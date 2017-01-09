Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
If you want to treat well and get a great deal, see Loren
I have been looking for a new SUV for some time now. I went into the Champion Chrysler dealership looking for a Jeep. I was lucky enough to have Loren help me. He was informative, knew the product and told me he was on his 3rd Grand Cherokee. He treated me like an old friend, showed me around the dealership and got me a great deal. I have been telling my friends to go and see him if you want to be treated well and get a great deal on a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service for a first time buyer.
The workers at this dealership made me feel very welcome and comfortable. They assisted me with everything I could possibly imagine. They helped me get a great deal on my first car. I was extremely impressed by the service they offer. They even stayed after closing to ensure all my questions were answered and I was satisfied with my purchase.
Do not buy from this dealership
I wish someone had warned me. They are [violative content deleted]. They try to pull the wool over your eyes by disguising the amount you are financing by only showing you monthly payments. I was insistant and sharp enough to figure out they were charging an extra $3,000 (yes, that 3K) for an extended warranty....ON A NEW CAR and they didn't even ask before they wrote it in the finance agreement. I wouldn't sign the agreement until they changed it. And they tried to tell me that the NEW CAR doesn't come with a 3 yr 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty that the manufacture states they come with. I am going straight to the manufacture with this info. I hope this dealership closes. It's bad news. I'm still worried that I didn't catch all of their over-charges. It just makes me sick. You should feel so happy after buying your first new car, but all we feel is worried....worried that we've been taken.....and worried about what will happen if we ever have problems with the new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Enjoyed my purchase
I know that buying an automobile isn't always a great experience. I bought a vehicle from Champion Chrysler in Lansing and enjoyed my experience. My salesman, Loren, was courteous, helpful and professional. He didn't employ any pressure tactics that I had become used to when buying a car. When I didn't buy that night, he told me to think about it and call him the next day. I had never had a salesperson tell me that before. Usually it was take the car home, have the sales manager come over and work on me and pressure me into a car that I didn't want. The atmosphere was relaxed and and pleasant. That night my wife and I discussed the pros and cons about the car. There were more pros and we decided to buy. When I called the next day, he asked me when it was convenient for me to come in, morning or afternoon. I told him that we would be in at 1:00 and when we arrived, the paperwork was ready and so was the car. It took about 25 minutes and we were on my way. When I come in for service, I see my salesperson and he always takes time to speak with me. I know that some may not have had the experience that I did, but I am more than happy with my treatment. I have recommended them to several people.
Prices change after having been agreed upon.
I attempted to purchase a truck from them and was left with a terrible taste in my mouth. I talked to the salesman who was personable but was apperently having two completely different conversation with me and the sales manager. We agreed on a price for a used vehicle and then after all was said and done they brought out the financial paperwork and the price had jumped $2500 on a $7900 vehicle. When I was discussing this discrepency with the sales manager the salesman said nothing about our previously agreed upon price. Be VERY CAREFUL here and READ ALL the fine print carefully and make sure what you are signing IS WHAT you agreed to earlier. Champion appers not to care if they sell cars or satisfy customers. I personally don't know how they can possibly stay in business using these slimey sales techniques. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND DON'T EVEN STOP HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Buyer Beware!
This dealership has serious problems, beginning with the General Manager. I purchased a car, less than one week later, discovered scratches and dings on the car. No one would return my calls, I contacted Chrysler who called the dealership to determine the problem. Finally, I received a return call and my car was put in for repairs. Come to find out, they knew about the damages and sold the car to me anyways!!!!! I turned in a lease, with no money owed in what turned out to be a "behind closed doors" deal. They proceeded to inform me that I would be receiving a bill from Chrysler for $900.00. I contacted Chrysler who informed me that do such thing could occur and it was illegal for Champion to attempt to charge me the money after turning in the lease. The sales staff tries, but they work for dishonest and deplorable management. Take my advice, save yourself the headache and GO SOMEWHERE ELSE!!!!!!!!
The worst dealership experience I have ever had!!
Pushy sales tactics. Very quick to take your $17,000 dollars and make you every promise you want to hear but will not follow through with their end of the bargain. Had our car that we purchased from them for 8 out of the 21 days we owned it (four of which were to fix a three inch tear in the carpet) and NOT 1 THING was done that was on the "We Owe" list filled out when we purchased the car. The management is extremely rude, unprofessional and immature. There is (even by their sales managers own account) poor communication between departments. Even after the promise of a lawsuit, they refused to refund us and take the car back. We were so dissatisfied, we left there and drove directly to another dealership in town and traded the car in at a $3672 loss just to not have anything to remind us of these [violative content deleted]. By the way, the dealership we ended up at told us that Champion has been sending quite a few customers their way lately. Buyer beware, stay away from this one. If you need a Dodge, Chrysler or Jeep, you have much better choices than Champion in Lansing.