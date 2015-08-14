Skip to main content
Szott M59 Dodge Ram

2565 E Highland Rd, Highland, MI 48356
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Szott M59 Dodge Ram

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

RAM (Dodge Ram)

by thesleeve1 on 08/14/2015

Excellent Experience Again, Still. I drove 465 miles to buy from Szott (one way) more precisely to buy from George Abraham, one of the very Best salesman I Know, Trust and Love to deal with. I've been dealing with and recommending Szott for many years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wouldn't buy a car anywhere else

by MeJr on 03/25/2015

I've been buying cars and trucks from M59 Dodge ever since the Szott group took over the dealer and I wou buy from anyone else. Special thanks go out to Will and Gerry for helping me with two vehicles in two months. Great sales, finance and service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Alex P was a great salesman

by FBoehm on 12/17/2014

Just wanted to share my experience with you all. I had no intention of getting a car the day I walked in. I was met at the door by Alex P. He worked with me and gave me such a great deal on a 2015 Dodge Journey, I couldn't pass it up!! Just wanted to say thank you to him and let him and everyone know that I really appreciate what a great deal he got me and how easy everything was handled! I would HIGHLY recommend this dealership and to go and see Alex!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Without a single problem

by stekicar on 05/04/2011

After going back and forth with two dealerships over e-mail, I used edmunds.com to look for other available offers and from all others, Szott had the best one. The lady I worked with, was knowledgeable and she was patiently answering all of my questions. She did not asked me to come to visit the dealership "so I can get the best offer", like other dealerships asked for. Why I should go anywhere to get the best price? This is the era of internet. After I agreed on purchasing the vehicle, she complied with all of my requests and I had no problems whatsoever when I came to dealership to purchase the vehicle. Not for a single moment I felt I was pushed into something I did not want. Of course, they offered me additional warranty which I refused, but they did not heavily insist on it. Overall, very good experience. I do my research prior buying a vehicle, so I know what I can afford, what I want/need and what I should expect for pricing on the vehicle. I never have false expectation and if/when sales persons start talking "stories" I bounce back and start looking for new dealership. This time, it took me 5 months to find the right vehicle (looked through Honda, Kia & Dodge minivans) and dealership. No regrets.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Szott showed a real interest in meeting our needs

by pepsiman857 on 04/20/2009

After 3 weeks of visiting dealerships and exchanging e-mails and phone calls with a dozen salespeople, my wife and I finally found someone that seemed inspired to make a sale. We were astounded by the lack of effort put forth by so many salespeople. Our search was not limited to Dodge. We looked at Ford, Chevy/Buick, and Chrysler vehicles and, in a time where sales would seem to be of the utmost importance, Szott was the first dealer to patiently tweak vehicle options and dealer incentives to get us a vehicle we could both afford and enjoy. I don't think we saw a single vehicle being sold at the other lots, but ,during the time it took to do the paperwork, they banged a sales gong and congratulated a new owner probably six times. We worked with Jerry and Will, but it would appear their entire sales staff shares a dedication to making sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

