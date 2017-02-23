5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have bought 3 cars from Skalnek myself (my family a total of 5) and every time they have made me happy. This was my first new car (the others were used) and Ryan Marshall really went out of his way to help me find the F-150 for me. I was very particular in what I wanted and Ryan Marshall understood that and didn't force me to take something I didn't want. We searched the lot for a while went over options and after a bit of driving and picking around we found my truck. Thanks Ryan Read more