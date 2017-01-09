3.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I know that buying an automobile isn't always a great experience. I bought a vehicle from Champion Chrysler in Lansing and enjoyed my experience. My salesman, Loren, was courteous, helpful and professional. He didn't employ any pressure tactics that I had become used to when buying a car. When I didn't buy that night, he told me to think about it and call him the next day. I had never had a salesperson tell me that before. Usually it was take the car home, have the sales manager come over and work on me and pressure me into a car that I didn't want. The atmosphere was relaxed and and pleasant. That night my wife and I discussed the pros and cons about the car. There were more pros and we decided to buy. When I called the next day, he asked me when it was convenient for me to come in, morning or afternoon. I told him that we would be in at 1:00 and when we arrived, the paperwork was ready and so was the car. It took about 25 minutes and we were on my way. When I come in for service, I see my salesperson and he always takes time to speak with me. I know that some may not have had the experience that I did, but I am more than happy with my treatment. I have recommended them to several people. Read more