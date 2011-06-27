We are a dealership you can trust.

For nearly 50 years, Vic Canever Chevrolet has built a reputation on honesty and integrity when it comes to selling cars and trucks. After all, isn’t that what everyone wants from their automotive dealership?

Trust Our Cars.

With the full power of the award-winning Chevrolet lineup, we know we have the right Chevy vehicle for your lifestyle and budget.

Trust Our People.

We promise to stand by our word, treat you fairly, and partner with you throughout the automotive purchase process to get you the best vehicle for your needs.

Trust Our Prices.

We’ll work with you to ensure that you get every available incentive, rebate, and Chevy bonus that you are eligible for, resulting in the best vehicle price possible.

100% customer satisfaction is our top priority.

BEST PAYMENT. PERIOD.

You’ll find more rebates, cash incentives, or discounted financing are possible at Vic Canever Chevrolet. We work with you!