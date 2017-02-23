Skalnek Ford
Jessica is amazing!!
by 02/23/2017on
Jessica in the new car showroom (she sells used as well) is absolutely amazing. She has sold me my last three cars, new and used, and she is the best saleswoman I have ever dealt with. From her great personality that is so enjoyable to be around, to her product knowledge that places you on the right car, jessica makes the car buying/leasing process a breeze. She turns it into a simple process that is fun, honest, and easy! Basically I think I'm in love with her...and Skalnek sales and service as a whole!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 02/06/2017on
This dealership did all they could to get me the truck I wanted. Both Kacy Dymond and Richard skalnek spend hours making calls working with ford to try to get me my truck. I would not recommend anyother dealer to go buy a car or truck.
Review of Skalnek Ford
by 11/29/2016on
I have leased from Ford for 16 years. I was referred to Skalnek Ford through a friend. I dealt with Mike Steffler and received prompt, courteous, and very professional service. I was able to get my car within hours of entering the dealership. I could not ask for better treatment than I received. I also had the opportunity to meet the Sales Manager, Rick Brewer and was assured they would be available for any help, questions, concerns that may come up. I will definitely refer anyone in need of a Ford vehicle to Skalnek Ford.
Best Dealership Around
by 10/04/2016on
Skalnek Ford is the best around thank you ounce again for making my trade in a great expiernce , walking in with the old car and walking out with what i wanted for the price i wanted and added a few extra things with no problem, Can't say enough good things about Rick Brewer and his Team at Skalnek Ford. Thank you.
Best dealership around
by 10/03/2016on
Thank you skalnek Ford for being the best at what you do. Wouldn't shop for a car anywhere else.
Ryan is the best
by 07/21/2016on
I have gotten several vehicles from Skalnek ford and always from our favorite sales guy Ryan Marshall. He is attentive honest and he really cares about what we want we will be coming back to him for many years thanks for everything.
Awesome Experience
by 07/08/2016on
Ted Coons made the purchase of my used vehicle so smooth and seamless. He answered all my questioned and went above and beyond to make the process such a positive experience. Every staff member I encountered was friendly and accommodating. I would highly recommend Skalnek Ford to anyone interested in a new or used vehicle. I will continue to go to Sklanek for all my vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lauren was awesome!
by 06/27/2016on
We came in not thinking we were leaving with a vehicle. Lauren Managed to get us out of our chrysler lease that we were dying to get out of and get us into a new F-150! She was very sweet and down to earth...pleasure to work with. Although we don't care for the service department, we will be recommending to our friends and family to go see Lauren!
Great experience at Skalnek
by 06/15/2016on
My salesperson Lauren was a big help. I drove in with an F150 I bought from Skalnek a few years ago and they gave me a top dollar for my trade and I drove out in a 2016 F 150 Platnum. Thanks Lauren
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lauren was amazingg!!!!!
by 05/04/2016on
Lauren was amazing to work with! She was so friendly and helped us find a vehicle right away! She was very knowledgeable and was able to place us in the right vehicle for what we needed. I would recommend that if you don't know what you are looking for to go and see her!
Another Kaycy Dymond Slam Dunk!
by 03/25/2016on
Third time buying/leasing from Kaycy. Always a pleasure. Very informative and always digs out the best deal! Customer and FRIEND for life! Chet
Great Dealer experince
by 02/15/2016on
I have bought 3 cars from Skalnek myself (my family a total of 5) and every time they have made me happy. This was my first new car (the others were used) and Ryan Marshall really went out of his way to help me find the F-150 for me. I was very particular in what I wanted and Ryan Marshall understood that and didn't force me to take something I didn't want. We searched the lot for a while went over options and after a bit of driving and picking around we found my truck. Thanks Ryan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
