the previous 10 years without hassles. I came time for my wife to get a new one and I ordered a 2006 Fusion long before they hit the showrooms. It came in, we let them use it for the introduction days (it was the only one they had) but they were not good about taking care of a major paint defect on the hood. First they told my wife to get an estimate from our usual shop and they would work on getting it thru the warranty channel because they did not have their own paint shop. They dragged their heels over the months, failed to adequately respond to repeated phone calls, and finally said we had to take it to the new owner's non-Ford facility another 30 miles away. Instead, we took it to a different Ford dealer where they tried to fix it but did not. She gave up. Also, I wanted to order a new Mustang during the fall to get on the list for delivery after the first of the year but they wouldn't even discuss it. I asked if they wanted to sell me a car and they replied they did not in so many words. Instead, I ordered it from a different Ford dealership without any hassle. We will never return to Randy Wise Ford (now called Schotz) in Ortonville for anything under any circumstances.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
