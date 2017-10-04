Customer Reviews of Vic Canever Chevrolet
Vic Canever Rocks
by 04/10/2017on
Salesperson helped me set up my Onstar and other features. Vehicle was ready when promised. Every time I shop here I get the best of sales and service.
Great buy
by 04/05/2017on
The sales person Mike Fox had insight into what I wanted and needed. In fact we made the deal over the phone.The paper work was ready when I came in, everything went smooth the way it should be.
2016 Malibu
by 02/16/2017on
Vic Canever Chevrolet managers, sales and service are great people, they have gone above and beyond to help us with our 2016 Malibu that issues from day one. Backed us from the start with General Motors to resolve issues and of yesterday put us in a different vehicle per GM, wouldn't go anywhere else. Matt, Duane, Mike and are awesome to deal with..would recommend wholeheartedly..Thanks guys, Gary Fischer/Kathleen Stevenson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Proven to be an amazing dealer...AGAIN!!!
by 11/18/2016on
An absolutely fantastic experience! Chris B. was amazingly helpful in securing the deal! Rob from sales and Mark from finance were very efficient and a pleasure to talk with! Cote the porter helped to gather my trade vehicles and was also very pleasant and helpful! THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU!!! I will continue to be a loyal Vic Canever customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vic Canever Chevy is the way to go!
by 02/26/2016on
Chris and Lonnie went above and beyond to get me into the car I wanted. They made me feel welcome and comfortable. I wasn't pressured into anything whatsoever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All new 2016 Chevy Malibu
by 02/08/2016on
Professional, respectful, couteous, quick,organized, Everything about our Salesman Lou and the dealership was the by far best in the entire state. AWESOME 100 star staus. Maybe they should train all other dealerships.
EQUINOX 2016
by 02/08/2016on
Lou did a great job and was very patient and helpful to me through the whole process, even though I was changing my mind several times. Everyone I encountered was very professional, courteous and personable. Great experience. Will definitely come back.
Equinox lease
by 12/22/2015on
Buying a car could not be any easier. Tony provided us with excellent service. Never expected to walk out with a car within four hours. Thanks again Tony.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sherry
by 12/19/2015on
I came in to look for something to lease and larry was very helpful with all aspects of the deal from finding the car the paper work and setting up the on star and hands free dash..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Silverado Purchase
by 12/14/2015on
We were pleased with the whole purchase process being done in a timely and through fashion from sales to finance and delivery Thank you Bob & Viv
mr
by 12/10/2015on
my salesperson is the best Larry Lewis, takes the time to make sure that we get the most for our trade in and all of the rebates availabe.
Great Salesman and Dealership
by 12/02/2015on
I am a repeat customer. My salesman, Mike, was great. He has helped me with all of my purchases from this dealership. The best Chevrolet dealership that I have been to .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cory
by 10/25/2015on
Cory was great. My wife and I were there with our young daughter and his e was very kind to her. He took the time to show us the ropes of our new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely satisfied
by 10/22/2015on
Very pleased with the team. I stayed in contact with the Sales rep as well as the Internet rep. They were great and I love my car
great experience,great car
by 10/17/2015on
Your sales staff was excellent and I would like to thank your Internet Sales manager Jaimie Smith for her help and understanding of our situation and I would also like to thank our salesman Lonnie Nivers for his help in making the sale an easy no pressure process. We look forward to doing business with you for many years to come.
Another AMAZING experiance.
by 10/16/2015on
With every vehicle I purchase from Dave, Jeff at Vic Canever, my experience improves and my expectations are surpassed. In general, you cant really say that about too many things in life.
Made me feel comfortable with the car buyin experience.
by 10/02/2015on
The dealer I was fortunate to work with ( Corey Bell ) was very knowledgeable, curtious and really made me feel comfortable with the whole car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark Crane
by 09/25/2015on
Mark Crane helped me lease my very first vehicle and I could not have had a better salesman! He was awesome, made sure I knew everything about my vehicle like the cool things it came with! He showed me how to use everything in my car along with the cool on star app! I would recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE VIC CANEVERS!!!!!!
by 09/18/2015on
I knew what I wanted when I came in and I told Alphonzo what I was hoping to get. HE DID IT!!!! I got the vehicle I wanted with a price that I could not be happier with. This is the 5th car I have gotten from this dealer. I will ALWAYS go back!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Malibu Purchase
by 09/17/2015on
Great purchasing experience all the way around. Jamie Smith was quick to respond to my internet request and Mark Craine was on the spot with the best plan for my situation! Thanks to you both! John Latner
Vic Canever Survey
by 07/29/2015on
Buying a new car from Greg Thompson is always quick and easy!! He makes the process as easy as "Sign and Drive"!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We are a dealership you can trust.
For nearly 50 years, Vic Canever Chevrolet has built a reputation on honesty and integrity when it comes to selling cars and trucks. After all, isn’t that what everyone wants from their automotive dealership?
Trust Our Cars.
With the full power of the award-winning Chevrolet lineup, we know we have the right Chevy vehicle for your lifestyle and budget.
Trust Our People.
We promise to stand by our word, treat you fairly, and partner with you throughout the automotive purchase process to get you the best vehicle for your needs.
Trust Our Prices.
We’ll work with you to ensure that you get every available incentive, rebate, and Chevy bonus that you are eligible for, resulting in the best vehicle price possible.
100% customer satisfaction is our top priority.
BEST PAYMENT. PERIOD.
You’ll find more rebates, cash incentives, or discounted financing are possible at Vic Canever Chevrolet. We work with you!
1 Comments