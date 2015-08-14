4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After going back and forth with two dealerships over e-mail, I used edmunds.com to look for other available offers and from all others, Szott had the best one. The lady I worked with, was knowledgeable and she was patiently answering all of my questions. She did not asked me to come to visit the dealership "so I can get the best offer", like other dealerships asked for. Why I should go anywhere to get the best price? This is the era of internet. After I agreed on purchasing the vehicle, she complied with all of my requests and I had no problems whatsoever when I came to dealership to purchase the vehicle. Not for a single moment I felt I was pushed into something I did not want. Of course, they offered me additional warranty which I refused, but they did not heavily insist on it. Overall, very good experience. I do my research prior buying a vehicle, so I know what I can afford, what I want/need and what I should expect for pricing on the vehicle. I never have false expectation and if/when sales persons start talking "stories" I bounce back and start looking for new dealership. This time, it took me 5 months to find the right vehicle (looked through Honda, Kia & Dodge minivans) and dealership. No regrets. Read more