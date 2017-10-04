Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Vic Canever Chevrolet

Vic Canever Chevrolet

Vic Canever Chevrolet
Visit dealer’s website 
3000 Owen Rd, Fenton, MI 48430
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Vic Canever Chevrolet

58 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vic Canever Rocks

by EquinoxNana on 04/10/2017

Salesperson helped me set up my Onstar and other features. Vehicle was ready when promised. Every time I shop here I get the best of sales and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buy

by pang3409 on 04/05/2017

The sales person Mike Fox had insight into what I wanted and needed. In fact we made the deal over the phone.The paper work was ready when I came in, everything went smooth the way it should be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Malibu

by garyd_kathleen on 02/16/2017

Vic Canever Chevrolet managers, sales and service are great people, they have gone above and beyond to help us with our 2016 Malibu that issues from day one. Backed us from the start with General Motors to resolve issues and of yesterday put us in a different vehicle per GM, wouldn't go anywhere else. Matt, Duane, Mike and are awesome to deal with..would recommend wholeheartedly..Thanks guys, Gary Fischer/Kathleen Stevenson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Proven to be an amazing dealer...AGAIN!!!

by Blackout_WT on 11/18/2016

An absolutely fantastic experience! Chris B. was amazingly helpful in securing the deal! Rob from sales and Mark from finance were very efficient and a pleasure to talk with! Cote the porter helped to gather my trade vehicles and was also very pleasant and helpful! THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU!!! I will continue to be a loyal Vic Canever customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vic Canever Chevy is the way to go!

by KMH1086 on 02/26/2016

Chris and Lonnie went above and beyond to get me into the car I wanted. They made me feel welcome and comfortable. I wasn't pressured into anything whatsoever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All new 2016 Chevy Malibu

by leslie_mun on 02/08/2016

Professional, respectful, couteous, quick,organized, Everything about our Salesman Lou and the dealership was the by far best in the entire state. AWESOME 100 star staus. Maybe they should train all other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EQUINOX 2016

by LisaMarie30 on 02/08/2016

Lou did a great job and was very patient and helpful to me through the whole process, even though I was changing my mind several times. Everyone I encountered was very professional, courteous and personable. Great experience. Will definitely come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Equinox lease

by GaryinFenton on 12/22/2015

Buying a car could not be any easier. Tony provided us with excellent service. Never expected to walk out with a car within four hours. Thanks again Tony.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sherry

by Sherry16473 on 12/19/2015

I came in to look for something to lease and larry was very helpful with all aspects of the deal from finding the car the paper work and setting up the on star and hands free dash..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Silverado Purchase

by Robert1944 on 12/14/2015

We were pleased with the whole purchase process being done in a timely and through fashion from sales to finance and delivery Thank you Bob & Viv

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

mr

by wayneandpam on 12/10/2015

my salesperson is the best Larry Lewis, takes the time to make sure that we get the most for our trade in and all of the rebates availabe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesman and Dealership

by gerard1973 on 12/02/2015

I am a repeat customer. My salesman, Mike, was great. He has helped me with all of my purchases from this dealership. The best Chevrolet dealership that I have been to .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cory

by Matthew376 on 10/25/2015

Cory was great. My wife and I were there with our young daughter and his e was very kind to her. He took the time to show us the ropes of our new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely satisfied

by Howar15 on 10/22/2015

Very pleased with the team. I stayed in contact with the Sales rep as well as the Internet rep. They were great and I love my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience,great car

by mariescar1 on 10/17/2015

Your sales staff was excellent and I would like to thank your Internet Sales manager Jaimie Smith for her help and understanding of our situation and I would also like to thank our salesman Lonnie Nivers for his help in making the sale an easy no pressure process. We look forward to doing business with you for many years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another AMAZING experiance.

by Willie1137A on 10/16/2015

With every vehicle I purchase from Dave, Jeff at Vic Canever, my experience improves and my expectations are surpassed. In general, you cant really say that about too many things in life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Made me feel comfortable with the car buyin experience.

by MikeGeo on 10/02/2015

The dealer I was fortunate to work with ( Corey Bell ) was very knowledgeable, curtious and really made me feel comfortable with the whole car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mark Crane

by Samantha0316 on 09/25/2015

Mark Crane helped me lease my very first vehicle and I could not have had a better salesman! He was awesome, made sure I knew everything about my vehicle like the cool things it came with! He showed me how to use everything in my car along with the cool on star app! I would recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVE VIC CANEVERS!!!!!!

by sweetie1342 on 09/18/2015

I knew what I wanted when I came in and I told Alphonzo what I was hoping to get. HE DID IT!!!! I got the vehicle I wanted with a price that I could not be happier with. This is the 5th car I have gotten from this dealer. I will ALWAYS go back!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Malibu Purchase

by JohnLatner on 09/17/2015

Great purchasing experience all the way around. Jamie Smith was quick to respond to my internet request and Mark Craine was on the spot with the best plan for my situation! Thanks to you both! John Latner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vic Canever Survey

by amlawson1104 on 07/29/2015

Buying a new car from Greg Thompson is always quick and easy!! He makes the process as easy as "Sign and Drive"!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
117 cars in stock
32 new68 used17 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
21 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We are a dealership you can trust.

For nearly 50 years, Vic Canever Chevrolet has built a reputation on honesty and integrity when it comes to selling cars and trucks. After all, isn’t that what everyone wants from their automotive dealership?

Trust Our Cars.

With the full power of the award-winning Chevrolet lineup, we know we have the right Chevy vehicle for your lifestyle and budget.

Trust Our People.

We promise to stand by our word, treat you fairly, and partner with you throughout the automotive purchase process to get you the best vehicle for your needs.

Trust Our Prices.

We’ll work with you to ensure that you get every available incentive, rebate, and Chevy bonus that you are eligible for, resulting in the best vehicle price possible.

100% customer satisfaction is our top priority.

BEST PAYMENT. PERIOD.

You’ll find more rebates, cash incentives, or discounted financing are possible at Vic Canever Chevrolet. We work with you!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

What shoppers are searching for