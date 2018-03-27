5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I thought Dan treated us very well by putting the numbers up front, and answered all my question.( he gets the 10) I know the dealership made a profit on us, but we didn't feel ripped off after we left the dealership. We did think the finance guy was a little on the ( not so happy side ) but he is a numbers guy, and we understand that. Also this will be the first time that the sales manager did not introduce himself during or after the sale. Maybe you guys don’t do that on a lease. Read more