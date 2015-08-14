Szott M59 Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Szott M59 Dodge Ram
RAM (Dodge Ram)
by 08/14/2015on
Excellent Experience Again, Still. I drove 465 miles to buy from Szott (one way) more precisely to buy from George Abraham, one of the very Best salesman I Know, Trust and Love to deal with. I've been dealing with and recommending Szott for many years.
Wouldn't buy a car anywhere else
by 03/25/2015on
I've been buying cars and trucks from M59 Dodge ever since the Szott group took over the dealer and I wou buy from anyone else. Special thanks go out to Will and Gerry for helping me with two vehicles in two months. Great sales, finance and service
Alex P was a great salesman
by 12/17/2014on
Just wanted to share my experience with you all. I had no intention of getting a car the day I walked in. I was met at the door by Alex P. He worked with me and gave me such a great deal on a 2015 Dodge Journey, I couldn't pass it up!! Just wanted to say thank you to him and let him and everyone know that I really appreciate what a great deal he got me and how easy everything was handled! I would HIGHLY recommend this dealership and to go and see Alex!
Without a single problem
by 05/04/2011on
After going back and forth with two dealerships over e-mail, I used edmunds.com to look for other available offers and from all others, Szott had the best one. The lady I worked with, was knowledgeable and she was patiently answering all of my questions. She did not asked me to come to visit the dealership "so I can get the best offer", like other dealerships asked for. Why I should go anywhere to get the best price? This is the era of internet. After I agreed on purchasing the vehicle, she complied with all of my requests and I had no problems whatsoever when I came to dealership to purchase the vehicle. Not for a single moment I felt I was pushed into something I did not want. Of course, they offered me additional warranty which I refused, but they did not heavily insist on it. Overall, very good experience. I do my research prior buying a vehicle, so I know what I can afford, what I want/need and what I should expect for pricing on the vehicle. I never have false expectation and if/when sales persons start talking "stories" I bounce back and start looking for new dealership. This time, it took me 5 months to find the right vehicle (looked through Honda, Kia & Dodge minivans) and dealership. No regrets.
Szott showed a real interest in meeting our needs
by 04/20/2009on
After 3 weeks of visiting dealerships and exchanging e-mails and phone calls with a dozen salespeople, my wife and I finally found someone that seemed inspired to make a sale. We were astounded by the lack of effort put forth by so many salespeople. Our search was not limited to Dodge. We looked at Ford, Chevy/Buick, and Chrysler vehicles and, in a time where sales would seem to be of the utmost importance, Szott was the first dealer to patiently tweak vehicle options and dealer incentives to get us a vehicle we could both afford and enjoy. I don't think we saw a single vehicle being sold at the other lots, but ,during the time it took to do the paperwork, they banged a sales gong and congratulated a new owner probably six times. We worked with Jerry and Will, but it would appear their entire sales staff shares a dedication to making sales.